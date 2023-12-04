MPD Reports: Misbehaving juvenile; naked, drunk woman behaving badly; sexual assault; domestic disputes and mental health issues

The City of Monroe Police Department reported the following incidents for the period Nov. 23 – 30, 2023. Due to the length, this report has been split into five parts. This is the first part. Please note an arrest or charge does not constitute a conviction.
- Dispute – Eagles Trl. – Dispute between a male subject and his son in reference to getting his son help for his mental issues. The son voluntarily wanted to go to Piedmont Walton to get a mental evaluation.
- Welfare Check – Springer Ln- In reference to a welfare check by advantage behavioral health. An employee from advantage has not heard from a female subject. I made contact with the subject and she advised she will call back. She advised she has had a stomach bug.
- Traffic Stop/Arrest – Davis St/S Madison- Subject was stopped for an equipment violation. She was taken into custody for probation violation and giving false name and date of birth.
- Suspicious Person – Walmart. Male subject on location sleeping in a tent, he was issued a criminal trespass warning.
- Entering Auto – S broad St – In reference to gas being siphoned from a vehicle. Report taken.
- Harassing Calls – Michael Etchison Rd – In reference to harassing phone calls, report taken.
- Juvenile Complaint – Ridge Rd. In reference to a 10-year-old juvenile misbehaving. The 10-year-old child was talked to and remedies were advised.
- Warrant Attempt – Sorrels St- In reference to locating a named subject. He was located in the residence and taken into custody.
- Suspicious Vehicle – N Broad St- In reference to a trailer parked in the ally way blocking traffic. Remedies were advised.
- Sexual Assault – Blaine Street – Female subject reported that she was sexually assaulted by an employee of a named restaurant in June. CID was notified and report taken.
- Juvenile Issue – Green Street – Juvenile kept knocking on a woman’s door and running away afterwards. She stated she had no issue with the juvenile, and simply wanted him to wait for her to answer after knocking. All OK.
- Intoxicated Person – Monroe Motor Inn – Female on location, fully nude and heavily intoxicated. She urinated and puked numerous times, in patrol cars and outside. She was charged with Public Indecency (x2), Obstruction, and Criminal Trespass.
- Dispute – Tacos and Beer – In reference to multiple individuals having a verbal altercation. All parties were separated upon arrival. All OK on location.
- Suspicious Vehicle – Monroe Pavilion – In reference to a subject conversing with a female subject in his vehicle. Both parties were advised of the circumstances around loitering and asked to leave. All OK on location.
- Warrant Pick-Up – Newton County Jail – In reference to a named subject having a warrant out of Monroe Municipal Court for FTA. Subject was transported to Walton County Jail without incident.
- Dispute – Hubbard St; – Domestic dispute between a mother and a daughter. The daughter was arrested for FV Battery and taken to Walton County Jail.
- Dispute – Booth Dr – In reference to reports of a juvenile being struck with a chair. The mother was gone when officers arrived and the juvenile was released to his grandmother. DFCS notified and referral completed.
- Suspicious Person – Hitachi: Security requested to meet with MPD in reference to sending an employee home due to drug use.
- Mental Person – Carwood Dr: In reference to a male subject seeing things in his yard. Remedies advised.
- 911 Hang Up – Custom Way: In reference to a verbal dispute and a broken cellphone. Report taken.
- Suspicious Person – Glen Iris – In reference to a male subject walking home. He was given a ride back to his residence in Rose Ison.
- Domestic Dispute – Claywill Cir. – Female subject threw water on a male in an insulting, provoking nature. She was arrested for simple battery F.V.
- Traffic Stop – Michael Etchison – Vehicle stopped for window tint, the driver was arrested for driving while license suspended. Arrested and released on a copy of the citation.
- Suspicious Person – Tractor Supply: Male subject observed coming out from behind Tractor Supply on a bicycle with a backpack while the store was closed for Thanksgiving. He was stopped and consented to a search of his person and bags. No items of interest were located and he was sent on his way.
Leave a Reply
You must be logged in to post a comment.