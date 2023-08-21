MPD Reports: Patient assaults nurse; repeat food theft by grocery store employee; gas theft from vehicle and homeless assist

City of Monroe Police Department reported the following incidents for the period Aug. 3 – 10, 2023. Due to the length, this report has been split into three parts. This is the final part. Please note an arrest or charge does not constitute a conviction.

Fraud Report – Bankers Grove – In reference to a fraud report. Unknown suspect cashed a fraudulent check.

Juvenile complaint – Magnolia Terrace – In reference to grandmother wanted us to speak to juveniles being disrespectful. Remedies advised.

Other Law – Davis St – In reference to a named subject claiming that his relatives had stolen his identity. No evidence was provided to support his claims. Remedies advised.

Traffic Stop/Arrest- Hwy 78 and Unisia Dr – Vehicle stopped for multiple traffic violations. After investigation, subject was arrested for Possession of Schedule I, Possession of Marijuana with Intent to Distribute, and Possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony.

Theft – West Spring Street – In reference to a female that left her wallet at Monroe Walmart approximately 3 weeks ago. Her debit card was used at multiple locations for fraudulent purchases.

Assault – W Spring St – In reference to a female nurse being assaulted by an ER patient. The incident was documented, but the victim did not want to press charges.

Warrant – Oconee County Jail. Male subject picked up from Oconee County Jail on Monroe PD warrant.

Mental Patient – Magnolia Ter- In reference to a 17-year-old female having a mental episode. She calmed down upon officer arrival.

Harassing Phone Calls – Magnolia Ter – Complainant advised her child’s father was harassing her via text messages. It was determined the male subject is now in custody. Remedies advised.

Harassment – E. Marable St: Complainant wants a report that an named female posted something about her on Facebook. Report taken

Fire Assist – Colquitt St. – In reference to an exterior power outlet smoking. Turned over to MFD.

Suspicious Vehicle – Church – In reference to an unoccupied BMW parked in the rear parking lot. All appeared ok.

Suspicious Vehicle – Meadow Farms Dr. – In reference to a vehicle parked in the driveway, with the brake lights on. The Vehicle was checked and was unoccupied. Attempt was made to speak to the homeowner with negative contact.

Suspicious Vehicle – Starbucks – In reference to a vehicle parked behind the business. A male subject was on location working on plumbing inside the business, all ok.

Suspicious Person – Carwood Drive. Male wearing hoody walking in the middle of the roadway. All okay.

Dispute – Amber Trl – In reference to a male and female subject disputing over property. Per the divorce decree, both subjects were advised of remedies to the situation. All ok on location.

Suspicious Person – Church – In reference to a homeless male living in the wood line. Contact was made and he was provided a bus ticket to Atlanta. All ok.

Theft Report – Walton Rd – In reference to stolen gas out of a vehicle. Report taken.

Fire Assist – E church St Chestnut Cupboard- Employee burning trash behind building. All OK.

Traffic Stop/Arrest – N Madison @ Bold Springs Ave- Male subject stopped for a traffic violation. He had a warrant out of Clayton County. Warrant was confirmed and he was taken into custody and transported to WCSO.

Scam – West Spring Street in reference to an elderly lady that was scammed out of $ 1,000. The complainant went to the WCSO to make the report.

Traffic Stop/Arrest – 78 E at Ayecock Ave – Vehicle stopped for following too closely. After investigation, male subject was arrested for possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

Suspicious Person – W Spring St. Walmart: In reference to a female walking around asking for money. She was gone when officers arrived.

Welfare Check – Haven Inn- 1413 Hours (Welfare Check) Haven Inn- In reference to checking the welfare of a domestic violence victim that FISH put up in a room. Contact was made with the female who advised she was ok.

Juvenile Complaint – Birch St- In reference to dispatch receiving a call stating that a juvenile needs to leave. 920 is the back entrance to Mackinaw Power. Negative contact was made with the complainant via phone.

Wanted Person – Alcovy St, – In reference to a named subject having a warrant for Probation Violation (Misd.). He was transported to Walton County Jail.

Theft Report – Royal Ct – In reference to stolen air pods. Report taken.

Dispute – E. Washington St. – In reference to the complaint disputing with her friend over a cat. Remedies were advised. Report taken.

Suspicious vehicle – N. Madison Ave. -In reference to two male subjects being arrested for Possession of Schedule II (Percocet). Transported to WC Jail without issue.

Suspicious Person – Parking lot behind ROE/Your Pie – In reference to an entering auto suspect wearing a pink hoodie/black pants, I made contact with the subject, and gave him a courtesy ride back to his house. Report Taken

Illegal parking – N Midland Ave – In reference to someone parked in the complainants assigned parking space, call cleared due to being private property.

Suspicious Activity – Hammond Park – In reference to an empty baby stroller located near the playground. Area checked on foot, all ok.

Foot Patrol – High School Ave, E Washington, Felker St, Spike Alley, S Hubbard, Pine Park, Lacy, Harris, Magnolia Ter. All okay.

Dispute – Felker St; – In reference to the dispute, male party left the scene before officers arrived. Female party was advised of remedies. Report taken.

Suspicious Person – E Spring St; Sunshine cleaners – In reference to a female subject slumped over the wheel of her vehicle. Officer’s made contact with the female subject, all ok.

Other Law/Civil Issue – Towler st; – Complainant stating his golf cart was chained to pole. Civil remedies advised.

Dog Case – E Church St, Ash St- Loose, malnourished Pitbull with broken leash found walking down the side of the road. Turned over to Animal Control.

Theft – W Spring St; Walmart- Employee has been caught stealing food from Walmart in 13 separate incidents from July 17th- August 8th. He was arrested and released on a shoplifting citation.

Traffic Stop/ Arrest – E Spring St at Valero- Vehicle stopped for expired registration. Probable cause search due to odor of marijuana. Male subject arrested for PWID Marijuana, Poss Firearm Commiss Felony, Drug Related Objects, Poss Sched I, Poss Sched II. Liles taken to WCSO jail without incident.

Suspicious Person – Lawrence St- Reference to a female walking through the complainant’s neighbors back yard. Unable to locate the female.

Damage to Property – S Broad St; – Reference to complainant bringing vehicle to tire shop. While getting worked on, the mechanic dropped the vehicle and punctured the gas tank.

Suspicious Vehicle – E Spring St/S Madison Ave- Reference to a speeding maroon minivan with occupants yelling out of the vehicle. Unable to locate vehicle.

Suspicious Vehicle – Hwy 138/Youth Jersey Monroe Rd- Reference to a vehicle driving recklessly toward the City of Monroe. No contact made with the vehicle.

Theft Report – W Spring St, Boost Mobile- Complainant called about a customer leaving the store with a phone that was partially paid for and supposed to be returned. Report taken.

Dispute – S Broad St; In Reference to male subject calling about juveniles harassing him about hitting a basketball in the roadway. Juveniles were warned.

Fight – West Spring Street – In reference to two co-workers of the Murphy USA fighting in the parking lot. Both subjects received disorderly citations pending investigation of video footage.

Traffic stop – N Broad St & Tanglewood Dr: Driver observed driving without headlights. A traffic stop was initiated and the driver was found to be under the influence of Alcohol. Turned over to GSP.

Dispute – Turner St: In reference to the complainant advising her roommate was being loud and intoxicated. Parties separated and remedies advised.

Suspicious Person – South Madison – In reference to a named male subject observed on a bike with no lights, he was advised of light requirements.