MPD Reports: Parents cited for ‘parental responsibility’ for letting juveniles ride 4-wheeler in park

The City of Monroe Police Department reported the following incidents for the period April 21 to 28, 2022. Due to the length, this report has been split into five parts. This is the second part. Please note an arrest or charge does not constitute a conviction.

Dispute – Publix: Verbal dispute between mother and her mental health son. Both parties left the scene to get the sons’ mental health medication and a bus ticket to Atlanta. All was ok.

Dispute – Tanglewood Drive. Report of persons fighting. Upon officers’ arrival, a fight was unable to be proven. Possible suspect left prior to officers’ arrival and has a valid warrant.

Suspicious Person – Maple Lane in reference to a black male entered the abandoned residence. Subject was located in the residence and had permission by the owner to reside there. No action taken.

Suspicious Person – Murphy’s USA. Male subject was located on scene possibly having a mental episode. After refusing EMS, he was sent on his way to Newton County.

Traffic Stop – Hwy 138 & 78 entrance ramp; Driver was stopped for making an improper left hand turn. Driver was later arrested for driving with no license.

Harassing Calls – Ridgeview: Female subject reported that another female subject was sending her threatening messages via snapchat. She was also advised to file a report within Baldwin County. She was also explained the TPO process.

Warrant Attempt – Nowell Street; Officer flagged down while driving through the area in reference to a wanted person being on location. The female subject was arrested for a Walton County Sheriff’s Office warrant.

Agency Assist – W 5th St: A male subject was arrested for active warrants after Hall County requested a check on the residence for him.

Traffic Stop – Hwy. 78 @ Unisia Dr.- A male subject was stopped for speeding. Field sobriety was conducted, and it was determined that he was too intoxicated to operate a vehicle safely. He was arrested and charged with driving under the influence and speeding.

Civil Issue – Glen Iris Dr.- In reference to neighbors parking on other residences’ grass. Contact made, they advised they were having a family reunion, all okay. No vehicles were observed parked illegally.

Accident – 78 and Unisia Dr – Three vehicle accident with one reported injury. GEARS report taken. At- fault driver was arrested and charged with DUI alcohol, felony habitual violator, obstruction, and numerous other traffic-related charges. Warrants taken.

Suspicious Vehicle – S Madison Ave.- The Cotton Mills, In reference to a black BMW driving above the speed limit. Newton County Deputies on scene did not observe anything, negative contact with the vehicle. Complainants statement taken. Report taken.

Other Law – Michael Cir.- A woman requested to speak with officers about pursuing charges against juveniles that broke into her house a few days prior. She was told to contact the office who took the report the following morning.

Dispute – Chestnut Ln.- In reference to a named subject hitting his stepson. He was arrested on FV Battery Charges.

Harassment – Lawrence St.- The caller advised that a female acquaintance would not stop texting him. The caller was advised to block the phone number on his phone.

Juvenile Runaway – Perry St.- A juventile texted his guardian and stated he would not be coming home after work. He was placed onto GCIC as missing.

Sexual Assault – Davis St.- In reference to a juvenile being sexually assaulted. CID notified; report taken.

Suspicious Vehicle – Highschool Ave. In reference to juveniles riding a four-wheeler in the park. Juveniles were turned over to their parents. Parents received tickets for Parental Responsibility

Juvenile Complaint – Pavillion Parkway; Publix. Report of juveniles skateboarding in the area from anonymous male.