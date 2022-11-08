MPD Reports: Parents cited for juveniles behavior; truck possibly impersonating a police vehicle; mental health issues and domestic disputes

The City of Monroe reported the following incidents for the period Oct. 27 – Nov. 3, 2022. Due to the length, this report has been split into five parts. This is the second part. Please note an arrest or charge does not constitute a conviction.

Juvenile Complaint – Evergreen Estates – In reference to juveniles matching the description given by the truck driver at Checkers. The juveniles made an attempt to hide when officers on the scene tried to make contact. All (4) located. (1) 17-year-old male taken to Walton County Jail. (3) juveniles turned over to parents per DJJ. Juvenile complaint forms were submitted for all juveniles. All parents were cited for parental responsibility. CID notified.

Harassment – West Spring St – Named subject calling and harassing staff on scene.

Other Law – Tall Oaks East. In reference to the complainant having questions about a cell phone purchase she made off Facebook Market. All okay.

Warrant Service – Landers Street. In reference to a named subject on location with an active warrant out of Walton County Sheriff’s Office. Subject interviewed by GBI in reference to an incident in another jurisdiction.

Civil Issue – Lacy Street. In reference to the complainant having questions about retrieving her vehicle at her ex-boyfriend’s residence. All okay.

Agency Assist – Booth Dr -Assisted GBI in looking for a suspect from a shooting in another jurisdiction.

Traffic Stop – HWY 78 WB at Cherry Hill. Vehicle was stopped for window tint violation. After investigation the driver was taken into custody for Window Tint violation, Drugs to be kept in original container, and (2) counts of Poss. of SCH II. He was transported to the WCSO jail without incident. Warrants taken.

Dispute – Kendall Court- In reference to a male and female in a dispute. The front door, and a rear window was damaged by the male. Warrant TBT Criminal Trespass FV.

Threats – Monroe Area High School in reference to a student make threats to harm herself. Female was taken to Ridgeview. Report Taken.

Dispute – Nelson St in reference to a verbal dispute between a male and a female. The female left with her mother and went to Social Circle.

Dispute – Maple St. Verbal dispute between roommates. Parties agreed to separate.

Disturbed Peace – Ash Ln in reference to a group of intoxicated people walking around a loud vehicle. area checked, all appeared ok

Dispute – Ridge Rd in reference to two females arguing over using the washing machine. Parties separated, All ok.

Traffic Stop – North Broad St at Sorrells St. Vehicle was stopped for equipment violation. After investigation the driver was taken into custody for Defective equipment, Open container, and Driving W/ license suspended. He was transported to the WCSO jail without incident. Report taken

Dispute – West Creek Circle in reference to a verbal dispute between a male and a female. Abandoned gun was found and turned into evidence locker.

EMS Assist – Etten Dr – In reference to a female on location possible detoxing from methamphetamine use. Turned over to EMS.

Suspicious Vehicle – Bojangles – In reference to a pick-up truck tailgating other vehicles and turning on flashing blue lights, possibly impersonating a police vehicle. Negative contact with the vehicle.

Traffic Stop – Male subject was issued citations for driving with a suspended registration and No valid insurance. The female passenger was arrested for outstanding warrants. Vehicle towed by Taylors.

Civil Issue – Millstone Bluff – Civil issue between two subject in reference to one moving out and not returning the house key. Remedies advised.

Road Rage/ Traffic Stop – MLK Jr Blvd- Caller advised a silver Nissan Altima was following closely all the way from Athens. Officer observed the vehicle tailgating the complainant in the area of MLK Jr Blvd. A traffic stop was conducted, and probable cause search located a quantity of marijuana. Subject was cited for Marijuana Possession Less than an Ounce and sent on his way.

Mental Patient – Radford Street. In reference to a male subject advising he was hearing voices. Turned over to EMS.