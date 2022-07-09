MPD Reports: Moped driven on wrong side of road results in warrant pickup and courtesy unlocking of vehicle nets marijuana confiscation

The City of Monroe Police Department reported the following incidents for the period June 30 to July 7, 2022. Due to the length, this report has been split into five parts. This is the first part. Please note an arrest or charge does not constitute a conviction.

Follow Up – Irving Street. In reference to the complainant having information on a Case. Information passed on to CID.

Warrant Service – Alcovy Street. In reference to a female having a valid probation violation warrant. Subject arrested and transported to the Walton County Jail.

HIt&Run – MLK Driver 1 gone when officer arrived minor damage, report refused. All ok.

Warrant Service – Alcovy St- Named subject on location with a probation warrant.

Traffic Detail – Alcovy St -Utility company working in the area advised they were concerned for safety

Suspicious Vehicle -Hwy 78 West/Hwy 11 – In reference to a maroon in color Dodge truck that per the complainant, almost ran them off of the road. The complainant lost contact with the vehicle. Officer patrolled the area with negative contact.

911 Hang-Up – Haven Inn – Complainant called and advised a named subject called the hotel and made threats in reference to a tenant staying on location.

Identity Theft – Breedlove Dr – In reference to complainant stating his ex-wife used his social security number to open a bank account through Capitol One. Report taken

Dispute – Gliding Lane – In reference to complainant’s son on location cussing and throwing cookies on the front porch. Subject was gone when officers arrived. Complainant and her sister wanted him evicted from the residence. They were advised of remedies. Report taken.

Welfare Check – South Broad St/East Spring St – In reference to a gray Ford Ranger with a K9 inside. The vehicle was running with the A/C on. The K9 appeared to be okay. Officer attempted to make contact with the owner at surrounding stores.

Fight – East Spring St. Physical altercation between two employees. $345 taken by one of the suspects. Investigation showed both parties were guilty of affray. Money was returned at a later time. Report taken.

Theft Report – South Broad St. In reference to a bike that was taken, report taken

Illegal Parking – West Spring St. In reference to several vehicles blocking the roadway, vehicles were made to move, roadway cleared.

Damage to Property – Amber Trl. In reference to a damage mailbox and mail being taken, report taken.

Warrant Attempt – Walker Dr. In reference to helping Walton County Sheriff’s Office serve a warrant. The subject was taken into custody without incident.

EMS Assist – South Broad St. In reference to 52-year-old male that had taken some drugs, Caretaker not on location, Turned over to EMS.

Loud Music – Mill Stone Bluff Apt B Contact made with resident. The music was turned down.

Traffic Offense – Alcovy St & Breedlove Dr in reference to a moped driving on the wrong side of the road. Driver was arrested for outstanding warrant.

Stolen Vehicle – Tanglewood Lane. Vehicle was “stolen” and then returned while officers were on location. Victim did not want to press charges.

Disturb Peace – Jessica Way in reference to a generator that was being used. The generator was loud, area checked, generator was turned off, all ok

Locked Vehicle – East Fambrough St. A vehicle unlocked no damage, marijuana was located and collected for destruction.

Threats – East Spring St in reference to an unknown black male wearing a red shirt, white shorts, and black shoes telling the store clerk that he had a gun and was going to shoot her. Area checked, no contact, report taken.

Warrant Attempt – Parkway Place. Subject arrested for forgery warrant, possession of Meth and possession of drug related objects, after officer observed drugs in clear view during warrant attempt.

Dispute – Irvin Street in reference a female subject trying to kick two juveniles out of the house. All okay.