MPD Reports: Not wise to shoplift if you still have warrants; and mother given parental options when daughter won’t mind her

The City of Monroe Police Department reported the following incidents for the period Oct. 7 – 14, 2021. Due to the length, this report has been split into six parts. This is the third part. Please note an arrest or charge does not constitute a conviction.

Dispute – E Washington. In reference to a possible dispute between a woman and another subject. Parties were separated. The female subject was extremely intoxicated and refused officer commands. She was arrested for disorderly conduct. Report taken

Traffic Stop -E. Church St @ Poplar St. – Vehicle stopped while conducting a safety check for the driver not having a license on hand. GCIC inquiries performed on driver and occupants. The driver was shown to have a suspended license for failure to appear. The backseat passenger was shown to have warrants out of Walton County Sheriff’s Office. Both were subsequently arrested.

Safety Checkpoint – Alcovy St @ Breedlove Dr – Safety checkpoint was conducted at this location resulting in one traffic stop with a warning for open container.

Safety Checkpoint – Poplar St @ E. Church St – Safety checkpoint was conducted at this location resulting in several traffic stops with verbal warnings given, and one traffic stop resulting in two arrests.

Traffic Stop – Walton Road/County Line – Officer observed a named subject driving a Chevrolet Truck. Officer had knowledge that the driver had multiple warrants out of WCSO. Traffic stop was conducted, and the driver was taken into custody.

Entering Auto – E Washington St: Complainant stated that during the night her Taurus Model 709 slim .9mm was taken from her center console. The firearm has been added to GCIC. The vehicle was unlocked.

Shoplifting – West Spring St (WalMart): In reference to a named female subject skip scanning merchandise without purchasing them. She also had an outstanding violation of probation warrant out of Walton County. She was taken into custody. Report made.

Suspicious Vehicle -Plaza Trace – In reference to a truck parked in the empty cul de sac. Contact was made with the driver that stated he just got off of work and was relaxing. The driver was advised he would have to find somewhere else to sit because people were complaining. Driver stated he would just go home.

Juvenile Complaint – Felker Park. Complainant advised her 10-year-old daughter won’t mind her. The complainant was given parental options.