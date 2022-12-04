MPD Reports: Owner finds bullet holes in her car; kitchen fire; domestic disputes and mental health issues

The City of Monroe Police Department reported the following incidents for the period Nov. 17 – 24, 2022. Due to the length, this report has been split into five parts. This is the final part. Please note an arrest or charge does not constitute a conviction.

Residential Fire – Green St. Male subject was cooking on the stove and the kitchen caught on fire due to a grease fire. Turned over to Monroe Fire Department.

Dispute – Mobley Cir- Female complainant stating two males arguing and one party threatened to shoot the other. Prosecution declined. Report taken.

Dispute – Irving St: In reference to the complainant advising several subjects were on location trying to find a Juvenile who was pinging via phone at their residence. Homeowner gave consent to search dwelling and she was not located inside the residence. All parties left location.

Dispute – E Spring St; Popeyes Chicken: In reference to customer trying to get refunded money due to incorrect order. Upon further investigation, the customer used a third-party app and did not appear on the restaurants screen. remedies were advised and parties separated.

Narcotics – W Spring St; Piedmont Walton: In reference to a female patient having a small amount of marijuana on her persons. Marijuana was collected and placed into evidence for destruction.

Domestic Dispute – E Church St: In reference to a verbal dispute between parties on location. Report taken.

Foot Patrol – Sorrells St in reference to possibly squatting in the area. He has active warrants for aggravated battery and Violation of probation. Negative contact made.

Burglary – W Marable St; In reference to a complainant advising approximately three males were attempting to break into his home with guns. Upon arrival, the area was checked with negative contact and no forced entry appeared to be made.

Suspicious Person – West Marable St. Complainant reporting subjects standing outside his residence would not leave him alone. He showed officers video footage of no people. He advised he smoked meth approximately a week ago.

Suspicious Person – Sorrells St- While checking residence for squatter’s contact was made with a female subject. She was arrested for criminal trespass, cited, and released on scene.

Shoplifting – West Spring Street @ Walmart; Male subject was caught shoplifting $27.40 in groceries and was criminally trespassed from Walmart. Report taken.

Civil Issue – Female complainant was advised of the civil process for her brother to obtain his belongingss at his ex-girlfriend residence.

Juvenile Complaint – Wheelhouse Lane;: In regards to a juvenile harassing another juvenile. Juvenile issue between the children of two female subjects. Parental information was exchanged regarding fixing the issue. All was ok.

Suspicious – Davis St: Female subject was arrested for multiple outstanding warrants after being observed by officers. She was transported to the jail without issue.

Dispute – W. Marable: Male subject having a mental episode and struck the neighbor. Report taken. The subject having the mental episode was taken to Piedmont Walton for a 1013 order.

Dispute – Reed Way: Parents disagreeing with living arrangements for their child. Remedies were advised all was determined ok.

Suspicious Person – E. Church St: in reference to earlier call about a broke down vehicle.

Harassment – Tall Oaks W: In reference to a male subject advising his neighbor was harassing him through third party. Temporary Protection Order process explained, and remedies advised.

Civil Issue – Reed Way: In reference to a female subject advising a male subject took his daughters diaper bag and Christmas Presents from their residence. Civil process was explained, and remedies were advised.

Suspicious Person – 6th St: Female subject making suspicious statements to 911. Upon investigation it was determined that she was placed in the residence by Advantage in Athens. There is no running water, or power in the house. She transported to Piedmont Walton. CID notified.

Suspicious Vehicle – Pickers Paradise Antiques: Resident of Haven Inn sitting in his vehicle in the parking lot. Male was advised of consequences of loitering and sent on his way.

Damage to Property – G W Carver Dr. Caller parked her car around 2000 last night and came out around 0600 this date to start the car and saw bullet holes in her car. Report taken.

Warrant Service – Alcovy St. In reference to a named subject having an active warrant. He was transported to Walton County Sheriff’s Office without incident.

Dispute – N Broad St – In reference to the manager requesting a named male and female be criminally trespassed from the location. Subjects were served with the warning and they both refused to sign. Report taken.

Dispute – Hickory Dr.- In reference to an uncle and niece arguing, parties agreed to be civil until the aunt got home to give the niece a ride somewhere else.

Assault – Blaine St. – In reference to the complainant’s juvenile being assaulted at the playground in Monroe Estates.

Dispute – Blaine Street – Complainant had questions in reference to picking up items from her child’s fathers residence. Remedies were advised.

Juvenile complaint – Landers St. In reference to juveniles entering vacant dwellings, shooting a BB gun and carrying pipes. Parents advised they were aware and are handling it.

Shoplifting – Walmart- In reference to a named subject not paying for a pair of PS4 headphones. He was arrested for shoplifting.

Traffic Stop – E Spring St at N Lumpkin St. Vehicle was stopped for an equipment violation. After investigation the driver was arrested for Obscured tag and Driving W/ License Suspended. He was arrested without incident.

Traffic Stop – E Highland Ave at N Midland Ave. Vehicle was stopped for an equipment violation. After investigation the driver was taken into custody for Defective equipment and Driving W/ License suspended. The subject was arrested without incident.

Demented Person – W Marable St – In reference to a male subject stating he heard people walking around in the attic and his door being open upon his arrival home. There was no sign of forced entry and no one in his apartment. All ok.

Damage To Property – Kendall Court – In reference to the complainant’s vehicle being damaged during the night time hours. She believes a named person is the person who damaged her vehicle. Report taken.

Dispute – Tanglewood Drive – In reference to the complainant and a named subject having a verbal dispute over a phone. Remedies advised.

Dispute – Maple Street – In reference to the complainant being upset that a named subject was on location and refusing to leave. It was explained that this was a civil issue due to not being able to confirm if a family violence order was still in effect. Follow up will be conducted Monday. Remedies advised.