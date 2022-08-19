MPD Reports: Ongoing mental health incidents; violent domestic dispute; suicide threats by juvenile; wig stolen; woman stuck in attic

The City of Monroe Police Department reported the following incidents for the period Aug. 4 – 11, 2022. Due to the length, this report has been split into five parts. This is the final part. Please note an arrest or charge does not constitute a conviction.

Theft – IHOP: Manager reported $348.00 dollars taken from register at closing last night. Female subject identified as a suspect.

Theft Report – Blaine St. Female reported her pistol stolen sometime in the last three weeks, report taken.

Mental Patient – Sycamore Ct. Named female subject was having a mental health episode. Officers stood by until her father arrived and convinced her to take her medication.

Mental Patient – Sycamore Ct. Female subject from above was transported to Advantage Behavioral Health in Athens.

Civil Dispute – N. Broad St; Deer Acres: Verbal dispute over property. Officers stood by while the property was removed.

Shoplifting – Beautyville: Complainant recorded a black female with blonde hair putting a wig in her purse. Wig was valued at $50.00. Complainant has never seen the female before. On video you can see the female putting the wig into her purse. Report taken.

EMS Assist – N. Broad St; Deer Acres; Named subject overdosed on Meth or possibly Heroine. He was conscious upon EMS arrival and refused all treatment.

Dispute – Wayne St & W Spring St.- Male and female were in a dispute over the male using drugs.

Disabled vehicle – Hwy 78 EB & S View Dr: In reference to a female subject’s vehicle having a flat tire. Another motorist stopped and changed the her tire.

Suicide Threats – Davis – In reference to a juvenile running into the walls and attempting to cut himself. Juvenile was transported to Piedmont Walton and turned over to staff.

Civil issue – 6th St: In reference to a male complainant trying to collect his son’s belongings from a named female subject. He was advised of the civil process and remedies.

Domestic Dispute – S Madison Ave: In reference to a male subject disputing with his wife. Upon further investigation, he had struck her with a wooden box over the head leaving a visible laceration and breaking her nose with his fist. He was arrested for FV-Aggravated Battery and FV-Battery. He was transported to the Walton County Jail and turned over to Deputies without incident.

Damage To Property – S Broad St. – In reference to a black Dodge Nitro backing into the complainant’s car. Report taken.

Counterfeit – W Spring St Family Dollar – In reference to someone paying with fake bills. Report taken.

Drunk Driver – In reference to a female subject driving drunk in the city. Walton County Sheriff’s Office made contact with vehicle in walnut Grove.

Dispute – Etten Drive. In reference to the complainant and her sister arguing. The sister was gone upon officer arrival. The Temporary Protection Order process was explained to the complainant.

Dispute – North Broad St; City Hall- In reference to a female subject reporting that a male subject was being verbally aggressive, and took her car key when she pulled her vehicle over. The male subject was gone on foot when officers arrived. Area checked with negative contact.

Vehicle Inspection – Blaine St; Monroe PD- A male subject requested VIN check on his vehicle. All okay with vehicle, but he had active arrest warrant out of Clayton County for failure to appear. He was taken into custody and taken to WCSO Jail without incident.

Assault – Unisia Dr. Subject assaulted in the parking lot by an unknown male subject.

Unknown Law – S Broad St- In reference to female subject getting stuck in the attic and needing assistance getting out. She was freed from the attic and transported to Piedmont Walton by Walton County EMS.

Dispute – Pavillion Parkway. Male subject advised another named male subject pulled a knife on him following a dispute. Officer checked the cameras and did not observe any crimes.

Suspicious Person – Gratis Rd & Meadow Walk- In reference to a male subject attempting to flag down vehicles. Subject hit window of one vehicle and broke the mirror of another. He was taken into custody for Criminal Trespass.

Transport – West Spring St & West Highland Ave in reference to a powered wheelchair that ran out of battery. All ok

Dispute – Green St in reference to a male and female having a verbal argument. The male was gone when officers arrived. All ok.