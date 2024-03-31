MPD Reports: Officer and parent get student up and off to school; EMS assists with narcotic issues; disputes over phones; vehicles; property lines

The City of Monroe Police Department reported the following incidents for the period March 14 – 21, 2024. Due to the length, this report has been split into five parts. This is the final part. Please note an arrest or charge does not constitute a conviction.

Suspicious Vehicle – Spruce Ln – In reference to observing a silver 2013 Toyota Scion; parked in the cul-de-sac, occupied by a male subject. Contact was made with subject, who advised he was just sitting on location, getting ready to go to work. He advised that the vehicle belonged to his mother, and then provided me with his name, DOB and social security number. A GCIC return confirmed his identity. All ok.

Juvenile Complaint – Booth Dr. – In reference to subject complained that her son would not go to school. Together we were able to wake up son and complainant took him to school.

Threats – N. Wayne St. In reference to a possible dispute over employee termination. All parties spoken to and civil remedies were advised.

Theft Report – New Lacy St; Complainant reported her debit card information stolen and $520 of her paycheck used, report taken.

Civil Issue – Blaine St. – Complainant wanted to report damage to property that occurred Saturday at approximately 1500-1600 hours. Complainant advised a neighbor backed into her vehicle and she agreed to handle the matter civilly. Remedies advised.

Dispute – Atha St. – Verbal dispute over property lines between two parties. Parties were mediated and remedies advised.

Courtesy Transport – E. Spring St. – Complainant was given a ride to the FISH on South Madison. She was then transported to Monroe Motor Inn and spoke with the Co Responder who got her an appointment at Advantage in Walton County next date.

Warrant Service – Tanglewood Dr; Female subject arrested for active Violation Of Probation warrants. She was transported to the WC Jail without issue.

Transport – Blaine St. – in reference to a transport for CID to the Walton County Jail.

Trespassing – S Broad St – In reference to the complainant finding trash and a hat in his abandoned residence that he owns. It was discovered that he left a window open, and he was advised that extra patrols of the area would be conducted throughout the night.

EMS Assist – Plaza Dr. Subject had taken multiple narcotics and was falling asleep in her parked car. She was taken to Piedmont Walton by MPD to be checked out.

Dispute – Martin Luther King BLVD in reference to four ex-employees trying to fight two current employees. The suspects were gone when officers arrived.

Dispute – N Broad Street in reference to a fight in the parking lot with one white male subject and six black male and female subjects fighting the white male. All subjects were gone when officers arrived.

Assault – W Spring St Quality Foods – Reference to two parties assaulting victim in the public parking lot next to LaBoheme Salon and spa. Warrant taken on one party for simple battery and Juvenile complaint taken on other party for simple battery.

Suspicious Vehicle) 119 Oak Ridge – In reference to an anonymous complainant call about a vehicle blocking her driveway. Contact made with occupants of the vehicle. They were asked to move, and did so. All ok.

Burglary Report – Towler St – In reference to complainant finding the front door of her residence unlocked. There were no signs of forced entry, and no items observed missing from the residence.Report taken.

Threats/Harassment – E Spring St; Dollar General – In reference to complainant stating that her husband,who she is separated from, had behaved aggressively toward her and that she was concerned that he may go to her residence at Hickory Drive. Complainant could not recall any specific threats made. Report taken, area checked throughout the evening at complainant’s request.

Damage to Property – E Church St; Amici – Male juvenile wearing a dark hoody with designs, blue jeans, and white shoes was observed on camera throwing rocks at vehicles. Management advised they would check the cameras once more next date. Report taken and forwarded to CID. Suspect left in a white SUV, Ford Exp or a Mercury.

EMS Assist – Lacy St: In reference to subject having seizures, possibly drug related. Subject was transported to Piedmont Walton by EMS.

Domestic Dispute – E Spring St – Reference to a dispute between mother and her daughter. Mother stated her daughter had taken her vehicle without permission and she wanted her daughter charged with theft. Conversation was held with daughter who stated she had permission but would bring the car back. Daughter later brought the vehicle back and the registered owner wanted no charges pressed. All okay.

Suspicious Vehicle – Lacy Street, vehicle parked in the roadway with no lights with two subjects sitting in the vehicle. Contact made to ensure no criminal activity was afoot. Consent was given to search the vehicle. Firearms were located and serial numbers provided to dispatch. Multiple vapes and open containers were located in the vehicle. Male subject 21-year-old took ownership of the tobacco vapes, alcohol and firearms. Once suspicion was dispelled subjects were released.

