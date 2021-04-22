MPD Reports: Missing roommate located in jail on child pornography charges; juvenile wouldn’t listen to grandmother

The City of Monroe Police Department reported the following incidents for the period April 8 – 15, 2021. Due to the length, this report has been split into five parts. This is the final part. Please note an arrest or charge does not constitute a conviction.

Dispute – East Spring Street (Dollar General). Store manager and an employee having a verbal dispute. Employee was gone upon arrival.

Harassment – South Broad Street Complainant wanted a Police Officer to know that subject is messaging her on Facebook asking to talk to her and he will give her artwork.

Dispute – Tanglewood Dr. In reference to a dispute earlier this date at Maple Way with a subject over a phone call that was received.

Theft Report – North Broad Street at Golden Pantry: In reference to a male on location shoplifting. Charges declined by manager.

Dispute – Classic Trl: In reference to a male on location making threats to shoot the complainant. Parties separated and situation mediated. Report made.

Damage to Property – West Spring Street complainant wanted a Officer to review CCTV cameras to see if the subject scratched her truck. The complainant wanted an Officer to confront the subject and give him a talking to. Report denied.

Traffic Offense – Charlotte Rowell Blvd & Hwy 78. Traffic stop for headlight out. Probable cause search conducted. Female subject was arrested for Schedule I & II, drug related objects, marijuana less than 1 oz, headlight violation, broken windshield, and failure to maintain lane.

Missing person – Towler St. Complainant reported her roommate missing. Subject was found to be in Gwinnett County Jail on child pornography charges.

Identity Theft – Plaza Dr. Ref to someone hacking complainant’s unemployment account in February. Report was taken.

Shoplifting – MLK Jr. Blvd., Tractor Supply. Report of a theft of a welder on 4/7/21 and an attempted theft this date by same suspect.

Assault – Bulldog Dr., GWA. Dispatched as an 8-year-old that was body slammed by another student and now unable to move extremities. Call was actually an EMS assist ref to an 8-year-old that was hurt during a karate class, all ok.

Warrant Attempt – E Spring Street. Attempted several warrants for a male and a female after receiving a complaint of Heroin sales at the resident. The female was located but the jail refused her warrant.

Theft Report – S Madison Ave. In reference to a cell phone that was stolen at John’s Supermarket over the weekend. The complainant declined a report due to already replacing the cell phone through her provider.

Juvenile Complaint – Carver Pl – In reference to a juvenile not obeying their grandmother, the Situation was mediated, and the juvenile was advised to listen to her grandmother.