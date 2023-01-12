MPD Reports: More than $6,603 fraudulently removed from bank account; check fraud; mental health issues and domestic disputes

The City of Monroe Police Department reported the following incidents for the period Dec. 29, 2022 – Jan. 5, 2023. Due to the length, this report has been split into five parts. This is the fourth part. Please note an arrest or charge does not constitute a conviction.

Suspicious/Wanted Person – Charlotte Rowell Blvd, male subject observed walking along the roadway. Wearing a gray hoody with book bag across bag. Due to the heavy fog contact was made. Subject was identified as a subject with an active drug warrant out of FL. Warrant was confirmed and hold placed. He was transported to the Walton County jail

Prowler – N. Midland Ave- In reference to someone knocking multiple times, an area check was conducted with negative contact with anyone.

Wanted person – Monroe PD- In reference to a subject turning himself in on warrants out of Walton County Sheriff’s Office. He was transported to WCSO without incident.

Dispute – Towler St, verbal dispute between the complainant and another female. The complainant wanted the female to be removed from the property. Upon arrival, it was determined the female was not on the complainant’s property. He was advised to contact the leasing office.

Prowler – Baker Street: Female subject on location suffering from a mental episode. She was transported to Piedmont Walton for an evaluation.

Dispute – GW Carver Dr- Complainant advised they could hear neighbors disputing. Negative contact was able to be made with anyone disputing or the complainant.

Damage to property – Gliding Ln in reference to striking a deer on Sunday morning.

Fraud – In reference to fraudulent withdrawals from bank account, two separate transactions totaling $6,603.05

Agency Assist – Sorrells St;: In reference to making contact with subject in regards to his son’s girlfriend making suicide threats. Advised they made contact.

Fireworks – Wheel House Ln.In reference to named subject wanting it noted that his neighbor is complaining about firework ash on her car from new year’s.

Warrant Call – Landers St. In reference to a named subject turning himself in for a Probation Violation Warrant for poss. of a firearm by convicted felon. He was arrested and transported to jail without incident.

Fraud – Breedlove Drive Cottage 127; In reference to check fraud.

Other Law – West Spring Street; Walmart- Male subject caught shoplifting. Walmart requested he be criminally trespassed and decline prosecution. He was issued a CT and sent on his way.

Threats – Blaine Street @ MPD: In reference to ongoing dispute between two women. One was advised of remedies, incident documented.

Harassment – Blaine Street: In reference to the female subject sending text messages to the other. She was advised of the Temporary Protection Order process. Incident documented.

Suspicious Person – East Church Street- Complainant reporting a juvenile riding bicycle looked suspicious was afraid the juvenile would burglarize a house. Contact was made with the juvenile in the area and he was taken to his residence and released to his mother.

Unknown Law – Sporty Lane In reference to intoxicated female in the front yard of residence, Boyfriend was on scene who advised she was intoxicated. No physical altercation occurred. She refused EMS evaluation and was left inside her residence to sober up. Both parties separated.

Dispute – S Madison Ave- Rent-A-Center on location attempting to recover property from residence. Stated female pulled a black handgun on them. Both parties advised of civil process and report taken.

Dispute – Sporty Lane: In reference to the intoxicated female subject outside her residence again. She was intoxicated and returned to residence without issue. No dispute occurred.

Entering Auto – Blaine Street: Complainant reported his firearm stolen from his vehicle from an unknown location and unknown time within the last three days. The firearm was listed on GCIC as stolen. Report taken.

Dispute – Wendy’s -Female complainant called in reference to being denied a refund by staff. Situation mediated; refund was given.