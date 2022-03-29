MPD Reports: Narcan administered to unconscious woman; Ring security captures man attempting to break into apartment; slew of domestic disputes

The City of Monroe Police Department reported the following incidents for the period March 17 – 24, 2022. Due to the length, this report has been split into five parts. This is the third part. Please note an arrest or charge does not constitute a conviction.

Suspicious Vehicle) Monroe Pavilion. Vehicle lost control and got stuck on the grass median, vehicle removed all ok

Found Property – Sherwood Dr in reference to 20 tablets that were left behind. None were stolen. Report taken.

EMS Assist – West Spring St in reference to a female subject laying on the ground, unconscious and not breathing. EMS administered Narcan. Turned over to EMS.

Civil Issue – South Broad St, a female subject called in reference to her not being able to get in touch with a named male subject. She had been arrested the night prior on drug charges and left her vehicle with the man. She was advised the issue was a civil matter, a BOLO was given out as an overdue motorist. She had called numerous times throughout the night about her vehicle. She was advised more than once what she needed to do.

EMS Assist – Pine Park Dr. A woman was found deceased. Turned over to the Coroner and CID.

Firearms – Southview Dr, Complainant heard three-to-four-gun shots, officers checked the area of Southview, Davis, Lacy, Harris, Tall Oaks, Baron Prop, all ok.

Dispute – Tanglewood Dr. Physical dispute between a woman and her wife. After investigation and both video/physical evidence one woman was arrested for FV Aggravated Assault.

Dispute – Irving St Comp called about her sister getting into an altercation with her boyfriend. The sister and her boyfriend then left in the same vehicle to go to work. Comp wished to have the altercation that she observed to be documented.

Child Abuse – N Broad St. Neighboring room called due to child screaming and believed possible child abuse was occurring. Contact made with the mother of the juvenile. All appeared ok, juvenile was being unruly.

Welfare Check – Tanglewood Dr. Checking on victim from previous night’s family violence call. Report already completed and an arrest was made on last shift. Victim was advised again of Project Renewal resources.

Burglary Report – Union St; Complainant reported a male attempted to enter her apartment through a window. She showed a video from Ring camera of subject attempting to break into her residence at 2050 hours on 03/20/2022.

Suspicious Vehicle – Amber Trail; In reference to a maroon truck following the complainant. The driver of the truck was a contractor driving around the neighborhood checking the work that was done by the power company that had just laid new lines.

Theft Report – MPD: Complainant reported losing her medication but did not know when. Documentation Report.

Entering Auto – Wheel House Ln; Complainant reported his vehicle entered last date after 2300 hours. Wallet and bank cards taken.

Fraud Report – N Broad Street in reference to Blue Rooster over charged a named subject on 3/19/22 and he was told they will give him his money back within 24 hours.

Stolen Vehicle – Wilkins Dr – In reference to a vehicle taken by complainants’ daughter. It was determined the vehicle was not stolen and the vehicle was returned.