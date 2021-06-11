MPD Reports: Multiple residences and vehicles shot at; Adults dispute over children’s ball; Woman disables husband’s vehicle to stop him from leaving

The City of Monroe Police Department reported the following incidents for the period May 27 – June 3, 2021. Due to the length, this report has been split into five parts. This is the final part. Please note an arrest or charge does not constitute a conviction.

Dispute – Wheel House Ln – Verbal dispute over a children’s ball between adults. The situation was mediated, and parties were advised to stay away from each other.

Traffic Stop -W Spring St at Breedlove Dr. – Vehicle stopped for a tag frame cover. GCIC showed the driver to have an active Probation Violation Warrant for Narcotics out of Walton County Sheriff’s Office. The warrant was confirmed, and a hold was placed. The subject was arrested and transported to jail.

Suspicious Vehicle -Tyler St. In reference to subjects riding 4-wheelers on the roadway. Contact was made and the subjects were advised to stay off the roadway. All ok.

Firearms – Store House Ct. In reference to multiple residences and vehicles being shot. Report taken and turned over to CID.

Assault – Churches – A man called and stated that a named male jumped him. The complainant was intoxicated and transported to the hospital due to an injured finger.

Unknown Law – Walker St. Male caller advised his wife disabled his vehicle trying to keep him from leaving. The female party was severely intoxicated. Parties separated.

Animal Complaint – West Spring Street (Walmart) In reference to a small kitten rescued from the sewage drain.

Wanted Person – E Church St (A man with outstanding warrants was located walking in the area of East Church Street. He was arrested for his outstanding warrants and transported to Jail.

Juvenile Complaint – Three juveniles riding through a neighborhood on a golf cart with no adult supervision. Advised not to drive the cart on the street.

Traffic Offense – Hwy 78 in reference to a named subject Stopped for traffic offenses. A probable cause search of his vehicle found him to be in possession of 6 ounces of marijuana, 3 grams of heroin, packaging material and 2 digital scales. He also had a loaded Springfield Armory XDS .45 caliber handgun on his person in his waist band. He was arrested for possession of marijuana with the intent to distribute, possession of a schedule 1 controlled substance and possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony.

Transport – South Broad St in reference to transporting 1 male arrest to the Walton County Jail for CID

Follow Up – Overlook Crest. In reference to helping CID with shooting investigation. Subject was arrested and transported to the Walton County Jail.

Enter Auto – Plaza Dt. Complainant reporting that his wife’s 2013 Honda Accord was entered on May 31. A SCCY CPX-2 was stolen. The firearm was listed on GCIC.

Suspicious Person – City Hall. A female subject was arrested on an outstanding MPD warrant.