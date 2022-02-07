MPD Reports: Multiple vehicles entered overnight on several roads in the city

The City of Monroe Police Department reported the following incidents for the period Jan. 27 – Feb. 3, 2022. Due to the length, this report has been split into five parts. This is the second part. Please note an arrest or charge does not constitute a conviction.

911 Hang up – Store House Comp called 911 and put the phone down as her husband was getting assaulted by her brother and cousin. The suspects do not live at the residence with the complainant and her husband. The victim had a gash on his nose and was transported to Piedmont Walton. After following the blood trail in the residence, a box containing narcotics was observed in plain view. See call below.

Other Law – Reference call above, narcotics paraphernalia observed in plain view. Consent search yielded no contraband.

Entering Auto – Rose Ison Ter. In reference to multiple vehicles on location being entered sometime throughout the night. One Vehicle was forcefully entered. Report taken

Entering Auto – Maple Ln; In reference to a vehicle being entered sometime throughout the night. Complainant advised nothing was taken from her vehicle, but it was ransacked. Cameras were observed in the area. Report taken

Entering Auto – Sorrells St; In reference to a older SUV being entered sometime throughout the night. It is unknown at this time if anything was taken. Report taken

Entering Auto – Stowers St; – In reference to a vehicle being entered overnight. Report taken.

Enter Auto – Glen Iris Dr: In regards to a blue Lexus with the front driver’s door ajar. Owner stated that nothing appeared to be missing. Report taken.

Entering Auto – Glenn Iris Dr. – Officer was flagged down in reference to two vehicles being entered at the residence. A pocketknife was taken out of one of the vehicles. Footage of the suspects was captured at Glen Iris Drive. Report taken.

Entering Auto – Glen Iris Dr. in reference to a SUV being entered during the night. $150 in cash was taken out of the vehicle.

Entering Auto – Glen Iris Dr. – Officer was patrolling the area on foot due to multiple vehicles being broken into. Officer observed the door to a vehicle at the residence slightly ajar and rummaged through. Contact made with homeowner. Report taken.

Enter Auto – Stowers St. In reference to a Dodge SUV and a Ford F-15- being entered over nights. Nothing was taken.

Entering Auto – Bryant Rd. In reference to a white Ford F-150 being entered overnight. Nothing of value was taken and the owner did not want to file a report.

Enter Auto – Glen Iris Dr. – Officer was patrolling the area on foot due multiple entering autos in the area. Officer observed the driver door slightly ajar, and the vehicle was rummaged through. Contact made with owner and report taken.

Enter Auto – Glen Iris Dr. In reference to a silver Chevrolet Malibu being entered from the driver’s door. Contact with the owner could not be made.

Entering Auto – Bryant Rd. In reference to a green Ford Expedition being entered overnight. The vehicle owner was not on location.

Entering Auto – Bryant RdIn reference to a dark blue Ford Edge being entered overnight. Nothing of value was taken and the owner did not want to file a report.

Entering Auto – Glen Iris Dr. – In reference to a vehicle being entered during the nighttime hours. An iPhone charging cable was taken. Report taken.