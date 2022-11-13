MPD Reports: Multiple vehicles entered on E. Church Street; Stolen airpods; Domestic disputes

The City of Monroe Police Department reported the following incidents for the period Oct. 27 to Nov. 3, 2022. Due to the length, this report has been split into five parts. This is the final part. Please note an arrest or charge does not constitute a conviction.

Suspicious Vehicle – Da Grand: Male subject arrested for false name and DOB, possession of schedule II, loitering, possession of marijuana.

Damage to Property – Vine St. An unknown persons drove a forklift around, damaging a steel door and causing other damage, report taken.

Mental Patient – Sorrells St. In reference to a named male subject having a mental crisis. Turned over to EMS.

Stolen Vehicle – Monroe Automotive – It was determined that the owner picked up the vehicle without the business having any knowledge it was being picked up.

Suspicious Person – Ridge Rd. Male subject issued criminal trespass after being told to leave by owners and not doing so.

Enter Auto – E Church St: In reference to multiple vehicles being entered. CID and crime scene arrived on scene to fingerprint the vehicles. Firearm listed on GCIC.

Other Law – 1 Bulldog Dr – In reference to two students horse playing that caused bruises on the complaint’s daughter. No charges filed due to complainant not wishing to file charges. The situation was handled on the school level. All ok. Report taken.

Suspicious person – Pavilion Parkway In reference to a named subject causing a disturbance in Publix. He was given a ride to Taylor’s and provided with a bus ticket to Atlanta. All Okay.

Theft Report – Male subject reported his son taking money from him at Monroe Motor Inn around 2300 hours last date. Not enough probable cause available to take warrants at this time, report taken.

EMS Assist – Bolton Street In reference to a female subject having a medical emergency, Turned over to EMS.

Lost Item – Golfview Terrace. Complainant reported medication possibly lost or thrown out and report needed for refill purposes.

Theft Report – Glen Iris Dr: Male subject reported having his ladder stolen over a month ago. Report taken.

Suspicious Person – Milledge Ave: In regards to a black male wearing red attempting to enter a ford truck. Subject fled on foot after noticing law enforcement presence. K9 Ciro conducted track which led to Young Pines area.

Suspicious Vehicle – S. Broad St. Report of white Toyota Camry speeding through the neighborhood, area checked with no contact.

Dispute – Sorrells St: Caller advised female on location asking for drug money. Female was leaving as officers arrived. Caller advised officers could leave.

Child Custody – Government Building: Child custody issue between a couple. Male needed a police report for court proceedings. All was ok.

Suspicious Person – N Broad St and Golden Pantry – Male subject was observed walking up N Broad St. Upon identification he was found to have an active warrant. He was arrested and transported to the jail without incident

Suspicious Person – E Marable ST. – In reference to someone standing in between the complainant’s house and a car. The individual was gone when officers arrived, an extra patrol was requested for the night.

Suspicious Person – Tanglewood Dr- In reference to a male subject walking out of a boarded-up residence with tools in hand. It was confirmed he was doing remodeling at the residence. His DL was suspended due to child support with no serve date. An official Notice of Suspension form was filled out and given to him.

Warrant Service – E Spring St – Attempted to locate a male and a female subject both subjects were on location, arrested, and transported to jail without incident.

Alarm – Tanglewood Drive – Front door was slightly ajar. Residence was cleared. No forced entry and nothing appeared to have been bothered. Door was re secured.

Found Property – Walton Road In reference to a gym bag on the side walk for a period of 7 days. Bag was empty, complainant put it in trash. All okay.

Suspicious person – Hwy 138 & Great Oaks In reference to a male walking on the side of Hwy 138 appearing to be intoxicated, Turned over to WCSO for ride to his residence.

Dispute – Knight Street – In reference to neighbors being in a verbal dispute. Remedies were advised to all parties.

Dispute – Monroe Motor Inn; – In reference to a male and a female being in a verbal dispute. No crime was committed all ok.

Suspicious Person – S Broad St and Alcovy St- In reference to a white male possibly intoxicated in the area. Contact made with a named subject. He was given a courtesy ride to Waffle House. All okay.

911 Hangup – Male subject bought a used tire one week prior and wanted a refund from another named individual. Civil process explained to both parties.

Traffic Stop/ Vehicle Pursuit – Hwy 78 EB and Hwy 11- Subject was stopped for tint violation and later fled in his vehicle. The vehicle was pursued and stopped. A passerby advised the driver had thrown out a brown grocery bag. The grocery bag was located behind mile marker 13 and a large quantity of methamphetamine was located. Driver was charged with a litany of moving violations along with Trafficking methamphetamines.

Theft of Lost or Mislaid Property – student advised Air Pods were taken over one month ago, found one air pod in teacher’s class and other air pod is at Tom Odum Rd in Monroe GA. Report taken

Civil Issue – Wheel House Lane. In reference to the complainant reporting her Gold Chevrolet Malibu stolen. Officer made contact with complex towing company used “Logans Towing”, and advised the vehicle was on their tow lot. Logans Towing was contacted by the property manager in reference to towing several vehicles on the property.

Mental subject – Bojangles. Subject from previous calls mother called for assistance and advice on her mentally ill son. 10-13 process explained.

Burglary report – Vine St.Milton Taylor wanted a report done for two double sided windows being busted in the warehouse on the South side of the building.

Traffic Stop – Carver Dr at GW Homes. Vehicle was stopped for equipment violation. After investigation, driver was taken into custody for defective equipment, expired tag, and Driving W/ license suspended. He was transported to the Walton County Sheriff’s Office jail without incident.

Dispute – Ash Lane. In reference to a male subject calling his aunt a bad name. Situation mediated.

Reckless Driving – Pavilion Pkwy; Publix: In reference to a male subject laying drag in the Publix parking lot. He was taken into custody for reckless driving and transported to the WCSO jail without incident.

Suspicious Vehicle – Hwy 78 and South Broad St: In reference to a black truck failing to maintain its lane with a passenger throwing objects from the moving vehicle, area checked, no contact all appeared ok.

Dispute – South Madison Ave: In reference to a verbal dispute between a tow truck driver and the owner of a vehicle. Situation mediated.

Traffic Stop – HWY 11 at HWY 78: Vehicle was stopped for expired tag and no insurance. After investigation, female subject was taken into custody for an Failute to appear warrant out of WCSO. She was transported to the WCSO jail without incident. Report taken

Warrant Service – Green St. Male subject on location with active warrants out of WCSO. He was arrested after a brief foot pursuit back into his residence. He was transported to the WCSO jail without incident. Report taken.

Warrant Service – Ridge Rd In reference to a warrant service attempt for a named male subject. Mother advised he no longer stays at residence, negative contact.