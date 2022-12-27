MPD Reports: Ongoing problem with juveniles entering home while homeowner was away; fraud, threats and domestic disputes

The City of Monroe Police Department reported the following incidents for the period Dec. 15 – 22, 2022. Due to the length, this report has been split into five parts. This is the second part. Please note an arrest or charge does not constitute a conviction.

Damage to property – W Marable St. Complainants vehicle was struck by an unknown vehicle causing minor damage. Report taken

Dispute Call – West Spring St; Murphy’s Gas Station. In reference to a verbal dispute between two cousins. All ok.

Found property – E. Washington St – found google chrome book, that was taken from GWA student on 12/13/2022 laptop turned over to Ofc. Holliday.

Fire Assist – W. Spring & Etten Dr. Vehicle had a small battery fire, officer was able to use fire extinguisher to put fire out.

Damage to Property – Amber Trail. Subject reported unknown persons slashing 3 of his vehicles tires and keying two vehicles, report completed.

Found Property – Tyler St (First African Baptist Church) in reference to the complainant found blue and white mountain bike left in the bushes. The bike was left in the bushes to see if the owner would come back to get it. The complainant requested extra patrol for suspicious activity because there has been several bikes left in the bushes.

Juvenile Complaint – Alcovy & Country Club Dr. Report of juveniles walking in the roadway, Area checked with no contact.

Juvenile complaint – Cherry Hill Road at Birch Street in reference to two juveniles playing on the machines. Parents were notified and got them.

Fraud – W. Spring St. Bank employees reported a person attempting to cash a fake check. Suspect was gone upon officers’ arrival, report completed.

Welfare Check – Baron Dr. – In reference to a third party caller stating she thinks her client with developmental disabilities is being a victim of fraud. Negative contact with the complainant or victim at residence.

Dispute – N. Broad St. Verbal dispute between employer and employee. Situation mediated – one had warrants out of Athens Clarke County and had a panic attack while being brought to jail. He was released from custody and turned over to EMS

Ems Assist – Tanglewood Dr – In reference to a patient on location wanting to go to the hospital. Turned over to EMS.

Suspicious Person – W Spring St; Waffle House In reference to a a male subject on location after Waffle House advised him to leave the property. He was given a ride to the Gwinnett County line without incident. All OK.

Domestic Dispute – Garden Ct. – In reference to a named subject hitting his cousin and another female on location. The subject, warrants for FV-Battery, Battery, and Cruelty to Children 3rd to be applied for.

Suspicious Person – W. Spring St.- In reference to the subject who was loitering outside of the Waffle House. He was advised to leave the property.

Civil Issue – Baron Dr. – In reference to the apartment being flooded from the bathroom. Report taken.

Threats – S. Madison Ave Walton County Sheriff’s Office, caller stated that threats were being made by a neighbor, no threats found on text messages, subject was referred to magistrate courts.

Suspicious Person – Mr Quicks; Juvenile arrested for thefts on Tuesday and transported to RYDC.

Found Property – W. Spring St; Walmart. Citizen found wallet, it was returned to owner, Brandon Fambrough.

Found Property – W. Spring St. Abandoned purse on the ground, no identifying documents were in the purse and it appeared to have been discarded, it was properly thrown away.

Assault – Tangle Wood Drive in reference to a named subjec got into a physical altercation with another named subject. The second named was criminal trespassed from the apartment for 2 years.

Burglary Attempt – Michael Circle- In reference to the complainant stating she had (4) unknown juveniles in her residence when she returned home. Juveniles fled on foot when the homeowner returned home. (2) juveniles were positively identified via pictures. This was a second incident.