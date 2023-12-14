MPD Reports: Passenger arrested on a warrant after vehicle runs out of gas; vehicles towed after drivers stopped for crossing the gore

The City of Monroe Police Department reported the following incidents for the period Nov. 30 – Dec. 7, 2023. Due to the length, this report has been split into five parts. This is the fourth part. Please note an arrest or charge does not constitute a conviction.

Hit and Run – Church St @ Felker St: Female subject said she stated that she was involved in a hit and run. Report taken.

Missing Person – Monroe Airport D73 – In reference to an adult female who was last seen this morning taking sky diving lessons. Female was located hanging out with friends. All OK on location.

Dispute – S Madison Ave – In reference to approximately 40 subjects on location attempting to fight. Subjects were leaving upon Officer’s arrival. No fight took place. All ok.

Loud Music – James Monroe Homes – Contact made with subjects outside in the parking lot. Advised to keep the noise down. All ok.

Suspicious Vehicle – Where There’s Smoke – In reference to a man sleeping in his vehicle behind businesses. The subject was advised that the business was closed and that he needed to find a new location.

Suspicious Person – Breedlove Dr. at W Spring St: Female subject was found walking in the roadway. She was moved onto the sidewalk and continued on her way.

Dispute – Oakwood Ln. – Non-physical dispute over property. Male subject advised that he was getting his stuff and leaving. Parties separated.

Civil Issue – New Lacy St – In reference to a civil issue over a vehicle that was sold without the owner’s permission. Report Taken.

Extra Patrol – Amber Trl. – Home owner would like an extra patrol at this location throughout the day and night due to recent break-ins.

Suspicious Vehicle – Hwy 78 east/west on/exit ramp – Gray Dodge Ram exited the on ramp.

Threats – G W Carver Place in reference to a subject was live on Facebook threatening to shoot another subject.

Disabled Vehicle – Charlotte Rowell / N Broad – In reference to a white Dodge Charger that ran out of gas. The driver returned with gas for the vehicle. The passenger of the vehicle had a warrant out of Dekalb Co. He was placed under arrest and transported to the Walton Co. jail without incident. Report taken.

Traffic Stop – In reference to subject stopped for crossing the gore. During the stop, it was found the vehicle was not insured. Driver cited, and vehicle towed.

Suspicious Person – Milledge Ave: Female subject observed dumpster diving at a business on Milledge Ave. Left the trash in the parking lot and did not place it back into the dumpster. Contact was made with her and she stated she was looking for a cushion.

Loud Music – Meadow View Dr – In reference to loud music coming from a vehicle, area checked, negative contact.

Traffic Offense – Sorrells St./ Cook St. – In reference to a male subject stopped for Headlight and Tag light violation. He was arrested for refusing to sign citation and transported to Walton County Sheriff’s Office Jail.

Traffic Offense – Hwy 78 EB/ Hwy 11 – In reference to stopped for crossing the Gore. He was found to be in violation of limited permit. He was cited and vehicle was towed.

Firearms – Pine Park St – In reference to an anonymous female report that she heard two gunshots in the area. Area checked on foot and vehicle, with negative contact with shell casings or additional gunshots. All appeared ok.

Area Check – Fambrough Way – In reference to a caller stating that his girlfriend was home alone and that someone was ringing the doorbell. Officers made contact with the female subject who stated that her boyfriend lived at that residence and was home. Negative contact with anyone inside the residence. Subject left voluntarily, all OK.

Fire Assist – Horizon Court; Subject advised he awoke and found his boat on fire. Scene turned over to Monroe Fire Department.

Theft Report – Tanglewood Ln; – In reference to a dispute between parties resulting in the male subject taking a cell phone off location. The phone is mutually owned. Remedies advised. All OK on location.

Suspicious Person – W Spring Street @ Panera Bread- In reference to a female subject walking aimlessly throughout the store. Contact was made with the female who was leaving the premises. Store manager was advised of civil remedies in case she returns.

Fraud -Blaine St.- Female subject reporting that someone is fraudulently using her bank account, report taken.

Suspicious Persons Report – Landers St- Malesubject advising that his wife saw a suspicious white male subject walking down the street at approximately 0500 hours this date. Report taken, remedies advised.

Traffic Stop/Arrest – South Broad Street at Wells Fargo – Male subject stopped for traffic offense. He was arrested, fingerprinted and released on copy of a uniform citation for driving on a suspended driver’s license.

Suspicious Person – Atha St – In reference to three juveniles walking in yards behind residence. Officers checked the area with negative contact.

Damage to Property – West Spring St @ Marathon; In reference to a hit and run that occurred on 2 December 2023. Additional information obtained about the open case.

Suicide Threat – N Madison Ave- Female subject advising another female subject was making suicidal threats in recent days. Report taken, and remedies advised.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Email

Print

