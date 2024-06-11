MPD Reports: Mental health issues; juvenile problems and slew of domestic and domestic disputes

The City of Monroe Police Department reported the following incidents for the period May 30 – June 6, 2024. Due to the length, this report has been split into five parts. This is the third part. Please note an arrest or charge does not constitute a conviction.

Harassment – Blaine Street – In reference to the complainant receiving texts from an unknown number. Report taken.

Traffic Stop – Towler St and Wheelhouse Lane – Subject arrested and disorderly conduct for driving on a suspended license.

Violent Dispute – W Fifth St – In reference to a dispute between complainant and several juvenile subjects. The juveniles had been playing with Orbeez guns inside of the residence and complainant told them to stop doing so and go outside. A dispute followed in which at least one of the juveniles struck complainant on the left side of his face. It was unclear what had immediately proceeded complainant being struck. Parties were separated upon arrival and agreed to remain so. Complainant stated he just wanted to go home and called a ride to pick him up.

Civil Issue/Dispute – Springer Ln., – In reference to a civil issue regarding CashApp transactions between the complainant and her son. No crime was alleged to have occurred and the parties agreed that they would remain civil. All okay.

Dispute – N Madison Ave- In reference to subject on locating disputing with employees. Subject was criminally trespassed from the above address for a period of 3 years.

Traffic Stop – 78 Truck Stop – Male subject arrested for driving on a suspended license following a traffic stop for expired registration. The subject was released on citation after being finger printed.

Dispute – N Broad St / Hwy 78 W On Ramp – Male and female arguing on the side of the roadway. Contact was made. After an investigation was conducted, it was determined the argument was verbal only, and parties agreed to leave the location together without incident.

Illegal Dumping/Civil Issue – Ridge Rd; – Complainant called in reference to an individual dumping trash in the dumpster, and then the family of the individual started harassing complainant. Second caller said that complainant had been posting on Facebook about her and harassing her, and she was not sure why complainant was doing so. Both parties were advised of civil remedies, report taken.

Mental Person – Franks N Broad St; Valero – In reference to subject on location having a mental episode. Subject was placed under a 1013 by Advantage Mental Health, and transported to Piedmont Walton. He was turned over to ER staff without incident.

Traffic Stop – Hwy 138; Chick-Fil-A – Subject was stopped for an equipment violation and was taken into custody for driving without a license, concealing the identity of a vehicle, no tag lights and no seat belt. The passenger was taken into custody for an active warrant out of Clarke County. Vehicle was turned over to Taylors Towing.

Dispute – S Broad St- In reference to a dispute between neighbors. Contact was made, and all parties on location were advised of remedies.

Suspicious Person – Wall St – Female subject was observed walking on Wall St. Due to the time of day and bad weather contact was made with her to check her wellbeing. After further investigation she was taken into custody for possession of schedule II and DRO. She was transported to MPD for fingerprinting and then Walton County Sheriff’s Office.

Warrant Service – Breedlove Dr @ Ridgeview- In reference to a discharged patient having an arrest warrant out of Miami Dade PD. He was placed under arrest and transported to WCSO without incident.

Juvenile Complaint – Sycamore Ct- In reference to multiple juveniles loitering in the backyard of the residence. Contact was made with the juveniles and the residence was secured.

Damage to Property – Blaine St; MPD- In reference to a subject pulling into the complainants’ driveway and striking her vehicle, report taken.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Email

Print

