MPD Reports: Murder suspect arrested; pedestrian seriously injured by vehicle; slew of domestic disputes

The City of Monroe Police Department reported the following incidents for the period Oct. 26 to Nov. 2, 2023. Due to the length, this report has been split into five parts. This is the final part. Please note an arrest or charge does not constitute a conviction.

Domestic Non- Violent – Walton Rd. – In reference to a female subject stating her boyfriend took her car without permission and wanted to press charges.

Other Law – W. Marable St. – In Reference to a female subject who wanted her stuff from the property and then left. The (Owner) agreed so long as an officer stood by. Both parties went separate ways with no issues.

Traffic stop – Mayfield Dr. and N. Broad St. Vehicle was stopped for failure to dim headlights; the Ga. registration came back with no valid insurance coverage. The vehicle was impounded and released to Taylor’s Wrecker.

Dispute – Green St; In reference to a mother and intoxicated daughter disputing.

Extra Patrol – Towler Street – In reference to an anonymous female request area check on Towler street due to suspicious activity possibly narcotics related. Unable to provide any address or area.

Domestic – Green St Reference to a domestic between mother and daughter, the mother was arrested for Battery FVA and transported to the Walton County Jail.

Knock & Talk – Windsor Drive; In reference to the homicide previous date.

Other law – Magnolia Terr- Housing authority worker believed they found a pouch containing narcotics, item was found to not contain narcotics and was disposed of by employee.

Dispute – Pine Park Street- In reference to lawn care workers being unable to cut the grass due to a burn barrel being in the way. The barrel was being moved upon officer’s arrival.

Wanted Person -Morgan County Jail; In reference to picking up a named male subject in reference to a violation of probation warrant. Subject was turned over to Walton County Jail without incident.

Welfare Check – North Broad St. @ Mayfield Dr.- Caller concerned with the well-being of a subject who has been near the cell tower for approx. two days. Contact was made and all was okay with the subject.

Mental Health – Edwards St-In reference to a 26-year-old female on location who is bipolar and experiencing a manic episode. Subject was transported to Advantage in Athens.

Arrest – in Conyers with CPD; In reference to arrest of murder suspect from previous day.

Suspicious Person/ Foot Pursuit – Davis St and Pine Park St- In reference to a young male in the area waving a handgun in the air. Named suspect fled the area on foot upon seeing officers. He was arrested for obstruction. Juvenile Complaint form completed and he was released to his mother.

Found Property – Magnolia Terrace; In reference to a wallet located in the woods belonging to a named person. Wallet was returned to its owner.

Vehicle Accident w/ Pedestrian – West Spring Street @ Walmart; In reference to a pedestrian run over with a vehicle. Serious Injuries.

Fraud – West Spring St; Academy Lock and Key- Complainant reporting a T-Mobile Account was opened in the company name. Report taken.

Dispute – Magnolia Terrace; Dispute between Dispute between female subject and her grandmother. Report taken and remedies advised.

Suspicious Vehicle – South Broad St; John’s Supermarket- Red passenger car parked in handicap spot without placard. Owner of the vehicle was discovered to be handicapped. All okay.

Theft Report – Blaine St @ MPD; Female subject wished to report her handgun stolen out of Tanglewood, report taken and weapon listed on GCIC as stolen.

Damage to Property – N Broad St; Sussies Wings. In reference to a U-Haul striking Sussies sign and drove off on N Broad St Northbound. Report taken.

Dispute – Tanglewood Dr; In reference to Female subject advising she wanted her husband to leave the residence for the night. Husband was gone prior to Officer’s arrival. All appeared ok.

Firearms – While on patrol in the area of Harris St I heard gunshots in the area of (Young Pines) or Monroe Estates. I stayed in the area and no other shots was heard.

Dispute – Douglas St- Reference to a verbal dispute between two female subject. Neither party called 911 to advise that presence was not needed. Nothing criminal occurred.

Suspicious Vehicle – Plaza In reference to two people inside of a white car and a male possibly wearing a white mask. Upon arrival, two males were identified and both had outstanding warrants. Both individuals were also charged with identity theft, forgery and possession of Methamphetamine. Both parties were fingerprinted and transported to WCSO jail without incident. Report taken; warrants obtained.

Suspicious Person – Britts – In reference to a vehicle and subject seen on location walking around the front doors. The subject was identified and advised he was an employee of the company. All okay.

