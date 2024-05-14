MPD Reports: Narcan administered to unconscious person at truck stop; case opened on report of elder abuse

The City of Monroe Police Department reported the following incidents for the period May 1 – 8, 2024. Due to the length, this report has been split into five parts. This is the first part. Please note an arrest or charge does not constitute a conviction.

Suspicious person – Hwy 11 @ Tanglewood Dr- In reference to subject in the roadway, she was advised to stay out of the roadway.

Threats – Plaza Dr. – In reference to subject calling and threatening his ex. No third-party testimonial evidence was provided to support the claims. The Temporary Protection Order process was advised and the event was well documented.

EMS Assist – Hwy 78 @Walton Truck Stop- In reference subject was found slumped over in his vehicle. Subject had Narcan administered to him by EMS and was transported to Piedmont Walton. His vehicle was locked and left on scene to be towed by the property owner.

Civil Issue – W. Spring St.; Total by Verizon – In reference to two former employees that refuse to turn back over their employee issued store keys. Both set of keys were left on location by former employees before leaving out the back, allowing the door to lock behind them.

Direct Traffic – Hwy 78 EB. Hwy 138 Off-ramp – In reference to a subject with Gas Company need traffic slowed for safety, while he marks the gas lines in the center median.

Warrant attempt – W. Spring St.; Piedmont Walton It was discovered that subject had an active arrest warrant out of Whitfield County Sheriff’s Office. Subject was detained while the warrant was confirmed. Whitfield County Sheriff’s Office came back and advised that the warrant had been dismissed. Subject was released from custody.

Welfare Check – South Broad St- In reference to call advising elderly female is going through elder abuse, no additional information was given. Subject was found in unsanitary living conditions. A referral to Adult Protective Services was made, and EMS transported her to Piedmont Walton for a welfare evaluation.

Theft Report – S Broad St, Atha Street- In reference to complainant reported that his gas can had been stolen out of his backyard. Contact was made with the suspect carrying the gas can. It was determined that it was a different gas can not belonging to the complainant.

Traffic Stop/Arrest – Highway 78 at Highway 11 – In reference to a male subject being stopped for a traffic offense. He was found to have a handgun in his waistband. He was a multiple time convicted felon. He was arrested for possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and turned over to the staff on scene at the Walton County Jail without incident.

Dispute – Meadow Walk Dr- Dispute between complainant and his in-laws. Complainant did not want his in-laws at his residence; however, his wife invited them to their house. Remedies were advised, complainant was also heavily intoxicated while on scene. Nothing criminal occurred.

Suspicious person – N Broad at Charlotte Rowell. In reference to subject near the roadway waving her arms. Subject refused a courtesy ride back home and was found off the roadway in the grass.

Entering Auto – Pine Park St; The vehicle was left unsecured, and the rear right passenger door was found open along with the console, $60.00 dollars of the $390.00 that was in the vehicle was taken from the vehicle no other items were taken. Report was filed.

Suspicious vehicle – Mcdaniel St. In reference to a Honda Accord parked off the roadway unoccupied. No action taken; vehicle cleared from the roadway.

Suspicious Person – N Midland; Will Henry’s- Subject on location refusing to leave. He was issued a criminal trespass warning from the business.

Unsecure Vehicle – Meadowcreek Farm Dr. – The driver door of the vehicle was open, setting in the driveway no one was around the vehicle. Contact was made with the homeowner and advised of the vehicle door being open, He came and looked inside the vehicle and did not observe anything missing from the vehicle and stated that he may have left it open when he returned from the grocery store earlier.

Suspicious Person – East Spring St @ Short Stop; Subject on location causing a disturbance. The subject, who had previously been criminally trespassed from the location, was arrested and transported to the WCSO without issue.

