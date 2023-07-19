MPD Reports: Mother charged after juvenile found passed out drunk on roadside; juvenile attempts suicide; other juvenile issues and arrest of drunk female

The City of Monroe Police Department reported the following incidents for the period July 6 – 13, 2023. Due to the length, this report has been split into five part. This is the third part. Please note an arrest or charge does not constitute a conviction.

Dispute – South Broad St Complainant called due to her getting into an argument with a roommate who she wanted gone from the residence. Both parties were separated and civil remedies were advised.

Burglar Alarm – Towler St; Skydive Monroe. Spoke with key holder on location, all ok.

Fire Assist – Roosevelt St- In reference to 6-7 year olds starting fires in the field. Contact made with the father and juveniles. No fire upon arrival. All okay.

Found Property – Davis St, In reference to complainant finding a bag of clothes. No action taken.

Theft Report – East Fambrough St- In reference to complainant calling to report a stolen Walmart scooter. Contact made, unfounded scooter was not stolen.

Firearms – Green St & Perry St: In reference to the complainant advising she heard approximately 7 gunshots. The area was checked and negative contact was made.

Unknown Law – E Church St @Tall Oaks Dr. In reference to a 16-year-old juvenile was found on the side of the road unconscious. Subject was found to be intoxicated at .170BAC. Mother was issued a parental responsibilities citation due to her knowledge of him drinking and juvenile as released to parents. Report taken, citation issued.

Suspicious persons – Felkar Park. In reference to male and female on location. Subjects were warned of loitering and advised to leave.

Dispute – GW Carver – Female complainant called in stating that her apartment door was being kicked in. The offender was located in apartment. He was arrested for interference with government property for the damage to the door of the Government housing and released to the Walton County Jail.

Stolen Vehicle – Blaine St – During investigation it was determined to be a civil issue. Remedies advised.

Welfare check – Reed Place – In reference to someone concerned about the welfare of a male subject. He was spoken to and advised he was OK.

Scam – Blaine Street in reference to the complainant was scammed out of $300.

Suicide attempt – Springer Lane – In reference to a juvenile taking 23 Tylenol. Turned over to EMS.

Fraud – E Church St – In reference to a subject having a hold placed on her mail. Report taken.

Dispute – W Marable St – Two subject involved in a verbal dispute over their children. Remedies advised and report taken.

Juvenile complaint – Towler Street in reference to a 13-year-old trying to fight an 8-year-old. The juvenile’s parents were notified of the incident.

Other Law – W Marable St – In reference to a complainant giving out her personal information to a phone salesman. She was advised of remedies.

Suspicious Vehicle – Old Mill Bluff in reference to a white Ford Expedition parked in front of the apartments for a month. The vehicle owner could not be contacted.

Accident/DUI/Threats – Tanglewood Dr, Female subject was charged with DUI after causing a motor vehicle accident in Tanglewood Drive along with property damage. She also removed her pants and urinated in the backseat of an officers patrol vehicle. She also removed a female product and dropped it in the back seat of a patrol vehicle. She spit numerous times and made threats to have officer’s family and children harmed. She also kicked the door to a patrol vehicle numerous times. She was denied at the Walton County Jail and transported to Piedmont Walton. Warrants were taken for DUI, Reckless Driving, Failure to Maintain lane, Terroristic threats. Vehicle was impounded by Taylors wrecker service.

EMS Assist – W Spring Street, Waffle House. Drunken male wanting a ride to Snellville. Male was laying on his back when PD arrived on the sidewalk near the front door to the Waffle House, male was not a paying customer of Waffle House and was arrested for loitering

Suspicious Person – Baker Street in reference to a male who stole the complainant’s shoes near the front door. He was placed under arrest.

Entering Auto – Oakwood Lane – In reference a wallet being stolen out of vehicle. Report taken.