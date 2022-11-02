MPD Reports: More airpods stolen at MAHS; items stolen from bag at library; arrests for DUIs and mental health issues

The City of Monroe Police Department reported the following incidents for the period Oct. 20 – 27, 2022. Due to the length, this report has been split into five parts. This is the third part. Please note an arrest or charge does not constitute a conviction.

Suspicious Vehicle – MLK and Spring St. intersection I reference to a trailer having a flat tire. Driver advised he had a spare and did not need a tow truck. All ok.

Warrant Attempt – Meadow View Dr. Subject arrested for Theft by Conversion and False report of crime warrants.

10-96 – Piedmont Walton In reference to a male who is under 10-13 leaving the hospital. Hospital staff were able to talk him back inside his room. All ok.

Found Property – Harris Street. Rusted BB rifle found it dirt, complainant advised they would throw the item away.

Downed Power Line – Carwood Dr. in reference to a FedEx truck hitting a low hanging wire. Wire was an old phone line, wired cleared off truck. All okay.

Theft Report – Monroe Library – In reference to an iPhone, car keys, license, and credit card being taken from the complainant’s bag. Report taken.

Accident – E Church st. & S Hammond – two-vehicle accident, no injuries. One vehicle was towed by Taylors. One driver was arrested for DUI and failure to maintain lane.

Suspicious Vehicle – Stonecreek Bend- In reference to a car parked in front of the complainant’s house. Contact was made with the owner of the vehicle which was parked against the flow of traffic. The vehicle was moved by the owner.

Traffic Stop – N Broad St and Tyler St – Female subect was stopped for having an active warrant out of Rockdale County. Transported to Walton County Jail without incident.

Illegal Alcohol – S Broad St. – In reference to a clerk selling alcohol to minors.

Suspicious Person – W Spring St – In reference to a female running in the parking lot acting hysterically. Area checked. Named subject was observed leaving upon the officer’s arrival.

Traffic Stop – Mcdaniel and Jackson St. – Male subject was observed failing to maintain lane. He was arrested for DUI less safe and transported to the Walton County Jail without incident.

DOA – Baker St- In reference to a named subject passing away. He had an active Do Not Resusitate (DNR). The hospice nurse pronounced him on scene. The family stated Tim Stewart’s funeral home was handling the arrangements.

Suspicious Person – East Spring St. Subject stated he has been followed by a unknown white car occupied by two black males. Unfounded.

Child Custody – Michael Cir- Female subject reporting her 17-yea-rold son ran away from home and is now staying with his aunt against her wishes. Report taken.

Suspicious Person – Michael Etchison/McDaniel – Officer observed a male subject walking in the roadway. Male was walking to work and was sent on his way after being identified.

Dispute – Murphy Gas Station -Subject was on location refusing to leave. He was gone upon arrival of officers.

Theft Report – Monroe Area High School, student’s air pods were stolen from gym.