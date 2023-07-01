MPD Reports: Officers check on homeless individual to ensure he has food and water; Juvenile runaway located with FLOCK camera system; other juvenile issues

The City of Monroe Police Department reported the following incidents for the period June 15 – 22, 2023. Due to the length, this report has been split into five parts. This is the final part. Please note an arrest or charge does not constitute a conviction.

Domestic Dispute – South Madison Ave; In reference to two sister’ in a dispute. One was arrested for FV Simple Battery.

Firearms call – Davis St area. Fireworks were observed being launched while in the area.

Juvenile Complaint – Mayfield Dr. In reference to two juveniles harassing passerbys. Juveniles were warned and released to their grandmother.

Suspicious Vehicle – Plaza Drive & Ridge Road- In reference to a brown Honda driving slowly down the street. Any area check was conducted, negative contact.

Road Hazard – Walmart DC – In reference to a Tractor Trailer parked on the shoulder obstructing view of traffic. Trailer moved.

Agency Assist – Wheelhouse lane – In reference to stolen vehicle possibly on location. Negative contact.

Lost Item Report – Walker Dr: In reference to a named male subject reporting losing his wallet and Driver’s License. Report taken.

Scam – Pavillion Pkwy- In reference to the complainant receiving a text message, from an out of state number, about civil papers being served to her from Walton County.

Sexual Assault – Plantation Drive – Complainant advised the incident occurred outside Monroe jurisdiction. She was advised to speak to the Sheriff’s Office.

Other Law – South Madison – Complainant had questions about DFACS not contacting them again. Contact was made with DFACS and situation was turned over.

Juvenile Problem – Popeyes. Juvenile on location not listening to legal guardians. She was told to go with legal guardian and left with guardian.

Prowler – Tall Oaks Ln, Unknown subject at the complainant’s window. Area checked, complainant did not want to meet with PD.

Missing Juvenile – Tigers Way, Juvenile left Monroe in a Multi colored Dodge Charger and posted a message on social media about having a better life. Officer located the Charger on Flock and the license plate. BOLO was given out and the juvenile was placed on GCIC. Follow up was conducted at the registered owner’s home Maple Way. Officers were able to locate the juvenile in Lawrenceville and provided the information over to Gwinnett County Police. GCPD made contact with juvenile and remained on scene until MPD officer arrived to pick the juvenile up and bring him back to his mother. He was returned home safely and a CHINS form was completed.

Other Law – Shops of Breedlove, made contact with a homeless subject to ensure he had food and water.

Open Gate – Breedlove Dr, front gate to storage unit left open, officers checked the business and storage units, all appeared ok.