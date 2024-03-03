MPD Reports: Neighbor talking too loud on phone; wife charged in domestic violence incident; traffic stops net arrests

The City of Monroe Police Department reported the following incidents for the period Feb. 15 – 22, 2024. Due to the length, this report has been split into five parts. This is the final part. Please note an arrest or charge does not constitute a conviction.

Suspicious Vehicle – E Spring Street, male subject was observed going from Mr. Quicks to the Short Stop and remained on scene for an extended period of time never purchasing fuel. Due to the time frame and appearing to loiter on location contact was made to insure no criminal activity was afoot.

Unknown Law – Cherokee Ave, Female called 911 and would not answer dispatches questions. It was discovered the female was having issues with her oxygen tank. Turned over to EMS/Fire.

Loitering – Waffle House, Staff called due to a male refusing to leave after paying. Male was making the female staff feel uncomfortable. Male was instructed to leave the business by MPD per request of staff.

Suspicious Vehicle – Quality Foods, Subject on location in a running vehicle after businesses were closed. Subject was taking a break after doing door dash deliveries. All ok

Theft – S Broad St, complainant called due to believing a named subject was stealing items from her attic.

Suspicious Vehicle) N Broad St @ Golden Pantry – In reference to a Tractor Trailer failing to maintain lanes. The maroon cab tractor trailer was not observed committing any violations. All OK on location.

Suspicious Person – Towler St; – In reference to a on location with an active warrant for Terroristic Threats and Acts. He was gone when officers arrived.

911 Hang Up – Hardee’s – In reference to a subject attempting to pick up an Uber eats order not placed in his name. Remedies advised. All OK on location.

Damage to property – S. Madison Ave. – In reference to the complaints windshield getting cracked last date at Felker Park. Report taken.

Suspicious vehicle – Breedlove Dr . In reference to a Dodge truck parked in the parking lot unoccupied. Remedies advised.

on location with an active arrest warrant. He was intercepted at the corner of N Broad Street and E Marable and taken into custody.

911 Hang-up – Hwy 138@ Great Oaks- In reference to a named subject having a medical issue. He was turned over to EMS before officer’s arrival.

Other Law – W. Spring St.- Female subject called needing assistance in finding a ride back to Atlanta, she was able to have an uber en route to pick her up.

Traffic Stop/Arrest – East Spring Street at Hubbard Street – Male subject stopped for traffic offense. A search of the subject’s vehicle found him to be in possession of marijuana, cocaine and

Residential Alarm – Masters Dr.- In reference to a residential alarm activation. Perimeter check

conducted, no signs of forced entry. Contact was made with the homeowner via telephone, all okay.

conducted, no signs of forced entry. Contact was made with the homeowner via telephone, all okay. Traffic Stop/Arrest – W Spring Street @ Quality Foods- In reference to a named subject being stopped for a window tint violation. It was discovered that he was driving on a suspended license. The subject was arrested, transported to the MPD and released on citation.

Traffic Stop/Arrest – East Spring Street at Brown Oil – Named subject stopped for traffic offense. His license was suspended. He was arrested and released on copy of a uniform citation for

Suspicious Person/Arrest – Carwood / Reed Street – In reference to a male subject operating a bike with no lights wearing a hoodie with a bookbag on. Contact was made with the male subject who had an active probation violation warrant. He was taken into custody and transported to WCSO without incident.

Traffic Offense – Hwy 78/ Hwy 138 – In reference to black SUV with a headlight violation. The driver was Arrested for Poss. schedule II, and the passenger was arrested for Poss. of a Schedule II, and Poss. of a firearm in the commission of a Felony. Both were transported to MPD for fingerprint before being transported to WCSO Jail.

Fraud – West Spring / 76 Gas Station – In reference to a subject being charged more for gas than they purchase. Report taken.

Illegal Parking – Aycock Ave- Tractor Trailer parked illegally. Vehicle moved.

Domestic dispute – Spruce Ln: In reference to a third – party caller advising a male and female were in a physical altercation in the Cul De Sac. Contact was made with the male subject who advised his wife physically assaulted him leaving visible injuries. She had left the location prior to Officer’s arrival. Negative contact was made with her. Warrants for FV-Battery were taken against the wife.

Disturbance – Tall Oaks Ln – Reference to neighbor talking loud on the phone. Spoke with subject and advised to try and lower voice.

Entering Auto – Stone Creek Ct. – In reference to locating a vehicle with two doors open unattended.

Contact made with the owners of the vehicle who advised they did not leave the doors open and did not leaving anything of value or notice anything missing.

Suspicious Activity – W. Spring St. Waffle House – Caller called in that the front door of Waffle House was locked but the back door was open, and no one appeared to be inside. The Waffle house was closed for business and the cook was at Harry’s Marathon.

Suspicious Person – Shamrock – Male subject was sitting in a vehicle that did not belong to him. He

