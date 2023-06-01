MPD Reports: Officers institute extra patrols in light of recent gunfire in certain areas; slew of domestic disputes

The City of Monroe Police Department reported the following incidents for the period May 17 – 25, 2023. Due to the length, this report has been split into five parts. This is the fourth part. Please note an arrest or charge does not constitute a conviction.

Foot Patrol – Apartments at the intersection of Green St and Perry St. Residents have requested Officers to patrol the area more frequently. Officers checked the parking lot and remained on scene for a period of time to show more Police presence. One subject was irate due to officers being on location and another subject recorded officers. Officers received the request due to recent gun fire in the area behind an apartment.

Juvenile Complaint – High School Ave; Pilot Park – In reference to a group of juveniles lighting paper on fire then throwing it on a bench. Area checked, negative contact.

Drugs – New Lacy St. – In reference to an unknown male possibly buying drugs on location. Complainant did not provide a description of the male. Area was checked, no criminal activity was observed.

Suspicious Person – Baron Dr &Custom Way – Complainant advised of two females trying to kick in a door. Complainant did not give any vehicle or clothing description for the females, also did not provide an address. Area was checked, officers had negative contact.

Suspicious Subject – W. Fambrough and S Broad St – White male subject walking in the area, subject was identified and asked where he was headed and he stated that he was about to go dig around in the trash dumpsters, he was advised to return home and not be at a closed business going through dumpsters at this time of day.

Other Law – S Broad St near Johns Supermarket. Passerby observed a white male and female, passerby thought the subjects were arguing. No argument observed.

Fraud – West Spring at Pinnacle Banks; In reference to a check that was dropped off at the Monroe Post Office attempting to be cashed by an unknown subject. Check was canceled, no funds lost at this time.

Threats – Birch St; – Male subject advising receiving threatening text messages from another male subject. Advised the other arrived at his residence with several other subjects and attempted to kick in the front door. Report taken and TPO process advised.

Other Law – W Spring St; Piedmont Walton Hospital- Female subject reporting $700 cash was taken from her while she was at Piedmont Walton Hospital. Report taken.

Lost Item – Tall Oaks Lane – Regarding tag that was never returned after vehicle was repossessed, partial tag given. Civil issue, Report made.

Theft Report – Blaine St; Monroe PD- Subject reporting employee stealing cash from business. Report taken.

Shoplifting – East Spring Street – Reference to unknown female shoplifting approximately $40 worth of items, fled scene in gray Nissan. No report requested.

Traffic Stop – HWY 78 East Bound; Male subject stopped for window tint, canine alerted on vehicle. 1 pound of marijuana and scales were located in the vehicle. Vehicle is pending seizure.

Domestic Dispute – Pine Park St- Report of a female being struck in the face by a male. Upon our arrival we met with all the females in the residence, all of them denied any type of confrontation. No visible wounds were seen. No further action taken.

DUI – N Broad St @ Waffle House, Report of a male subject in the parking lot appeared to be drunk. Prior to arrival, the vehicle was located heading South on N Broad. Traffic stop conducted, Driver was arrested for driving under the influence.

Welfare Check – Davis Street- Anonymous Complainant called to report a male and female and a 1 year old baby were sleeping inside of a car. Upon my arrival I met with a female subject sitting in the car. There were no signs of any other occupants in the vehicle. No further action taken.

Tree Down – East Marable and North Madison; In reference to a down tree in the road way. Assisted Monroe Fire Department in blocking the roadway and removing the tree, the roadway was cleared.

Domestic Dispute – Lacy Street; In reference to a male subject threatening to shoot his sister after she asked him to leave because he has active warrants. The warrants were confirmed, but the male was gone on foot prior to arrival.

Suspicious Person – Church;In reference to a suspicious person 1025 Church then left the location. Negative contact made with the subject. Subject was located at 1300 hours and taken to Athens to get into a homeless shelter.

Found Property – Baker Street – Reference a black wallet found belonging to a named subject from Gainesville, item put into property.

Suspicious Person – W Spring St; Piedmont Walton Hospital- Female subject on location refusing to leave. She was given a courtesy ride to Haven Inn.

Other law – Knight Street – Reference female wanting to report a subject contacting her from an active court case. I recommended that she block the subject and explained the TPO process.

Stolen Vehicle – G.W. Carver Dr – Reference stolen White 1992 Jeep Cherokee (RYD1346) removed from property. Witness at apt. stated it was removed by a red tow truck. No further information. Vehicle listed as stolen on GCIC.

Damage to Property – Douglas Street; In reference to a named subject’s home being shot using Orbeez by a group of juveniles. Report taken

Traffic Stop/Arrest – Hwy 78/North Broad St -Subject stopped for window tint violation. Subject was placed under arrest for numerous felony warrants out of New Jersey.

Stolen Vehicle Report – Blaine St; Monroe PD- Male subject reporting his motorcycle was picked up on 02/26 for repairs, and he has not been able to communicate with the person that picked up the motorcycle. Vehicle placed on GCIC. Report taken.

Juvenile Dispute – Overlook Trail; In reference to a group of juvenile females disputing over social media. Remedies advice, no crime committed.

Discharge Firearms – West Fambrough and Inheritance Park; In reference to a firearm being discharged. Area check done, negative contact.

Suspicious Person – Planet Fitness; In reference to a male subject in a white sprinter van in the parking lot for over an hour changing parking spots. No suspicious activity was noticed.

Other law – Walmart Dc in reference to an employee possibly intoxicated while at work. Male escorted out of the building by employees and waited for a ride home. Report Taken.