Suspicious Person – Atha St at Broad St: Subject observed riding a bicycle on S Broad St without any lights/reflective markers. All ok.

Suspicious Person – E Church and Wall ST – In reference to subject observed walking in the roadway. All okay and was sent on his way.

Suspicious Vehicle – Pine Park St; – In reference to a vehicle on location running with a male standing at the front door. Subject advised he was waiting on individual to let him in. The individual later arrived and confirmed subject was allowed to be on location, all okay.

Warrant – W Spring Street; Piedmont Walton – In reference a male subject being on location with a Walton County probation warrant. He was placed under arrest and transported to the Walton Co. jail, and turned over to jail staff without incident.

Suspicious Person – N Broad St at Walton St, male subject observed wearing dark clothing and a book bag. Walton Street has fallen victim to entering autos in the past. Contact made to ensure to criminal activity was afoot. Consent was given to search the book bag. No merchandise or contraband was located. Once suspicion was dispelled the subject was released.

Dispute – Mill Stone Bluff- Two subjects disputing over a phone, one was arrested for criminal trespass family violence and transported to Walton County Sheriff’s Office without incident.

Damage to Property – Mill Stone Bluff; In reference to complainant wanting the damage to her townhouse documented. Subject was already charged for the offense per previous call. Report taken.

Suspicious Person – North Broad St.; Coffee Camper – In reference to complainant stating that a black male was following her down the sidewalk. Area was checked with negative contact. Complainant was transported to her residence at Launius Ave.

Dispute – Douglas Street; In reference to subject getting into an argument about exchanging a defective set of air pods. Air pods were eventually exchanged.

Other Law – MLK, Jr Blvd; Zaxbys – In reference to an incident that occurred last date. Management staffat Zaxby’s had video footage to provide documenting the incident. All OK on location.

Theft Report – North Broad Street (Scoops) – The owner of Scoops advised sometime between 03-19- 2024 and 03-20-2024 and unknown person or employee stole the store’s money deposit bag. $3,175.00 in cash was taken. Report taken.

Dispute – North Midland Ave – Complainant reporting subject entered her residence by accident, and then claimed the residence was his. Subject has severe mental health issues. Situation mediated.

Dispute – Reed Way – In reference to a father showing up on location and disciplining his child for an incident that occurred at school. The grandmother was advised of remedies in the long term. There were no crimes observed on location.

Juvenile Complaint – Oak St.- Subject refusing to go home to her aunt’s house who has legal guardianship of her. Juvenile was turned over to her aunt without issue.

Threats – Lakeview Dr- Complainant reporting her 15-year-old sister made threats to harm her. Report taken.

Dispute – West Spring St; Murphy USA; In reference to parties disputing over prepaid gas. Remedies advised. All parties OK on location.

Warrant Attempt – W. Spring St.; Walmart – In reference to a warrant for a female subject. She was taken into custody, fingerprinted at MPD and turned over to WCSO without incident.

Civil Issue – Parkway Pl: In reference to complainant advising she was not paid for two days of work at Grace Manor. Complainant was advised of civil remedies and to contact her place of work to remedy the issue of nonpayment.

Civil issue – Oak Ridge. In reference to two parties having a dispute over having possession of each other’s property. Civil remedies advised.

Dispute call -Wall St at Davis St. In reference to an anonymous caller reporting three black males at the intersection talking about shooting each other. Area checked, negative contact.

Motor Vehicle Accident / DUI – S. Madison Ave. Driver was DUI drugs and also in possession of methamphetamine. He was charged with DUI drugs, Possession of methamphetamine and striking a fixed object. Transported to Walton County Jail.

Dispute call – W Creek Cir. In reference to complainants’ mother calling about having his car window busted out by his alleged wife who does not live with him and does not return on file. Complainant didnot want to press charges and was not cooperative with providing details, the female in question was gone when officers arrived, report taken.

Mental Patient – N Midland – In reference to complainant about subject outside yelling. It was found that subject had walked into an apartment earlier this date that was not his apartment. Subject was making the neighbors feel at unease for their safety and his. In lieu of charges of disorderly conduct subject was off his meds and taken to Piedmont Walton for 1013 evaluation.

