MPD Reports: Ongoing dispute between couple over TVs, suicide attempt, package stolen off porch recovered from juvenile

The City of Monroe Police Department reported the following incidents for the period June 2 – 9, 2022. Due to the length, this report was split into four parts. This is the final part. Please note an arrest or charge does not constitute a conviction.

Drugs – Towler St in reference to the neighbors smoking marijuana, area check, no odor detected, all appeared ok

Burglary – Cook St in reference to two rocks thrown through a window area checked no contact with anyone outside, report taken.

Dispute – Ridge Rd In reference to a dispute over car keys. The complaint was intoxicated and wanted to drive.

Suspicious Vehicle – Felker Park in reference to a vehicle in the park after hours, people in the vehicle were playing Pokemon Go, all ok.

Dispute – Ash Ln in reference to a male and feamle arguing with each other over TVs again report taken.

Unsecured Premise – Woodland Rd in reference to a front door that was left ajar. Building cleared, no one inside, owner is on vacation, all appeared ok.

Dispute – MPD. Reference a civil issue regarding ownership of a vehicle. Situation was mediated.

Warrant Service – Alcovy St in reference to a female subject in the lobby of The Department of Community Supervision with an active warrant for probation violation. She was transported to Walton County Sheriff’s Office without incident.

Entering Auto – Unisia Dr in reference to a wallet stolen from a vehicle. Report taken.

Damage to Property – South Broad Street (Marathon). In reference to the complainant’s vehicle damaged in the parking lot. Video footage was too blurry to read a tag on the other vehicle. Report taken.

Dispute – Ash Lane in reference to the same couple from the previous complaint and arguing over a dispute that occurred last date. Parties advised to separate.

Shoplifting – South Broad Street (Dollar General) In reference to a male subject on location possibly putting items into his pants. Security footage showed no signs of shoplifting and no items recovered on Gregory’s persons. Report taken.

Damage to Property – West Spring Street (Uptown Nutrition). In reference to a 2019 Ford F150 damaged sometime today. Officer checked the area thoroughly for cameras but was unsuccessful.

Area Check – Northview Dr. In reference to a suspect vehicle that was involved in a hit and run. Information gathered and turned over to the investigating Officer.

Other Law – West Spring St in reference to a female subject being assaulted in Lithonia by her boyfriend. Hospital worried that the boyfriend may show up due to the severity of her injuries and the social media post about coming to shoot up her family’s house. Dekalb County was notified.

Trespassing – West Spring St in reference to a named subject on location. He was arrested for Criminal Trespass and transported to the jail without incident.

Traffic Offense – North Broad St & West Spring St. Female subject was arrested for failure to maintain lane, Defective equipment, Violation of limited permit and DUI of Alcohol less safe.

Dispute – Oak Ridge -In reference to a civil issue about homeowner leaving complainant’s belongings outside after kicking her out.

Suicide Attempt – East Church St in reference to a male subject taking some pills. Turned over to EMS

Suspicious Vehicle – Nowell Rec Center -In reference to a vehicle parked behind the rec center after hours. Negative contact with owner.

Dispute – Harris St in reference to a female subject wanting a male she met online to leave. Male’s only known as “L.A.” L.A. was gone when subject arrived.

Suspicious Person – HWY 138 – In reference to a male sitting on bench in the area. Area was canvased with negative contact.

Agency Assist – W. Spring St; Piedmont Walton. LPD Officer transported combative subject to the hospital after he was denied by the Walton County Jail. All was ok at the hospital.

Unknown Law -Bridge of GA: Male got electric shock while working on ladder, he was transported by EMS with non-life-threatening injuries.

Theft – 1/2 Douglas St. Juvenile stole package off of front porch. Juvenile located and package returned.

Theft – Piedmont Walton: Female subject reported a male subject stole her debit card and used it several times while she was confined to a hospital bed with heart failure.

Unsecured Premise – Baron Dr. – In reference to a front door being opened and unlocked. The residence was cleared by the complainant prior to arrival, nothing appeared stolen or damaged. Report taken.

Other Law – Lacy St – In reference to a complainant’s granddaughter stealing money from her chime card. The complainant entered into a civil agreement to get the stolen money back. The complainant was advised to call her bank to report the fraudulent charges.

Theft – Plaza Dr. – Complainant advised that his Mountain bike was stolen a few days prior. Report taken.

Theft Report – Chestnut Cupboard – In reference to a male taking $20-$30 worth of Slim Jims. Report taken.

Traffic Stop – N. Broad St. @ Bold Springs Ave. – Vehicle stopped for an out tag light. Consent to search the vehicle was given. Methamphetamine and a glass pipe were located in the vehicle. The driver was subsequently arrested for Schedule II Controlled Substance Possession, Possession of Drug Related Objects, and Tag Light required.

Traffic Stop – N. Broad St. @ W. Marable St.- Female subject was stopped due to her not having a tag on her trailer. A probable cause search of the vehicle was conducted. She was charged with poss. schedule 2, poss. schedule 4, poss. drug-related objects. The passenger was charged with poss. schedule 4 and giving false name and dob to law enforcement.

Suspicious Persons – Two subjects were located walking on McDaniel St. One of the subjects attempted to flee and was apprehended after a very brief foot chase. A search of the suspects revealed over 1lb of marijuana, a .38 special revolver, and 123 pills of Xanax. Both subjects were arrested and transported to the Walton County Jail.