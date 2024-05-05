MPD Reports: Multiple gunshots heard; mother calls police after 15-year-old takes her car; several bad checks cashed

The City of Monroe Police Department reported the following incidents for the period April 18 – 25, 2024. Due to the length, this report has been split into five parts. This is the final part. Please note an arrest or charge does not constitute a conviction.

Theft Report – New Lacy Street – In reference to complainant seeing her bike that had stolen on a previous date. Report taken.

Dispute – East Marable Street @ Hot Spot; In reference to the caller stating another female subject was trying to fight her, contact was unable to be made with either party.

Juvenile Problem – Oak Street; In reference to juvenile wanting to be at grandma’s house and refusing to leave. Her guardian, her Aunt was told she can come get the juvenile, we will not force her out of the home if grandma says it’s okay to stay.

Juvenile Comp – King St. In reference to several juveniles on location causing a disturbance and a white male with a red hoodie possibly carrying a gun. Area checked, negative contact with that male. Spoke with several residents in the area, all ok.

Traffic Stop/Arrest – East Spring /North Midland – In reference to a named subject being arrested for multiple traffic violations while refusing to sign citations and resisting arrest. He was turned over to Walton County Sheriff’s Office jail without further incident.

Juvenile Complaint – E Washington St- Reference to 15-year-old taking his mother’s car. He arrived back on scene as officers arrived. Remedies advised.

Traffic Stop/Arrest – East Spring/Hwy 78 – Male subject stopped for multiple traffic offenses. The front seat passenger was found to have a felony probation warrant for his arrest out of the Walton County Sheriff’s Office. He was arrested and turned over to the Walton County Jail without incident.

Suspicious Vehicle – E Spring St at Hwy 78E on ramp. In reference to a white pickup truck halfway in the roadway with its hazards on. Driver pulled over due to its passenger being sick, the roadway cleared, all ok.

Damage to Property – Tanglewood Dr; – Reference to complainant seeing someone slash her tires. Suspect was gone upon officers arrival. Report taken.

Stolen Vehicle – Dispatch advised while responding that there was a repossession logged at this address from the previous date. Complainant advised on scene.

Shoplifting – W Spring St.; Ace Hardware – In reference to a white female subject stealing items from the store and leaving on foot. Female suspect was located nearby with stolen merchandise. and was charged with Shoplifting, Criminal Trespass, and Drug-related Objects and transported to the Walton County Jail without incident.

Criminal Trespass – Davis St in reference to subject had questions about a tenant allowing a male subject on the property after he asked him to stay away.

Theft Report – Blaine St – In reference to the complainants XBOX being stolen from a residence at Pine Park. Report taken and XBOX was entered on GCIC.

Fraud) Johns Supermarket – Bad social security check for a subject cashed on 3/27/2024. Report completed. Forged checks cashed by an unknown subject on 4/17 and 4/22. Report completed.

Dispute – Walton Truck Stop – In reference to a truck driver not wanting to leave or pay for the parking spot. Officer spoke to the driver and he agreed to leave. All ok.

Welfare Check – Creekside Way – In reference to checking the welfare of a family who are living in an unfinished basement, with no access to a bathroom and supplies. Officers made contact with the family, who did in fact live in an unfinished basement. They however had access to the upstairs bathroom, had food and furniture and other belongings in the basement. During the course of the investigation, it was discovered that an act of family violence had occurred between subject and a male on the scene. He was arrested for FV battery, FV ag assault, and cruelty to child 3rd degree.

Firearms – GW Carver/Green St- Multiple shots were heard in the area. The area was checked and multiple residents stated they heard the shots. One (1) .357 shell casing was located in the woodline at the intersection of Green St / GW Carver. Residents stated it was a younger black male wearing all black. Negative contact was made with anyone matching that description in the area.

Dispute – Cook St – Verbal dispute between parties. Parties were separated and remedies were advised.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Email

Print

