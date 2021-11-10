MPD Reports: Ongoing complaint of wifi password being hacked; drug arrest and EMS assist

The City of Monroe Police Department reported the following incidents for the period Oct. 28 – Nov. 4, 2021. Due to the length, this report has been split into five parts. This is the third part. Please note an arrest or charge does not constitute a conviction.

Sexual Misconduct – Ridgeview in reference to a juvenile that was touched sexually during her time at the facility in April by another juvenile patient. Report made.

Entering Auto – Felker St in reference to a pickup truck that was entered Friday night Saturday morning

Dispute – Carwood Dr, Complainant called once more about on going issues. He stated someone had hacked his wifi. Due to ongoing call volume and statements made in the past, Mobile Crisis was contacted and responded at a later time to speak with him.

Theft Report – West Spring St in reference to a stolen wallet and cell phone. Unable to locate complainant, unable to call back the complainant. The store clerk advised that the complainant left the store.

Found Property – Lawrence St, Apple I Phone located in front of Comps address. Phone turned over to PD and turned in to evidence as found property.

Firearms – Claywill Circle in reference to to gunshots fired into the air, large party on location, all appeared ok. Contact made with several people in the area who advised there were no gunshots.

Suspicious/38D) A named subject was observed sitting in a black BMV PV in front of Walton Plaza. Contact was made and PC search was conducted due to the marijuana odor. He was arrested for possession of cocaine and drug related objects. Vehicle impounded by Taylors.

EMS ASSIST – Towler St (Camptowne Gardens): In reference to a male having abdominal pain and even with assistance he couldn’t get to the door. Contact was made with him and he was turned over to EMS.

TPO Violation – Etten Drive. In reference to a named subject on location after being served by Walton County Sheriff’s Office with a TPO against a female on 10/29/2021. He was arrested for Violation of TPO, fingerprinted, and transported to the Walton County Jail without incident.

Dispute – Davis St in reference to a dispute between complainant and an unknown male subject. The female did not wish to provide the male’s name and advised she was ok. Not a (FV) incident.

Dispute – Cook Place. In reference to a dispute between two subjects No primary aggressor could be identified, and no arrest were made.