MPD Reports: Motorcyclist arrested after chase/ laying bike down and fleeing on foot from traffic stop; assault; fraud; shopliftings and disputes

The City of Monroe Police Department reported the following incidents for the period May 5 – 12, 2022. Due to the length, this report has been split into five parts. This is the final part. Please note an arrest or charge does not constitute a conviction.

Dispute – S Broad St -Husband and wife had verbal argument about photos on husband’s phone. Husband was gone when officers arrived. All okay

Harassment – Blaine St- In reference to a male subject wanting a female subject to stop asking him for money and coming around his residence. Advised of Temporary Protection Process process.

Suspicious Person – Cook Pl -Complainant stated a black male in blue jeans was in the area refusing to leave, subject was gone when officers arrived.

Assault – Piedmont Walton Hospital- In reference to a female subject reporting she was cut with an edged weapon in the area of Monroe Estates around 1500 hours this date. Advised black male lightskin, approx 5’9 to 5’11 skinny, short hair, arm tattoos, no shirt, basketball shorts, and nike slides, approx early 20’s as suspect. Victim was uncooperative.

Juvenile Complaint – Atha St -In reference to a juvenile asking for money and stating 4-year-old brother is alone at Hardee’s. Negative contact for both juveniles.

Burglary in Progress – Rosewood Lane -Female subject told a male subject that he could go to their residence after he was served with a TPO on 05/05/22. She reported to her father that the male was kicking the door and saying that there would be a shootout if she sent anyone. He was detained, but released after investigation.

Fight – Old Mill Point. Multiple subjects on location actively fighting. Upon officer arrival all subjects were gone. Hit&Run accident occurred while subject was leaving the scene. See call #3 for Hit&Run

Hit-and-Run – Towler at S Madison, Vehicle struck the complainant and left the scene. VIN was obtained from the suspect vehicle and owner was identified. Contact made with the owner, who advised another subject was driving her vehicle, GEARS taking.

Enter Auto – Edwards St in reference to a vehicle was rummaged through at approximately 0200 this morning.

Extra Patrol – Persimmons Chase. Complainant requested to meet with officer due to giving out his home address to buyer of computer on Facebook Marketplace and the buyer not showing.

Suspicious Person – Ace Hardware, Named subject was seen on location behind the business loading pallets. Contact made, the subject stated he had permission from the manager to pick up the pallets. He could not provide a phone number for the manager. Dispatch attempted to make contact with two phone numbers for the store, negative contact. The male’s information was attached to the report along with his vehicle info. Gray Ford Ranger, two doors.

Welfare Check – North Broad St. Staff at Deer Acres calling due to tenant causing a disturbance. She was escorted to her room and advised of civil consequences if disturbances continued.

Concentrated patrol – Pollack Subdivision all appeared ok.

Dispute – North Broad St, two subjects in a verbal argument due to both subjects cheating on one another.

Suspicious Vehicle – Michael Circle, vehicle observed with the rear hatch open. The Vehicle had a large amount of wood in the trunk space. Side windows also open. Attempted to make contact with owner, phone number no longer in service.

Suspicious Vehicle – Boulevard, vehicle observed with interior light on. Trunk area full of items and front passenger seat full of trash, vehicle did not appear to have been entered.

Comments: Heavy patrols conducted due to last night increase of entering autos.

Escort – West Spring St, contact made with vehicle on location due to being after hours. The Female subject was upset and stated she was lost. Female requested to be escorted to the Whitts INN in Loganville. Female was escorted to Hwy 78 near Troy Smith, LPD was advised to meet with the female at Whitts Inn.

Bike Patrol – in the area of Glen Iris, Edwards, South Madison Ave, Ford Street, and Bryant Rd. all appeared ok.

Entering Auto – Boulevard in reference to someone attempted to break into Car Freshener Truck in the church parking lot. Owner asked for extra patrol.

Identity Theft – Blaine St; MPD. Complainant reported receiving an invoice from an ambulance service in Chicago, where she has not been.

Shoplifting – W Spring St (Walmart) Complainant did not want to press charges against suspect but she was criminally trespassed for 2 years.

Fraud – W. Spring St; In reference to the complainant’s son using his cash app.

Dispute – W. Spring Street; Piedmont Walton. Dispute between two subjects. One was gone upon officers’ arrival and situation mediated.

Other Law – Wheel House Lane in reference to a named subject possibly bought a pistol from a friend.

Fraud Report – N Broad St. Deer Acres Inn, Subject advised someone attempted a transaction of $1000 on his account. Bank declined and he froze the account. Report taken

Shoplifting – West Spring Street in reference to a white male driving a lifted Black Chevrolet Tahoe stole several items and left the scene.

Dispute – Stokes St. – Juveniles fighting over bicycles. situation mediated.

Theft report – Booth Dr. – In reference to $109 being stolen from the complainant’s wallet 3 hours prior to officer being called. Report taken.

Shoplifting – W. Spring St. – In reference to two subjects shoplifting. The subjects were gone before the police arrived. WalMart was able to re-secure all their merchandise prior to the subjects leaving with it. Report taken.

traffic stop/ chase – Hwy 78 and Unisia Dr – Subject was stopped for an obscured license plate. The motorcycle fled and the driver laid the bike down and tried to run on foot. He was apprehended shortly after and taken into custody. He was charged with felony fleeing, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, theft by receiving stolen property, possession of marijuana, and several traffic violations.