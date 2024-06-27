MPD Reports: Nurse assaulted by mental health patient; man charged for attempting to intimidate another with a firearm; domestic disputes

The City of Monroe Police Department reported the following incidents for the period June 13 – 20, 2024. Due to the length, this report has been split into five parts. This is the fourth part. Please note an arrest or charge does not constitute a conviction.

Juvenile Problem – S Broad St – Complainant reported a subject harassing his daughter over the phone stemming from relationship issues. Contact was made with the other parties’ parents and advised of the situation. Remedies were advised to all.

Juvenile Runaway – Car Pl: In reference to female juvenile leaving with a “Ramon” subject. The juvenile was listed on GCIC as runaway.

Suspicious Person – Tacos and Beer – In reference to five individuals possibly disputing. Contact made with the group behind Tacos and Beer, they advised they were trying to make contact with the owner as one of them had been punched in the face. No one wished to press charges.

Burglary – Creekside Way – In reference to the complainant thinking someone was in her house. Residence cleared. All OK.

Damage to Property – Reed Way – The complainant hit a deer on Hwy 11 in the County. Turned over to Walton County Sheriff’s Office.

Other Law – Graystone Church – Flagged down by subject in reference to a large sign that was stolen from him in February in Jackson Co., possibly located now in Monroe. Report taken and forwarded to CID.

Domestic Dispute – Magnolia St. – In reference to a domestic dispute between two parties in which one struck the other subject and left, possibly towards Athens, prior to officer arrival. Warrant to be taken against him for Battery-FV.

Juvenile Complaint – Wheelhouse Lane – In reference to juveniles coming out of an abandoned house. Complainant did not wish to meet to identify any of the individuals.

Suspicious vehicle – Washington Street in reference to a vehicle that went into their yard and had a flat tire. The driver of the vehicle was okay and did not mean to go into the yard.

Harassment – Blaine St – Complainant called in reference to a male subject harassing her and entering her residence without permission. At the time of the call, she did not have a full name for the male. Report taken, remedies advised.

Civil Issue – High School Ave. – Male locked out of his back gate by his back yard because his roommate put a lock on it. Male was advised to use the unlocked front gate.

Dispute – Reed Way – In reference to an alleged dispute between two subjects called in by the complainant. During the course of the investigation, both subject were placed under arrest for obstruction due to not following lawful commands and hindering the investigation. Both were transported to the jail and turned over to the jail staff without incident. Warrants taken and report taken.

Burglary In-Progress – Cook St – In reference to complainant stating that someone was breaking into the house through his bedroom window. The window had not been broken or damaged, and complainant did not see anyone near his house.

Firearms – E Church St : While handling a call, multiple gunshots were heard in the area. Area was checked, and all appeared ok.

Dispute – Pinecrest Dr – In reference to a dispute between roommates over her having her new boyfriend inside the residence. One subject used a shotgun to intimidate subjects in an attempt to remove subject from the residence. The subject was arrested and charged with simple assault x2; one of which being FV. He was transported to MPD; fingerprinted then transported to the WCSO jail, and turned over tp the jail staff. Report taken.

Dispute – E Fambrough ST – Verbal dispute between spouses. All OK.

Runaway Juvenile – Ridge Rd; – In reference to a male juvenile last seen leaving his residence at 0623 hours, this date. The juvenile returned home and was taken to Piedmont Walton for a mental health evaluation. Juvenile complaint form submitted.

Damage to property – Hwy 78; Walton Truck Stop- Subject called due to debris from an ER Snell truck hitting his front windshield and cracking it. Report taken.

Mental Patient – West Spring St @ Piedmont Walton; In reference to subject pushing a nurse. Charge Nurse had her 10-13 rescinded to have her charged with simple battery. She was taken into custody and transported to Walton county Jail without incident.

Suspicious Person – Davis Street @ Harris Street; In reference to a black male subject reporting a male in the area having a gun. Contact made with both subjects, no guns located. Situation mediated.

