MPD Reports: Motorcyclist arrested after pursuit and wreck; man said cocaine made him want to kill someone; stolen packages; mental health issues

The City of Monroe Police Department reported the following incidents for the period July 21 – 28, 2022. Due to the length, this report has been split into five parts. This is the final part. Please note an arrest or charge does not constitute a conviction.

Pursuit – Hwy 78 @ E. Spring St.- In reference to a motorcycle attempting to flee from Walton County Sheriff’s Office. The pursuit began on 78 E Bound and entered the city limits. Monroe officers assisted a single county unit in the pursuit and the motorcycle crashed at the intersection of 78 E bound and Unisia Dr. Driver was apprehended and turned over to WCSO.

Dispute – W Marable St; Apt. 8: Complainant advised of a female possibly trying to fight others in the area. Negative contact was made.

Prowler – Plaza Dr;Apt. A – In reference to call 15. Complainant called back and advised a named subject was at her front door attempting to get inside. Area checked, negative contact with the subject.

Prowler – Plaza Dr. Apt A – In reference to call 15 and 18. Negative contact was made.

Suspicious Person – S Broad St – In reference to a female walking in the roadway. Contact made and she was advised to stay out of the roadway.

Warrant Attempt – S. Broad St. Female subject arrested for failure to appear warrant and transported to WCSO without incident.

Suicide Threat – South Madison Ave: Complainant advised an elderly male was wanting to commit suicide. It was determined the male was ok and did not have suicide thoughts.

Dispute – Storehouse Court – In reference to a dispute between a mother and child over an eviction. Civil remedies advised.

Dispute – Maple Lane – In reference to an A/C repairman needing to retrieve his tools. Tools were retrieved. All ok.

Road rage – S Broad St in reference to a female threaten the complainant. Area check and negative contact.

Theft – South Madison in reference to a white female later identified stole several Amazon packages off of the front porch and left in a PT Cruiser. Report taken.

Dispute – S Broad St; Lot 165: All ok. No dispute observed.

Suspicious Person – Grace Monroe Church; In reference to several subjects skate boarding on the property. Contact was made with the subjects, and they were advised they needed to leave.

Other Law – S Broad St: Female was walked over to the ATM to retrieve $250.00 to pay for her hair. All was ok.

Suicide Attempt – Great Oaks: 89 year old female taking (25) Advil. Subject transported to Piedmont Walton after taking approx. 25 Advil. Cleared by EMS.

Other Law – Spruce Ln. Paula Hammack wanted to report her 18-year-old family member able to buy alcohol at Mr. Quicks and Matson food mart.

Theft Report – Magnolia Terrace – In reference to a short, b/m wearing a red hat and basketball short taking the complainant computer. No serial number for the computer could be provided at this time, remedies advised, report taken.

Suspicious Person – Piedmont Walton – Hospital Staff advised a male that left the hospital was still intoxicated, and they were worried he would try to leave in his vehicle. Staff stated the male was at the red light but could not provide a DOT. Area checked with negative contact.

Civil Issue – pine park – In reference to a female subject violating her temporary protection order. Report taken and complainant advised of civil process.

Enter Auto – S broad St Hammock Park – In reference to the complainant having two guns and her purse stolen out of her vehicle. Report taken.

Dispute – Spruce Ln: In reference to a named subject wanting to retrieve items out of his father’s truck. The owner of the vehicle arrived on scene and retrieved all of his belongings. Parties then separated.

Dispute – Storehouse Ct; Dispute between two women over one gaining entry into the residence where she resides. Both parties separated and remedies were advised.

Suspicious Vehicle – Matthews Park. – Contact was made with two males and one female in Matthews Park after hours. Female admitted to smoking marijuana in the vehicle, PC search conducted due to this and the odor of marijuana being present. Passenger had a failure to appear warrant out of Barrow County. Subject was transported to WCSO without incident.

Dispute – 78 Waffle House – In reference to a dispute between employees and customers. Customers were asked to leave and left without any incident.

Stolen vehicle – Lacy St: Complainant advised her friend took her vehicle without permission. Complainant advised her vehicle was returned and no belongings were missing. Complainant did not want to file a report.

Suspicious Person – E Spring St. & Broad St. – Two males observed walking in the middle of roadway. They advised they were walking from the Valero on E Spring to Barrett St. All okay.

Suspicious Vehicle – Windsor Drive – In reference to the back door of a van being open. Contact made with the owner, who secured the vehicle. Nothing appeared stolen or broken at this time.

Unsecure Premise – W Spring St. – Side door and door entrance to roof was left open. The building was cleared, and all appeared ok.

Suspicious Vehicle – Highway 138. Checked area for a vehicle driving reckless. No Contact.

Dispute – South Broad St – Female subject called in reference to a dispute with another female subject. Verbal only, situation mediated.

Traffic Stop – Mears St and S Broad St- Female subject stopped for multiple traffic violations. A search of her vehicle found her to be in possession of marijuana and amphetamine pills. She was arrested, fingerprinted, and turned over to the staff on scene at the Walton County Jail without incident.

Theft Report – City Hall -Complainant called in reference to an amazon package being stolen from his porch by a teenage light skinned black male subject. I conducted an area check and located all but one item, an urn, these items were returned to the complainant. Report taken.

Civil Issue – Blaine St. In reference to needing to file a damage to property report for a temporary protection order application.

Damage to Property – Monroe PD – Subject called in reference to a traffic accident which occurred several day’s prior report taken.

Vehicle Fire – West Spring Hwy 138 -Complainant called in reference to a vehicle fire, the vehicle was not on fire just over heated.

Mental Patient – Carwood Dr -Male subject called in reference to ingesting cocaine the last few days and is having a mental episode and wanting to kill someone. Turned over to EMS.

Suspicious Vehicle – West Spring St Vehicle gone.

Dispute – Carver Pl. Custody issue that occurred four months ago. Report taken for documentation.

Suspicious Person – Pannell Rd &Richard Parson Rd in reference to a female subject walking in the roadway. She was transported to her residence. All ok.

Loud Music – East Church St area checked, spoke to car owner (Corner of Pine Park St & Davis St). Agreed to turn it down.

TPO Violation – Pine Park St, Warrant obtained for a female subject for violation of a court order. (Family violence Order)

Dispute – Rosewood Ln. Verbal argument between husband and wife. Parties separated prior to officer arrival.

Juvenile Complaint – South Broad St in reference to a parent that could not get their 17-year-old daughter in the car.

Dispute – West Spring St. Dispute between two men who are both employed on location. Remedies advised and one was asked to leave by management.

Suicide Threat – Carwood Dr. Subject having a mental health crisis and requested transport to hospital. EMS on scene refused transport. Subject then declined any further assistance.

Dispute – Lacy St in reference to a female subject damaging property that belonged to another female. She was arrested and transported to the jail. Warrants for Criminal Tresspass FV, felony Obstruction, and Interference with Govt Property taken.