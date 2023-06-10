MPD Reports: Multiple shots fired; fraud; theft; stolen bike recovered and juvenile complaints

The City of Monroe Police Department reported the following incidents for the period May 25 – June 1, 2023. Due to the length, this report has been split into five parts. This is the final part. Please note an arrest or charge does not constitute a conviction.

Theft Report – Piedmont pkwy. Male subject reported an unknown person taking his wallet and spending money using his credit cards, report taken.

Damage to Property – Fleeting Way – In reference to the complainants’ golf cart being damaged by a moving company on April 12. A report was made for insurance purposes.

Property Damage – Woodland Rd in reference to a female subject who thought her neighbor was opening her fence gate in her backyard.

Assault – Blaine Street – In reference to an assault that happened May 27 on Davis Street. CID was notified due to the injuries of the victim. Report taken.

Dispute – Deer Acres. Management wanted two persons trespassed after they did not leave by 12. Appropriate paperwork filled out and parties separated.

Other Law – West Spring Street in reference to male subject trying to take his son to another hospital instead of allowing his son to be transported by an ambulance.

Warrant – Alcovy St – In reference to a male subject on location with active warrants. Transported to Walton County Jail without incident.

Shots Fired – New Lacy St- In reference to multiple calls about shots being fired in the area. Multiple witnesses stated that people were shooting in the area of New Lacy St. Witnesses saw (2) black males run through Magnolia Terrace with guns in hand. (1) male got into a maroon Dodge Challenger. All subjects were gone when officers arrived. No casings were located in the area.

Fraud – MPD. Female subject reported someone fraudulently using her check, report completed.

Theft Report – MPD. Female subject reported an unknown persons stealing her cell phone on 5/27/2023. Report completed.

Juvenile Complaint – Faith Baptist. Report of persons on four-wheelers in the fields. Contact made with subjects on John Deere Road, who were advised to stay off church property and the road.

Damage to Property – West Spring; Bank of America- In reference to the ATM in the drive thru being open. Bank was closed, made contact with an employee who said she is going to contact the camera company.

Traffic Stop/ Arrest – Highway 78 Eastbound at Highway 11- Vehicle stopped for licensing violation and defective equipment. One male subject arrested for Poss of Marijuana w/ Intent.

Fraud – West Spring; Sharp Pools and Spas- In reference to a male attempting to fraudulently make a purchase. Report taken.

Traffic Stop/ Arrest – N Broad St at Frank’s Valero- Vehicle stopped for no license plate displayed. Subject arrested for Poss Sched II- Morphine and Drugs Not in Orig Container. The subject began having a medical event and was transported to Piedmont Walton by EMS. He was treated and cleared and then taken to Walton County Sheriff’s Office jail without incident.

Fraud – Monroe Police Department- In reference to a check that was taken from the post office and cashed fraudulently by someone else. Report taken.

Suspicious Vehicle – Woodland Rd. – Reference White Infiniti SUV parked outside of residence on multiple occasions. Incident documented.

Suspicious Vehicle – Alcovy Street and Breedlove Drive- In reference to a white Tundra failing to maintain lane. Negative Contact.

Traffic Stop – N. Broad St. @ Bold Springs Ave. – Driver stopped for hands free violation. Driver did not possess a valid drivers’ license. Fingerprinted and Released on a copy of the citation.

Juvenile Complaint – East Marable St @ Matthews Park; In reference to several juveniles on location with fireworks in the park bathrooms.

Suspicious persons call – Stonecreek Bend. In reference to a family being at the pool that did not live there. Family members presented ID’d and were found living in the neighborhood for the past three years, no action taken.

Stolen Dirt bike – Tanglewood Dr; MPD assisted WCSO in recovering a stolen dirt bike from behind the residence.

Dispute call – Magnolia Terrace. In reference to two woman disputing over k-9s loose in the neighborhood. Report taken, TOT Animal Control.

Suspicious Person – North Broad Street & Tanglewood Dr; Female subject was found walking down the turn lane walking away from Tanglewood. She was advised to return home.

Suicidal Threats – Ammie Briggery Street,; Complainant called the suicide hotline due to being upset. She then hung up the phone mid conversation. Upon talking with her, she stated that she was upset and did not want to harm herself. No further action taken.

Traffic Stop – Norris St/S. Madison. Vehicle stopped for failure to maintain lane. Driver was placed under arrest for driving under the influence of alcohol.