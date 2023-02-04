MPD Reports: Missing roommate was in jail; juveniles shooting BBs at trailer; vehicle pursuit ends in arrest; medical and mental health issues

The City of Monroe Police Department reported the following incidents for the period Jan. 19 – 26, 2023. Due to the length, this report has been split into five parts. This is the final part. Please note an arrest or charge does not constitute a conviction.

Missing Adult – Atha St- In reference to complainant reporting he has not seen or heard from his roommate in 4 days. It was discovered that he was currently incarcerated.

EMS Assist – Mayfield Drive @ North Broad St.; In reference to a black female unresponsive on the side of the roadway. She was located and appeared to be having a medical episode. Family was notified and the victim was turned over to EMS.

Juvenile Problem -Blaine St @ Bridge of Georgia; In reference to a 10-year-old male being unruly and becoming physical with teachers. Juvenile turned over to his mother.

Fraud – N Broad St; American Trilogy- Bride cancelled wedding. Store requesting police report made for civil purposes. Report taken.

38D – Blaine Street @ MPD lobby; In reference to drugs found inside residence located at East Church St. No drugs found, complainant wanted to report suspicious activity.

Harassment – W Spring St- SCI reporting a sub-contractor making threats over text messages to employees and clients. Civil remedies advised to all parties.

Suspicious Vehicle -Perry Street; In reference to several vehicles parked in the roadway impeding the flow of traffic. Vehicles removed by owners.

Dispute – Colquitt Street; In reference to male and female disputing over property and money. Male alleged female had a gun but then stated she did not have a gun this date. Parties separated.

Dispute – Colquitt Street; In reference to female returning to the scene of prior dispute and re-engaging complainant. Complainant then gathered belongings and agreed to leave residence for the time being. Transported to a friend’s house in Gatewood.

Suicide Threat – S.Madison Ave. Subject stated he had no current thoughts of hurting himself and advised he just wanted to talk to his nurse tomorrow.

Damage to Property – Blaine Street @ MPD; In reference to a hit and run that occurred the previous date. Location of accident was determined to be Walton County Sheriff’s Office jurisdiction (Pannell Rd @ Dial Rd) Turned over to WCSO

Dispute – W Spring St; Walmart- Subject was punched in the face after cussing at an employee and calling the employee a racial slur. Prosecution was declined by both parties.

Entering Auto – Sorrels St; reference to complainant’s Chevrolet Avalanche being ransacked at odd hours of the night by a light skinned black male caught on camera after leaving her vehicle unlocked . No items are known to be taken/missing. Report taken.

Juvenile complaint – S Broad St;In reference to the complainant advising two juveniles were shooting BB’s at her trailer. Area checked and negative contact was made.

Unknown Law – E Marable St. In reference to a couple having a verbal dispute. Civil remedies advised and the male subject separated himself from the residence for the night to cool down. Report taken.

Theft report – S Broad St; Chevron: In reference to a male subject advising he accidentally left his iphone 14 at the gas station counter and another customer took it. Video footage was not able to be seen due to owner not on location. Report taken.

Vehicle Pursuit – Walton Truck Stop: Named male subject evading officers on traffic stop. Pursuit terminated at Walton Truck Stop. The subject arrested for DUI, DOC, and misdemeanor possession of marijuana and transported to Walton County Jail.

Trespassing – Harris St: In reference to an anonymous caller advising a named subject was on location. At owners consent, a brief walk through of the residence was conducted and he was found on location. The subject was transported to the Walton County Jail for warrants out of Athens-Clarke County.

Mental Patient – Thompson Ridge Ct: Named subject was having a schizophrenic episode. He refused EMS services.