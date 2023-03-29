MPD Reports: Motorcyclist arrested after engine blows up during pursuit

The City of Monroe Police Department reported the following incidents for the period March 16 – 23, 2023. Due to the length, this report was split into five parts. This is the third part. Please note an arrest or charge does not constitute a conviction.

Civil issue – Carver Pl; In reference to a male subject wanting to get his belongings from inside his residence. He had an active warrant for failure to appear through College Park who did not wish to place a hold. Remedies advised.

EMS Assist – Irving St; In reference to a female subject having a medical episode.

Hit and run -While on foot patrol downtown. Observed a hit and run. Units were able to get the vehicle stopped. The Driver was issued citations for (no insurance, Suspended Tag and Hit and run).

Vehicle Pursuit – S Madison at Vine St. A Blue and white dirt bike fled from officer at high rate of speed. After blowing the motor up the Suspect was caught and taken into custody without incident.

Suspicious Vehicle – Baron Dr: In reference to the complainant advising several motorcycles were speeding down the street. Area checked and negative contact was made.

Juvenile Compl/Follow up – Michael Circle in reference to missing juvenile returning home. He was removed from GCIC as missing juvenile. Report taken.

Suspicious vehicle – Bold Springs Ave. In reference to a mid-2000 Dodge Charger in the area. Negative contact made.

Disturbing the peace – Pine Park St: In reference to the complainant advising several subjects were on location being loud and arguing. Negative contact made.

Suspicious Vehicle -Tanglewood Dr/Tanglewood Ln in reference to vehicle door being open. Contact made with the owner who advised he just got home from work and accidentally left it open. All ok.

Vehicle Pursuit -N Broad St at Pavilion Pkwy. In reference to a black Mercedez-Benz driving recklessly. Driver fled on foot near Tanglewood Dr. Vehicle was towed by Taylors, Suspect/driver possibly still at large – possible suspect named. Report taken.

Suspicious vehicle – Pine Park St: In reference to complainant advising subjects were getting out of a white van and acting suspicious. It was later found the subjects were sitting outside their own residence.

Dispute – Douglas St. Male subject disputing with family on location. He was intoxicated and was arrested on multiple charges in reference to the incident.

Domestic – Green Street: Physical dispute between a male and a female. The female was arrested for Battery FV and Cruelty in the 3rd.

Follow up – Tangle wood Dr Follow up with a female subject to inform her that her vehicle was recovered by the Gray City Police Department. Contact information was provided to her.

Stolen Vehicle – Tanglewood Dr- Complainant reported her black Mercedes Benz as stolen. This was the same vehicle that was recovered by Monroe PD night shift (case number 23M005600). She was informed that her vehicle had been recovered and was at Taylors for pick up. No further action taken.

Suspicious Vehicle -Ridge Rd- Anonymous complainant reporting a green Honda SUV parked by mailboxes occupied by unfamiliar male and female subjects. Contact made with subjects who advised they were picking a friend up.

Suspicious Person – Walton County Chamber -Officer observed female subject sleeping on the bench. Contact was made and she was offered remedies which were refused, She was warned for loitering.

Trespassing – W Spring St; Haven Inn- In reference to a female subject on location and staff requesting she be banned from property. She was not on location upon arrival.

Dispute – W Spring St; Haven Inn- Male subject reporting staff refusing to give him deposit back. Civil process advised.

Animal Complaint – Douglas St- Complainant took dog in, but still wanted to meet with Officers. Remedies advised.

Shoplifting – S. Broad Street – Reference unknown B/F concealing packets of steaks in her jacket. GOA in a silver Jeep grand Cherokee with temp tag – returns to address in Walton County Sheriff’s Office jurisdiction. Manager advised she is at the location often.

Domestic Dispute – Pine Park St – Juvenile was arguing with her grandfather. No physical altercation occurred, parties separated before our arrival. Report taken.

Mental Subject – East Washington -Female subject called in reference to her son who has mental health issues causing a disturbance. Subject was gone on foot when officers arrived, area check conducted with negative contact.

Loud music – N. Madison Ave – Reference loud music coming from white pickup truck in violation of city ordinance. Made contact with vehicle owner who turned music down per request.

Burglary attempt – Bridgeport Lane – Complainant stated a white male in a green camo jacket entered residence through bedroom window (non-forced.) he left out the same window when the complainant yelled and asked what he was doing in the house. No items taken from residence. Report made. Complainant requested extra patrol of property.

Hit and Run – S Broad Street, Johns Supermarket- Suspect believed to be a named male subject hit a silver 2020 Toyota Camry belonging to the complainant. Attempts to contact the subject have been made.