MPD Reports: Mother wanted police to take son for misbehavior; more catalytic converters stolen from city vehicles

The City of Monroe Police Department reported the following incidents for the period Nov. 25 – Dec. 2, 2021. Due to its length, this report has been split into five parts. This is the fourth part. Please note an arrest or charge does not constitute a conviction.

Shoplifting – Walmart -A man was arrested and released on copy of citation for shoplifting.

Vehicle Blocking Road – Aycock Ave In reference to tractor trailers blocking road. Driver cited and trailers towed from scene.

Dispute Non Violent – East Marble Ct in reference to a female subject stating that a male subject hit her. There were no visible injuries and she did not want EMS. The male was gone upon police arrival.

Dispute – Etten Dr. Verbal dispute between a couple over living arrangements. Situation mediated.

Theft Report – Cherry Hill Rd; City Barn. In reference to three catalytic converters stolen from City of Monroe Utility trucks. Report taken and CID notified.

Damage To Property – Vine St. In reference to bullet holes in the complainants’ shop. No cameras in the area. Report declined.

Dispute – Bold Springs Ave; In reference to the complainant arguing with her mother over custody over her grandchild.

Dispute – Monroe Food Mart; In reference to the complainant losing his wallet and wanting to review the cameras. The cameras did not work on location.

EMS Assist – W Spring St; Walmart. In reference to a female that was unconscious nor alert on aisle 12. Upon officer arrival, female was conscious but not alert. Turned over to.

Theft Report – E Church St: Verbal dispute between same property neighbors regarding the sale of a treadmill. Remedies were advised to complainant.

Juvenile Complaint – Rose Ison Ter – In reference to juvenile throwing chips and laundry soap on the floor. The mother advised she wanted the police to take the child. Parental options were advised.

Suspicious Vehicle – N Broad St – In reference to a vehicle occupied by two females parked behind Da Grand. Contact was made, PC search was conducted and a small amount of marijuana was removed from the vehicle. Females were sent on their way

Traffic Stop – A male subject was the passenger in a Honda Passenger car stopped for defective equipment. He had a warrant out of the Walton County Sheriff’s Office. He was arrested and taken to jail.

Traffic Stop – N. Broad St & Deer Acres – Nelson Perez was arrested for driving under the influence.

Juvenile Complaint – Oak Street – Complainant advised her 17-year-old son would not go to school. Complainant was gone upon Officer arrival. Juvenile advised he was not going to school. School was notified of his absence.

Suspicious Person – E. Spring St.- In reference to a b/f having mental issues. The subject was turned over to EMS.

Theft – Walker Drive in reference to theft of checks that was in the mailbox.

Threats – Walker Drive in reference to the complainant was receiving threats. Upon Officer arrival, the complainant said he called because he heard a noise behind the house.

Damage to Property -Monroe Police Dept.- In reference to the complainant coming to MPD to file a report about a friend backing into her vehicle and refusing to pay for the damages. Report filed.

Theft Report – Blaine Street; MPD. In reference to the complainant wanting to file a report about her medication being stolen. Report filed.

Suspicious Person – Vine Street; Alcovy Street. Report of wanted person walking on location. During the investigation, another subject was arrested and transported to Walton Jail on warrants.

Stolen Vehicle – Country Club Dr- A woman stated that her mother stole her 2001 Toyota Sequioa from her residence. Vehicle entered onto GCIC as stolen.

Hit & Run – Hwy 78 @ N Broad Vehicle struck by a dark in color Honda passenger car. Driver of Honda gone when officers arrived. Report taken

Damage to Property – E Church St – In reference to a complainant reporting that a neighbor damaging his Christmas lights. Report taken

Dispute – Custom Way- A male stated that he was assaulted by a female. He appeared to be intoxicated and did not have any marks on his body consist with his story. Both parties were advised of remedies. No arrest due to lack of PC.

Traffic Stop – E Washington and S Madison – Male subject arrested for active warrant out of WCSO.