MPD Reports: Overdosed woman taken to hospital with infant; juveniles walking around in hoodies and masks turned over to parents

The City of Monroe Police Department reported the following incidents for the period June 15 – 22, 2023. Due to the length, this report has been split into five parts. This is the third part. Please note an arrest or charge does not constitute a conviction.

Civil Issue – Stonecreek Bend – In reference to male on location retrieving belongings post- divorce. All Ok.

Dispute – Wendy’s. Employee and manager in argument, employee was gone prior to officers arrival.

Warrant Attempt – Towler Street – Male subject on location, taken into custody without incident.

Dispute – Lakeview Dr. – In reference to the complainant having questions in regards to his ex fiance needing to gather her belongings. Remedies were advised.

Found Property – Bridgeport Pl. Complainant found ID card belonging to a male subject who has been incarcerated in Walton County Jail since January. ID was taken to the jail.

Suspicious Person – Tigers way. – In regards to multiple males walking around in hoodies and ski masks. Contact was made with the subjects who were juveniles. They were sent back to their residence.

Loud Music – Meadow Walk Dr: Area checked. Music turned down.

Fraud Report – Blaine St. – Subject lives in the county advised to make a report with Walton County Sheriff’s Office.

Suspicious Vehicles – Walton Mills: In reference to a silver SUV and a Black Charger driving recklessly in the parking lot. Contact made with the SUV which was unoccupied.

Loud Music – Meadow Walk Dr: I spoke with the owner of the residence and they turned the music down. Verbal warning.

Dispute – E Washington Street: Dispute between the complainant/resident and her daughter’s boyfriend. Report taken.

Suspicious Person – E Church – In reference to a male subject being on location intoxicated. He was transported to Piedmont Walton by EMS. All ok.

Other Law – Piedmont Walton: ER Staff advised of a female who was brought in for an overdose but her infant was in the vehicle she was brought in. The infant was turned over to family, the narcotics that were found on her were placed into evidence to be destroyed.

Suspicious Person/Vehicle – Highland @ West Spring St. – Driver dropping passenger off at that location b/c he is criminally trespassed from her parents’ house.

Dispute – Highland Ter. – Dispute between female subject and her parents over custody of her child. Subject took her child with her, parents advised of Temporary Protect Order and emergency custody process.

Suspicion Vehicle – Shops of Breedlove – In reference to a named subject on location sleeping in his vehicle, all okay.

Suspicious Vehicle – Plaza Tr. – In reference to a passenger car parked behind the complainants’ vehicle. Contact made, vehicle was parked in a parking spot. Driver did not reside in the apartment complex, he was sent on his way.

Dispute – Birch St; Dispute between a female and another subject. He arrested for battery FV and cruelty in the third.

Dispute – Green Street – Male and female disputing about residency. Both parties advised of the eviction process.

Warrant Attempt – Parklake Court- Attempt to locate named subject. Negative contact.

Burglary – South Madison Ave; In reference to a garage being burglarized over the weekend. Multiple power tools stolen. Report taken.

Harassment – Blaine Street @ MPD; Complainant made a report regarding a named female harassing her. Complainant formerly had a TPO for her however it has since expired. Report taken and case number provided to the complainant for her to take another TPO.

Dispute – Custom Way In reference to third party caller advising subjects on location were disputing. Officers advised all okay upon arrival, and no signs of physical violence observed.

Dispute – Old Mill Pt – Complainant called due to her wanting her boyfriend to leave the residence. Boyfriend left without incident upon officer’s arrival.

Shoplifting – East Spring Street @ Dollar General; Complainant called in reference to two individual’s skip-scanning items. Video footage retrieved, report taken.