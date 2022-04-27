MPD Reports: Patient allegedly attempting to assault staff tased and arrested; gun stolen and slew of domestic disputes

The City of Monroe Police Department reported the following incidents for the period April 14 – 21, 2022. Due to the length, this report has been split into five parts. This is the third part. Please note an arrest or charge does not constitute a conviction.

Dispute – Store House court in reference to a basketball game that ended in a dispute and a cellphone being taken. The cellphone was returned to the caller.

Dispute – Davis St in reference to 10-96 female, Subject was pushing her Aunt. She was 10-13 and transported to Piedmont Walton. Report taken.

Traffic Stop – HWY 138 at W Spring St. Vehicle was stopped for equipment violation. After investigation the driver was released on a citation for multiple traffic violations and Poss. Of Marijuana. Report taken.

Dispute – Ridgeview. Couple was attempting to retrieve their daughter from the facility. She was released from their custody without incident.

Murder/Kidnapping – Stone Creek Bend. Officers responded to an unknown law, dispatch advised a female was attacked by a black male and was dead on location with five juveniles. Contact was made at the residence with the juveniles. Juveniles were safely removed from the residence and a safety sweep of the residence was conducted. Suspect was identified by family members. Phone was pinged at an address in Newton County. Suspect was arrested without incident. Crime scene was processed by the GBI and Monroe CID took over the investigation.

Dispute – Heritage Ridge. Verbal argument between husband and wife. Husband agreed to leave the residence for the evening.

Dispute – W Spring St- Haven Inn. Couple disputing. The male was arrested for battery family violence for attacking the female .

Harassment – W Spring St; Marathon. In reference to a male subject harassing and shouting racial slurs. Made contact with the victim, and store manager. Criminal Trespass requested. Report taken.

Civil Issue – Green St. In reference to a named subject having permission to drive the complainant’s 2002 Green Ford Explorer and not returning. Report taken in reference to overdue motorist.

Dispute – W Spring St – Piedmont. Patient attempting to assault staff. Security deployed taser. Patient arrested on charge of Simple Assault.

Dispute – Towler Street; -In reference to a dispute between a male and a female. The male was arrested for simple battery and simple assault.

Theft – Storehouse Ct. Woman called about her Taurus (9mm) being stolen from a named subject. His address was obtained through and Walton County Sheriff’s Office attempted to make contact. Firearm listed on GCIC and suspect info and address attached to report for CID.

Suspicious person – Felker Park in reference to a named subject walking through the park after dark to get home. Advised of park hours and curfew warning.

Suspicious Person – Felker Park, white male carrying a bag was observed walking through the park. Subject was slightly agitated about being stopped but was advised the reasoning for the contact and explained the park hours, subject then became understanding. All ok on location.

Suspicious vehicle – Good Hope Road Walker Baptist, vehicle observed on location while passing by, contact made due to thefts of converters from church vans in the County, WCSO was advised, Subject on location was the pastor’s child.

Concentrated patrol – G W Carver, Green, Perry, King, Launius Ave. One traffic stop conducted and checked on Perry St due to hearing what sounded like a verbal domestic, all ok on location subjects were debating.