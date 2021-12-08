MPD Reports: Mother wanted police to take son for misbehavior; more catalytic converters stolen from city vehicles

The City of Monroe Police Department reported the following incidents for the period Nov. 25 – Dec. 2, 2021. Due to its length, this report has been split into five parts. This is the fourth part. Please note an arrest or charge does not constitute a conviction.
- Shoplifting – Walmart -A man was arrested and released on copy of citation for shoplifting.
- Vehicle Blocking Road – Aycock Ave In reference to tractor trailers blocking road. Driver cited and trailers towed from scene.
- Dispute Non Violent – East Marble Ct in reference to a female subject stating that a male subject hit her. There were no visible injuries and she did not want EMS. The male was gone upon police arrival.
- Dispute – Etten Dr. Verbal dispute between a couple over living arrangements. Situation mediated.
- Theft Report – Cherry Hill Rd; City Barn. In reference to three catalytic converters stolen from City of Monroe Utility trucks. Report taken and CID notified.
- Damage To Property – Vine St. In reference to bullet holes in the complainants’ shop. No cameras in the area. Report declined.
- Dispute – Bold Springs Ave; In reference to the complainant arguing with her mother over custody over her grandchild.
- Dispute – Monroe Food Mart; In reference to the complainant losing his wallet and wanting to review the cameras. The cameras did not work on location.
- EMS Assist – W Spring St; Walmart. In reference to a female that was unconscious nor alert on aisle 12. Upon officer arrival, female was conscious but not alert. Turned over to.
- Theft Report – E Church St: Verbal dispute between same property neighbors regarding the sale of a treadmill. Remedies were advised to complainant.
- Juvenile Complaint – Rose Ison Ter – In reference to juvenile throwing chips and laundry soap on the floor. The mother advised she wanted the police to take the child. Parental options were advised.
- Suspicious Vehicle – N Broad St – In reference to a vehicle occupied by two females parked behind Da Grand. Contact was made, PC search was conducted and a small amount of marijuana was removed from the vehicle. Females were sent on their way
- Traffic Stop – A male subject was the passenger in a Honda Passenger car stopped for defective equipment. He had a warrant out of the Walton County Sheriff’s Office. He was arrested and taken to jail.
- Traffic Stop – N. Broad St & Deer Acres – Nelson Perez was arrested for driving under the influence.
- Juvenile Complaint – Oak Street – Complainant advised her 17-year-old son would not go to school. Complainant was gone upon Officer arrival. Juvenile advised he was not going to school. School was notified of his absence.
- Suspicious Person – E. Spring St.- In reference to a b/f having mental issues. The subject was turned over to EMS.
- Theft – Walker Drive in reference to theft of checks that was in the mailbox.
- Threats – Walker Drive in reference to the complainant was receiving threats. Upon Officer arrival, the complainant said he called because he heard a noise behind the house.
- Damage to Property -Monroe Police Dept.- In reference to the complainant coming to MPD to file a report about a friend backing into her vehicle and refusing to pay for the damages. Report filed.
- Theft Report – Blaine Street; MPD. In reference to the complainant wanting to file a report about her medication being stolen. Report filed.
- Suspicious Person – Vine Street; Alcovy Street. Report of wanted person walking on location. During the investigation, another subject was arrested and transported to Walton Jail on warrants.
- Stolen Vehicle – Country Club Dr- A woman stated that her mother stole her 2001 Toyota Sequioa from her residence. Vehicle entered onto GCIC as stolen.
- Hit & Run – Hwy 78 @ N Broad Vehicle struck by a dark in color Honda passenger car. Driver of Honda gone when officers arrived. Report taken
- Damage to Property – E Church St – In reference to a complainant reporting that a neighbor damaging his Christmas lights. Report taken
- Dispute – Custom Way- A male stated that he was assaulted by a female. He appeared to be intoxicated and did not have any marks on his body consist with his story. Both parties were advised of remedies. No arrest due to lack of PC.
- Traffic Stop – E Washington and S Madison – Male subject arrested for active warrant out of WCSO.
