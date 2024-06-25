MPD Reports: Move-over law violation gets vehicle towed and other charges; cracked windscreen traffic stop ends in arrest for other charges

The City of Monroe Police Department reported the following incidents for the period June 13 – 20, 2024. Due to the length, this report has been split into five parts. This is the second part. Please note an arrest or charge does not constitute a conviction.

Suspicious vehicle – Creekview Dr. In reference to two parties were found outside in their car smoking a cigarette because they cannot inside their residence, all ok.

Traffic Stop – Hwy 78 EB at E Spring St. exit – Traffic stop for failure to move over for emergency vehicles with lights activated. Vehicle did not have valid insurance coverage. Taylor’s has the vehicle. Citation issued for No Insurance, VW on Move Over/Expired Registration.

Suspicious Person – Pinecrest Dr – In reference to a black male in all black wandering around the residence. Negative contact.

Traffic Stop/Arrest – N Broad St. / City Hall – Vehicle stopped for cracked windshield and brake-light violation. The driver had an expired Class CP license and was discovered to have a warrant for FTA out of Norcross PD. He was transported to the Walton County Jail without incident and given warnings for the local offenses.

Traffic Stop – Hwy 78 and Marable St – Male subject stopped for traffic infractions, and arrested for Possession With Intent to D Marijuana. Transported to WC Jail without incident.

Shoplifting – W. Spring St. – In reference to shoplifting at Walmart, was arrested and released on copy for shoplifting and criminally trespassed from Walmart Monroe indefinitely.

Dispute – S Broad St; Monroe Small Engine Repair – In reference to a verbal dispute two parties. One subject was upset that repairs on his motorcycle were taking too long and left prior to officer arrival. He was located and spoken with. Neither party alleged any crime had occurred. All okay.

Suspicious Vehicle – Piedmont Parkway; Gotham Greens – In reference to a white male wearing a yellow hoodie doing burnouts on a motorcycle in the street. Fresh drag marks were observed, negative contact with the motorcycle rider.

Mental Issue – Monroe Motor Inn – In reference to complainant stating that his brother and estranged wife had threatened to kick his motel room door down and had been arguing with him, leaving prior to officer arrival. A visiting friend, stated he had been in the room all day and that no one else had come to the room or had disputed with complainant. Complainant admitted to suffering from hallucinations recently. No evidence or allegation of any crime having occurred; All okay.

Dispute – Little Caesar’s – In reference to a civil issue over a refund of pizza. Report taken.

Dispute – GW Carver in reference to a 12-year-old was kicked out of her house. After the investigation the 12-year-old was fighting another juvenile and was told to go outside to cool off.

Lost item – E Marable St in reference to the complainant dropped $100 in the store and two subjects took custody of the money. One of the suspects’ name was given. Warrants will be taken out on him.

Trespassing – Sorrells St – Complainant called in reference to individuals parking on property that he owns on Booth Drive. Contact was made with the group, who moved their cars and were advised not to park on private property.

Other Law – Atha St; 1/2 – In reference to the complainant stating he needed to speak with officers at his residence regarding a stolen A/C unit. The complainant was advised to contact MPD when he arrived home as he was not there at the time of the call.

Fraud – S Broad St; CVS – Pharmacy employee reported a possible fraudulent attempt at having prescriptions filled. Report taken. Case number provided.

Dispute – Unisia Dr; Duro Bag – In reference to a former employee on location, upset about his paycheck. Subject was gone when officers arrived. It was advised that he had previously been in a dispute with another employee over a female; which was one of the reasons for former employee termination. The plant staff was advised of remedies. All ok.

Threats – High School Ave – In reference to the complainant stating a named female had called her and threatened to kill her. The complainant did not have any proof that this person threatened her. No action taken.

Fight – AAA Trucking- Complainant advised of multiple juveniles actively fighting in front of the business. The area was checked, and negative contact was made with any juveniles in the area.

Dispute – Tanglewood – In reference to an open line with a male and female possibly fighting in the background. A large group on location stated no one called even though Dispatch could hear law enforcement speaking to the group through the open line. Officers could not locate anyone injured or in need of assistance.

Suspicious Vehicle – N Wayne St; When Pigs Fly – In reference to an unoccupied vehicle on location that had been running for approximately an hour. Contact eventually made with the registered owner who retrieved the vehicle.

