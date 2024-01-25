MPD Reports: Mother arrested when 3 and 6-year-olds were locked in room at home alone; reports of suicide attempts

The City of Monroe Police Department reported the following incidents for the period Jan. 11 – 18, 2024. Due to the length, this report has been split into five parts. This is the third part. Please note an arrest or charge does not constitute a conviction.

Juvenile Complaint – Tall Oaks Drive – Complainant advised a juvenile was left inside residence alone with no supervision. Officer had negative contact with anyone at the residence and heard a juvenile screaming. Forced entry was made and a 6-year-old and 3-year-old were located inside the residence locked in bedrooms. Contact was made with the mother who was taken into custody on two counts of cruelty to children 2nd degree. DFCS was contacted and responded to scene.

Dispute – Norris St- In reference to the complainant stating their grandson was arguing with a subject on location. No one else was on location and the grandson was on location in his bedroom talking to himself. No dispute occurred.

Suspicious Person – W Spring St Mcdonalds – In reference to a subject on location sleeping and asking for money. He was criminally trespassed from the location and sent on his way.

Shoplifting – Pavilion Pkwy; Hibbett Sports – The store manager reported a shoplifting of a black Chicago Bulls shirt that occurred at 15:30 hours. Suspect is a black male with neck tattoos, a black beanie, and ablack hoodie.

Dispute – Davis St – In reference to a named subject on location refusing to leave. The subject was found heavily intoxicated and asleep on the ground. EMS transported the subject to Piedmont Walton.

Trespassing – W Spring Street – In reference to a named male subject trespassing on location. He was placed under arrest for Criminal Trespass and Obstruction and transported to the Walton County Jail without further incident.

Burglary Attempt – Maple Ln – Names subject knocking on complainants’ door and leaving. No crime occurred.

Suicide Attempt – Towler St – In reference to a female subject on location trying to harm herself. She was gone when officers arrived, possibly headed outside city limits. WCSO was given a bolo for the vehicle she was in.

Mental Issue – Irving St; – In reference to a named subject claiming that law enforcement had been harassing her and had tapped her phone at her neighbors. No evidence was provided to support her claims. Remedies advised.

Dispute – Tall Oaks E – In reference to a couple in a dispute over property. Civil remedies advised, insufficient probable cause to make arrest.

Juvenile Complaint – E Washington St – Male juvenile ran away from his residence after being disciplined by his mother. He resisted officers when being placed in handcuffs. Juvenile complaint

and CHINS form filled out, he was released to his grandmother per request of his mother after juvenile intake said they would not take custody of him.

Disturbing the Peace – Mill Street: Complainant(s) stated multiple people in the street and yards. Area checked. Juveniles were returned to their parents. Patrols increased through the night.

Dispute – Old Mill Point – A male and female on location disputing over living arrangements. Situation mediated, all okay.

Harassment – Classic Trl- Female subject called in reference to issue with her landlord, she stated thatthey were already in the process of moving out of the location. Remedies advised.

Suicide Attempt – Baron Dr-In reference to a named male subject possibly drinking antifreeze. The subject stated that he was drinking green Kool-Aid and had tossed the container it was in already. He denied all medical attention while officers were on scene, all units returned to service.

