MPD Reports: Passenger throws gun out of window during pursuit; cars racing ends in fatality; juvenile assaults caretaker

The City of Monroe Police Department reported the following incidents for the period Oct. 6 – 13, 2022. Due to the length, this report was split into five parts. This is the fifth part. Please note an arrest or charge does not constitute a conviction.

Damage to Property – West Spring Street (Marathon). In reference to a vehicle striking the building. Report taken.

Other Law – West Spring Street. Officer observed a subject having a seizure. Family was with the subject and advised all was okay. Stood by while he gained strength back.

Dispute – Chestnut Lane. In reference to a named male subject on location refusing to leave. Situation mediated, and parties separated.

Suspicious Person – South Broad Street (Dollar General). In reference to a named female subject on scene causing a disturbance. She was arrested for disorderly conduct.

Traffic Assist – South Broad Street & Court Street. In reference to Taylors Towing needing help with traffic control while a vehicle is loaded.

EMS Assist – Turner Street. In reference to standing by with a juvenile until an adult arrives. Current guardian transported to the hospital.

Warrant Service – Alcovy S; Probation Management. Named male subject was transported to Walton County Sheriff’s Office Jail on a probation warrant.

Other Law – West Spring Street (Family Dollar). In reference to the manager wishing to ban a former employee that was not on location. The criminal trespass process was explained.

Juvenile Problem – Oak Street. Angela Mathis advised her 11-year-old child would not behave. The child was not on location to speak with.

Dispute – Walton Truck Stop. In reference to the complainant having trouble with a truck driver. The complainant gave the wrong address. Incident occurred at the Highway 11 Truck Stop. Turned over to WCSO.

Entering Auto – Lakeview Drive. The complainant stated while she was out of town a black male came and took items out of a vehicle on the property. Report taken.

Suspicious person – While patrolling the area of 628 Gatewood Way an unknown male was seen standing in the roadway in front of residence in which he did not reside. Contact made male advised he was just talking on the phone and smoking. All ok.

Burglary – Hill Street in reference to a neighbor observing a bedroom window ajar while the homeowner was on vacation. It appeared that the window was left open by homeowners. Report Taken.

Wrong way driver – Hwy 78/Unisia Dr. Negative contact made.

Suspicious Person – Richard Parsons/Pannell in reference to a named subject walking in the airport parking lot. Tyler was advised of loitering and sent on his way. All ok.

Traffic stop/vehicle pursuit – Glen Iris/Edwards St. Subject stopped for failure to stop at stop sign and was found to not possess a valid driver’s license. The subject fled from officer when asked to step out of vehicle. Pursuit ensued ending via P.I.T at Bay Creek Church Road by WCSO. The subject was arrested on multiple charges. Warrants obtained for passenger due to him throwing a firearm out of the window during pursuit.

Suspicious Person – Hubbard St. Complainant stated they heard possible “sexual noises” coming from a trailer at the cabinet shop. Negative contact.

Suspicious person – S Broad St: In reference to a subject sleeping on someones porch. He was verbally warned he couldn’t sleep on the homeowner’s porch and would need to relocate.

Suspicious Person – Belle Meade. Two male subject ran out of gas on Alcovy St and pulled into Belle Meade to get off the roadway. Courtesy ride given to Short Stop for gas/gas can. Upon refueling the car battery was dead. Courtesy ride given to Hillcrest to get jumper cables.

Prowler – Sorrells St; Complainant advised while she was getting ready for work, she heard someone at her back door pulling on the door handle. The area was checked, and negative contact was made.

Civil Issue – Blaine St: Henry Couple were given information regarding Adult Protective Services for their mother. All was ok.

Suspicious Person – Unisia dr. In reference to a black male walking around the parking lot reciting scriptures, asked to leave by employees but failed to do so, left after police contact.

Damage to property – HWY 78. In reference to someone hitting a worker’s car at 1020 this morning. Report taken.

Kidnapping – W Creek Cir. Complainant reported that her juvenile daughter was taken without permission from the residence by her biological father who who has no custodial rights. Warrants obtained for Kidnapping on the father and juvenile placed on GCIC as missing.

Suspicious person – N Midland Ave. In reference to a male subject sitting outside the Potluck Cafe and was not a patron of the establishment. Courtesy ride given to Loganville. Report completed.

Shoplifting – N. Broad St In reference to a female snatching beer that was paid for out of someone’s hand. Victim declined to press charges. Report taken, all okay.

Dispute – Sorrels St. In reference to a domestic dispute, the suspect disconnected his wife while on the phone with 911. The suspect resisted and was tased. Suspect was taken to jail on charges of obstructing a 911 call and obstructing LE. Warrants to be taken.

Suspicious Person – Overlook Crest – In reference to a male looking into the complainants’ house through a back window. Report taken.

Dispute – Walmart DC – Named subject on scene after he had been told to leave by staff. Walmart staff requested he be criminally trespassed. He was trespassed for a span of two years.

Dispute – W Marable St – In reference to the neighbor stating dog defecated in yard and attacked her dog. Advised to call Animal Control if it happens again.

Road Rage – W. Spring Street – In reference to a black Ford Expedition brandishing a firearm at the complainant. Area checked with no contact. Complainant did not want to meet with Officers.

Juvenile complaint – Michael Cir. – Complanant was on location stating a juvenile in her care, struck her. Remedies advised.

EMS Assist – Walker Dr. – In reference to a combative patient, all was okay.

Suspicious Person – S Madison Ave. – In reference to a juvenile sitting on the curb. Area checked, negative contact.

Dispute – Mobley Cir – In reference to a male subject having a dispute with his neighbor. He was advised not to go back into his yard. All ok.

Dispute – Ridge Rd. – In reference to a named subject hitting another. He was arrested for Battery FV.

Reckless Driving – Highway 78 @ Cedar Ridge- In reference to two vehicles racing and driving reckless. One vehicle crashed which resulted in a fatality.

Dispute – Davis St. – In reference to a male and female in an argument. One was placed under arrest for FV-Battery and Cruelty to children 3rd. Warrants to be taken

Dispute – Tall Oaks – In reference to someone banging on the caller’s window. GOA

Dispute – W Marable St; – Subjects arguing over infidelity issues. Subjects were advised of available remedies and services.