MPD Reports: Overturned ambulance abandoned; vehicle runs off road to avoid deer and hits tree and power pole; domestic disputes

The City of Monroe Police Department reports the following incidents for the period July 13 – 20, 2023. Due to the length, this report has been split into five parts. This is the third part. Please note an arrest or charge does not constitute a conviction.

Other law – W. Spring St. Wendy’s – Caller stated that employees were outside disputing and not fixing food. No dispute was located.

Mechanical Breakdown – Hwy 78E on ramp at Charlotte Rowell. In reference to an anonymous caller stating an ambulance had overturned in the median. Ambulance was abandoned, left in the roadway and was not reported stolen, towed by Taylor’s, report taken.

Suspicious person – E Spring St; 1025 Church: In reference to the complainant advising a black male was on location ringing the doorbell. The subject was identified as a subject who had an FTA warrant out of Duluth Pd. Duluth advised the warrant was valid and not to place a hold. He was sent on his way.

Area check – W Spring St; Walmart: In reference to the complainant advising his vehicle was stolen out of Newton Co. The vehicle was located in the parking lot of Walmart. Upon further investigation it was later found to be a civil issue. Owner was advised that his vehicle was at Walmart. Due to not being entered on GCIC as stolen and possibly a civil issue per Newton Co.

Assist Motorist – Hwy 78 WB – In reference to a broken down vehicle off the roadway. Contact made caller advised insurance company will pick up vehicle.

Suspicious person – W Spring St; Piedmont Walton: In reference to ER staff concerned of a patient driving after receiving two doses of morphine. Contact was made with the patient who advised her sister would be picking her up.

Motor Vehicle Crash – McDaniel St area of Breedlove – Single vehicle accident vehicle lost control avoiding deer in the roadway, leaving the roadway striking a tree then a power pole. No injuries vehicle removed by Taylor’s. Accident report completed on GEARS

Suspicious Vehicle – Eagles Trl – Anonymous caller called about suspicious vehicle parked in the roadway. Contact made with private investigator, all okay.

Suspicious Person – John Deere Road- Pedestrian walking in the road way. Individual not wanted, advised to leave the road to which he complied.

Wanted Person – S Madison Ave, South East Corrections office- Subject taken into custody for probation violation warrant, she was transported to Walton County Sheriff’s Office without incident.

Suspicious Person – Martin Luther King Jr Blvd- An employee from the Monroe Fit Body Boot Camp called about a homeless male on location. Contact made with the subject all okay.

Dispute – Landers Street – Reference verbal dispute outside. Dispute between mother, son and sister. Subject entered the residence and punched the door causing visible damage. He was placed under arrest and charged with Criminal Trespass Family Violence.

Dispute – Thompson Ridge Dr- Complainant advised she was 10-13’d and no longer has the key to her home in Forest Park. She believes her sister took the key. Complainant is flagged as a mental patient.

Missing Person – Harris St- Subject calling about her son missing, but advising he was at work.

Suspicious Vehicle – Charlotte Rowell- Served as back up officer for WCSO during a traffic stop. Driver was released on a verbal warning by WCSO.

Dispute – Monroe PD- Reference verbal dispute between complainant and his ex- girlfriend. She reportedly told him she was going to lie to get him arrested.

Warrant Service – W Spring St; Piedmont Walton Hospital- Subject released from hospital with active arrest warrants out of WCSO and MPD. Dukes was transported to WCSO Jail without incident.