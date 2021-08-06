MPD Reports: Occupants of one vehicle allegedly shooting at another, arrest for false claim of a crime warrant pick ups

The City of Monroe Police Department reported the following incidents for the period July 22 – 29, 2021. Due to the length, this report has been split into five parts. This is the final part. Please note an arrest or charge does not constitute a conviction.

Traffic Stop -Highway 78 at George L. Pike Parkway – In reference to a subject being stopped for traffic offenses. A search of his vehicle found him and the front seat passenger, to be in possession of marijuana and a stolen firearm out of Athens Clarke County. Both were arrested for possession of marijuana less than 1 ounce and theft by receiving.

Warrant Attempt – West Marable St. In reference to a female subject. She was arrested for her active arrest warrants for false report of a crime.

Loitering – West Spring Street – McDonalds in reference to trucks hanging out in the parking lot. Subjects on location was advised that hanging out was no longer allowed.

Firearms – McDaniel Street in reference to the complainant possibly observing one vehicle shooting at another. Area check conducted with negative contact of any subjects or evidence.

Welfare Check – Knight St received a call from complainant from A and J bonding in reference to receiving several text messages from subject in reference to her being assaulted. Contact made with a couple and the male was arrested for Battery (FV) and the female was arrested for a bench warrant from Newton County.

Suspicious Vehicle – North Broad St. Reference a silver Chevrolet truck parked in the J&B food mart parking lot. The subject was arrested for active arrest warrants out of Coweta County

Transport – Cobb County –Picked up a subject on an outstanding probation violation warrant.