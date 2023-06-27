MPD Reports: Narcan rescue of overdoes; stolen car recovered; many juvenile complaints and slew of domestic abuse incidents

The City of Monroe Police Department reported the following incidents for the period June 15 – 22, 2023. Due to the length, this report has been split into five parts. This is the first part. Please note an arrest or charge does not constitute a conviction.

Traffic Stop/ Arrest -North Broad St @ Deer Acres- Vehicle stopped for equipment violation. The driver was arrested for Poss Sched II- Fentanyl.

Stolen Vehicle – Cook Place; In reference to a Stolen Dodge Durango being located and the subject being arrested.

Juvenile Complaint – Wheel House Lane – Complainant called due to her son and daughter fighting with each other. Upon officer arrival the parties were separated. The daughter was taken to stay with her father for the night. Report taken.

Shoplifting – W Spring Street, Walmart- Two subjects were caught shoplifting by Walmart security. They were pulled over by an officer shortly after they left the store, arrested and released on citations.

Theft – Unisia Drive @ Walmart Distribution Center; Subject called in reference to items stolen from her truck after it was repossessed. Report taken.

Other Law – Alcovy St; Reference to a locked bathroom door. Complainant advised they did not know if anyone was in the bathroom. Entry was gained into the bathroom, and it was empty. All okay.

Welfare Check – South Broad St Female subject called in reference to filing an elder abuse case for her mother. Report filed, CID notified.

Dispute – Mountain View Dr. – A male and female disputing about the male residing at the residence. The two had made a rental agreement for a room in the home. Civil processes advised.

Suspicious vehicle – W. Spring/Quality foods in reference to the caller stating that she was being followed by her ex-boyfriend. Report taken.

Juvenile Complaint – Carver Place- In reference to a female juvenile taking another juvenile’s scooter, remedies advised report taken.

Civil Issue – Marable Ln. In reference to a subject taking a towel from the landlord. Civil remedies advised.

Other law – Carwood Dr: In reference to the complainant advising her grandson was intoxicated and on his way to her residence uninvited. She was explained the Temporary Protection Order process and remedies were advised.

Theft report – Sorrells St in reference to a male taking an iPhone from a front porch. Security footage secured of suspect, report taken and forwarded to CID.

Loud music – Knight St. Complainant requested area checks. Advised subjects to lower the volume.

Domestic Dispute – Highland Ter- in reference to a verbal dispute between the caller and his daughter’s boyfriend. The boyfriend was trespassed from the property. Report taken.

Loud music – Tanglewood Dr. Patrol of the area negative contact

EMS Assist – E Spr St; Monroe Motor Inn. In reference to a male subject drinking too much and wanting medical treatment. He was turned over to EMS.

Theft Report – Tractor Supply. In reference to pallet theft around 0245 this date. Contact made with suspect after he showed up at Palet Palace in Statham. He arrested and warrants taken for theft by taken (X2).

Warrant Attempt – Green St – In reference to locating a suspect. He was located at the residence and taken into custody. He had a warrant out of Hall County.

Wanted Person – Towler St and Skyview Estates – Male subject observed walking down the street matching the description of another wanted suspect. However, he also had active warrants and was taken into custody without incident.

Theft Report – W Marable St – In reference to the complainant stating a package was missing from the mailbox. The complainant stated she received a notification that the package was delivered this morning but it was not in the mailbox. She was unsure if the package was stolen. The complainant was advised to check with the post office to see if it was returned.

Dispute – N Broad Street in reference to the complaint bought a used tire last week and was trying to return it.

Suspicious Person – Home Depot- In reference to an individual in the parking lot asking for money. Contact was made with the individual who advised she was leaving the area. All ok.

Runaway Juvenile – W Creek Circle – In reference to a female juvenile running away from home to her boyfriend’s house. She was located and turned back over to her mother and aunt.

Dispute – Mobley Circle – In reference to a named juvenile subject hitting another in the face. Juvenile complaint completed for the subject on simple battery charge.

Hit and Run – N Broad @ Sorrells, handled by Traffic Unit Supervisor

Verbal Dispute – E Marable, dispute between a couple when the male became irate over money gone missing. The female stated she was held down by her neck by the male. The daughter had to strike the male to get him off her mother. He was gone upon LEO arrival. Report taken, pictures taken, statement forms gathered. Warrant taken for FVA charges.

Overdose – Knight St subject overdosed, upon arrival Officer gave the subject Narcan which brought him too.

EMS Assist – S Madison Ave, Subject believed he drank bleach, transported to Piedmont Walton

Suspicious Vehicle – Alcovy St, vehicle parked across from the above address. Vehicle was no longer on location when LEO arrived.

Dispute – Davis St APT B, Dispute over keys.