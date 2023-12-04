MPD Reports: Misbehaving juvenile; naked, drunk woman behaving badly; sexual assault; domestic disputes and mental health issues

The City of Monroe Police Department reported the following incidents for the period Nov. 23 – 30, 2023. Due to the length, this report has been split into five parts. This is the first part. Please note an arrest or charge does not constitute a conviction.

Dispute – Eagles Trl. – Dispute between a male subject and his son in reference to getting his son help for his mental issues. The son voluntarily wanted to go to Piedmont Walton to get a mental evaluation.

Welfare Check – Springer Ln- In reference to a welfare check by advantage behavioral health. An employee from advantage has not heard from a female subject. I made contact with the subject and she advised she will call back. She advised she has had a stomach bug.

Traffic Stop/Arrest – Davis St/S Madison- Subject was stopped for an equipment violation. She was taken into custody for probation violation and giving false name and date of birth.

Suspicious Person – Walmart. Male subject on location sleeping in a tent, he was issued a criminal trespass warning.

Entering Auto – S broad St – In reference to gas being siphoned from a vehicle. Report taken.

Harassing Calls – Michael Etchison Rd – In reference to harassing phone calls, report taken.

Juvenile Complaint – Ridge Rd. In reference to a 10-year-old juvenile misbehaving. The 10-year-old child was talked to and remedies were advised.

Warrant Attempt – Sorrels St- In reference to locating a named subject. He was located in the residence and taken into custody.

Suspicious Vehicle – N Broad St- In reference to a trailer parked in the ally way blocking traffic. Remedies were advised.

Sexual Assault – Blaine Street – Female subject reported that she was sexually assaulted by an employee of a named restaurant in June. CID was notified and report taken.

Juvenile Issue – Green Street – Juvenile kept knocking on a woman’s door and running away afterwards. She stated she had no issue with the juvenile, and simply wanted him to wait for her to answer after knocking. All OK.

Intoxicated Person – Monroe Motor Inn – Female on location, fully nude and heavily intoxicated. She urinated and puked numerous times, in patrol cars and outside. She was charged with Public Indecency (x2), Obstruction, and Criminal Trespass.

Dispute – Tacos and Beer – In reference to multiple individuals having a verbal altercation. All parties were separated upon arrival. All OK on location.

Suspicious Vehicle – Monroe Pavilion – In reference to a subject conversing with a female subject in his vehicle. Both parties were advised of the circumstances around loitering and asked to leave. All OK on location.

Warrant Pick-Up – Newton County Jail – In reference to a named subject having a warrant out of Monroe Municipal Court for FTA. Subject was transported to Walton County Jail without incident.

Dispute – Hubbard St; – Domestic dispute between a mother and a daughter. The daughter was arrested for FV Battery and taken to Walton County Jail.

Dispute – Booth Dr – In reference to reports of a juvenile being struck with a chair. The mother was gone when officers arrived and the juvenile was released to his grandmother. DFCS notified and referral completed.

Suspicious Person – Hitachi: Security requested to meet with MPD in reference to sending an employee home due to drug use.

Mental Person – Carwood Dr: In reference to a male subject seeing things in his yard. Remedies advised.

911 Hang Up – Custom Way: In reference to a verbal dispute and a broken cellphone. Report taken.

Suspicious Person – Glen Iris – In reference to a male subject walking home. He was given a ride back to his residence in Rose Ison.

Domestic Dispute – Claywill Cir. – Female subject threw water on a male in an insulting, provoking nature. She was arrested for simple battery F.V.

Traffic Stop – Michael Etchison – Vehicle stopped for window tint, the driver was arrested for driving while license suspended. Arrested and released on a copy of the citation.

Suspicious Person – Tractor Supply: Male subject observed coming out from behind Tractor Supply on a bicycle with a backpack while the store was closed for Thanksgiving. He was stopped and consented to a search of his person and bags. No items of interest were located and he was sent on his way.

