MPD Reports: Note by juvenile asking for help dropped in a mailbox; man arrested after allegedly sexually assaulting a juvenile and then fleeing the scene

The City of Monroe Police Department reported the following incidents for the period June 1 – 8, 2023.

Unknown Law – Etten Dr – In reference to a note found in the complainant mailbox written by a juvenile. Juvenile left a letter stating he needed help and that he lives at Etten Dr. Officers attempted to make contact with residents and had no contact. Officers located an old address in the County and a phone number for the possible resident.

Traffic Stop – S Madison Ave at E Washington St. Male subject was stopped for failure to dim head lights, PC search was conducted due to marijuana odor. The subject was charged and cited for marijuana possession. Finger prints obtained at the PD.

Suspicious Vehicle – Blaine Street.- A red in color Charger parked in the front lot of MPD with only front lights on, contact made with driver who was on lunch break from Walmart DC. All okay.

Traffic Stop – New Lacy at Magonlia St, Vehicle parked in the roadway facing the opposite direction of traffic. Vehicle was searched due to marijuana odor. Vehicle also had no insurance and expired registration. Vehicle was impounded by Taylor’s Wrecker Service and removed from the roadway.

Dispute – N Madison Ave, Male in a verbal argument over an issue that occurred in the county. Male wanted advice on what to do if someone makes him angry.

Disorderly Conduct – E Spring Street, Male subject was causing a disturbance at the ShortStop, officer was flagged down by a concerned citizen. Upon arrival officers heard the subject using profane language and fighting words. He was placed under arrest for disorderly conduct and criminal trespassed from the Short Stop.

Sexual Assault – Carver Place, Named subject allegedly touched the genital area of a juvenile and then fled the scene. Officers located him on E Marable and conducted a felony stop. After investigation and CID being notified, he was taken into custody for Sexual Battery. Vehicle was impounded by Taylor’s Wrecker Service.

Suspicious Vehicle – Douglas St: Vehicle with interior lights on in front of house, residence appeared abandoned.

Dispute – Pine Park a male and a female were involved in a domestic dispute. The male was charged with battery and aggravated battery. He proceeded to take flight when LEO arrived but was located in the tree line and creek behind Pine Park St. He had a Banks Co and Jackson County Warrant for his arrest. Warrants were confirmed through both agencies. He was provided with multiple bottles of water and treated by EMS.