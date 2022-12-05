MPD Reports: Missing juveniles; man allegedly assaults 3 women; mental health issues and domestic disputes

The City of Monroe Police Department reported the following incidents for the period Nov. 24 – Dec. 1, 2022. Due to the length, this report has been split into five parts. This is the first part. Please note an arrest or charge does not constitute a conviction.

Dispute – King St at Perry St: In reference to a missing juvenile’s mother and uncle showing up on scene looking for a run-away juvenile. Complainant stated that the uncle allegedly pointed a gun at her brother’s head. Turned over to to CID.

Suspicious Vehicle – HWY 138 W Spring – In reference to a passenger car unable to maintain lane. Area checked with negative contact

Dispute – Irving St and Perry St: In reference to the previous dispute over the missing juvenile. Named subject was on scene causing a disturbance. He broke a TV in the residence and his mother wanted him out. The subject was taken to Nowell St to his grandfather’s house.

Missing Person – Irving St- In reference to a female complainant on location stating her grand-daughter has been missing for three days. The granddaughter was listed on GCIC and surrounding agencies notified.

FOLLOW UP-JUV LOCATED – Irving St – The missing juvenile was found on location and transported back to Bridgeport Lane where she was released to her mother. Removed off GCIC as missing.

Assault – Sorrells St. – In reference to a named male subject on scene hitting three different females. He was gone when officers arrived. None of the females had visible injuries but did want to press charges. Warrants for Simple Battery applied for.

Suspicious Person – Perry St. – A named male subject was observed stumbling in the roadway and falling over into the grass. He was heavily intoxicated and was given a ride back to Green Street where he originally came from.

Welfare check – S Madison Avenue – In reference to a named female subject on location hallucinating. Contact made with the subject and she advised she did not need police or medical assistance.

Harassment – Sorrells St. – In reference to a previous call. The male subject was using the complainant’s phone to send inappropriate messages, report taken

Welfare Check – E Spring St; Valero – Named subject on sight saying he was confused and wanted to go to Piedmont Walton. He denied EMS, and he went to the hospital on his own.

Threats – Sorrells St; – Female complainant reporting a named subject from a previous call had called and threatened to break into her residence before leaving the area. Units checked the area heavily due to the subject having multiple active arrest warrants. No contact was made with him.

Other law – Breedlove Dr; Ridgeview Institute. Complainant called in reference to retrieving a family member from the facility. Remedies advised.

Theft – W Spring St; Walmart- Caller advised his wallet and groceries were stolen. Caller was gone when upon officers arrival, and the were advised he located his belongings. All okay.

Attempt to Locate – Bryant Rd- Attempt to locate a named subject who has multiple arrest warrants. The subject was not able to be located.

Dispute – Deer Acres in reference to a third party caller advising of a possible fight. Contact made, both parties advised there was no altercation. All ok.