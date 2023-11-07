MPD Reports: Mother and son get into physical altercation; driver of 4-wheeler without lights driving on wrong side of road, popping wheelies

The City of Monroe Police Department reported the following incidents for the period Oct. 26 to Nov. 2, 2023. Due to the length, this report has been split into five parts. This is the first part. Please note an arrest or charge does not constitute a conviction.

Welfare Check – North Broad Street @ Waffle House; In reference to an unknown female sitting on the curb appearing to be falling asleep. Contact made with subject. All okay.

Dispute – Carwood Drive; In reference to a male who appears to have been assaulted in the complainant’s driveway. Male subject and his mother got into a physical altercation earlier in the morning. Department of Juvenile Justice and DFACS notified, Juvenile complaint form completed.

Dispute – @ MPD; In reference to an alleged Temporary Protection Order violation. Officer did not find sufficient probable cause to determine the TPO had in fact been violated. Incident documented via report.

Mental health Patient – Tyler St @ First AB Church; In reference to a female in the area making threats to harm herself. She was taken to her appointment by a friend, all okay.

Civil Dispute – Oak Ridge- Male subject requested an officer’s presence while he retrieved his motorcycle from his mechanic who he was having a dispute with. The motorcycle was transferred over without incident.

Fire Assist – Nicholas Court; In reference to neighbors reporting visible flames on the garage. Fire extinguished, Turned over to Monroe Fire.

911 Hang-Up – North Broad St; 911 Hang up occurred in the City Hall building. Area checked, everything in good order.

Damage to property – Old Mill Point- Female subject called stated her vehicle was damaged, she thought her neighbor hit her vehicle. Neighbor was spoken and stated that the damage existed from a different incident. Report taken.

Illegal Dumping – Tyler Street (Vacant Lot) – Officer made contact with alleged suspect who advised he was not going to dump any debris. All ok.

Illegal Parking – Aycock Avenue; In reference to multiple Semi trucks illegally parked in the roadway. Roadway cleared.

911 Hangup – McDaniel St.- Negative contact with residents, all appeared okay.

Traffic stop/Arrest – East Spring Street at Dollar General – Female subject stopped for traffic offense. A search of the vehicle found her to be in possession of marijuana and a plastic bag of numerous ecstasy pills. She was arrested and turned over to the Walton County Jail for possession of marijuana and possession of a schedule I narcotic.

Suspicious Person – S Broad ST; John’s – In reference to a female subject upset they wouldn’t cash her check. The manager wanted her to leave, which she did. Remedies advised.

Warrant Served – Windstream/ Winder PD – In reference to a male subject, having a warrant from MPD, was confirmed and a hold placed. He was transported to Walton County Sheriff’s Office Jail.

Juvenile Problem – N. Broad Street (Scoops) reference to a juvenile issue, complainant stated that a male subject asked him to call the police due to a juvenile saying something, the subject that asked for the police to be called left.

Vehicle Breakdown – Reed St- Reference to a Ford Taurus whose brakes went out. Vehicle is off of the roadway, and the driver is getting a private tow.

Pursuit – N Broad St at Pavilion Pkwy. In reference to a black male on a white four-wheeler driving recklessly without lights, popping wheelies and driving on the wrong side of the roadway. Report taken.

Suspicious Vehicle – Hammond Park – In reference to a named male in the park after hours, he advised he was just pulled over to get the address in the area of Pine Park. He was advised of park hours, all okay.

Dispute – W Spring St; World of Smoke- Spoke with both parties involved in the incident. The complaint had no injuries on her and witness statements did not state that she was hit with the vehicle door. The incident was reported as a domestic report case number was given to the complainant along with remedies advised. Parties were already separated.

Vehicle Breakdown – Reed St; Reference previous call. Vehicle was never towed and left in the complainant yard. Vehicle was impounded and taken by Taylors. Driver was discovered and identified.

Suspicious vehicle – S Broad St; Chevron: In reference to the clerk advising the driver of a black dodge charger possibly under influence almost struck her. The area was checked, and negative contact was made.

Suspicious Person – Tall Oaks Dr. – suspicious subject walking in the road then went into the backyard of the apartment possibly intoxicated. Negative contact with the subject.

Warrant Service – E Spring St; Short Stop- In reference to a named female subject with a probation violation warrant. She was arrested and transported to WCSO jail without further incident.

Suspicious Vehicle – Martin Luther KING JR BLVD; APPLEBEES- Reference to a Black Camry that is possibly DUI. Negative contact, gone when officers arrived.

