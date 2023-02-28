MPD Reports: Patient arrested at hospital after throwing knife at staff; slew of domestic and other disputes over phones, food, dirty dishes, poor services

The City of Monroe Police Department reported the following incidents for the period Feb. 16 – 23, 2023. Due to length, this report has been split into five parts. This is the second part. Please note an arrest or charge does not constitute a conviction.

Other Law – Alcovy St- Woman approached police at the Valero gas station on East Spring Street to inform us that her domestic partner who she lives with at Alcovy Street has been taking her phone and using it without her consent. Report taken.

Domestic Dispute – Hickory Dr- Couple verbally disputing about relational issues. The male subject was gone when police arrived. Report taken.

Follow-up – Monroe PD- Follow up with female subject above on phone issues. She stated that her domestic partner was recording her phone conversations through her on phone. Passed on to CID.

Suspicious Person – E Marable St- Male subject from previous domestic call observed walking in the area. He was arrested on a Failure To Appear Warrant out of Walton County Sherrif’s Office. He was taken to the Walton County Jail without incident.

Disabled Vehicle – S Broad Street- Broken down tractor trailer headed southbound down Broad Street. Traffic was directed while the truck was eventually started again. No further action was taken

Entering Auto – Baker St – Complainant called in reference to two vehicles entered by two black male subjects on bikes. Contact with owners of the vehicles, they advised nothing was taken and requested extra patrol in the area during night time hours.

Suspicious Vehicle – Highschool Ave -Anonymous complainant stated a vehicle was parked on the curb. Vehicle was out of roadway.

Suspicious Vehicle – Mountain View Dr- Gray in color SUV stuck in mud on power line between Mountain View Dr and Armistead Cir. Contact made with the driver who advised he had someone to help him get the vehicle out of the mud on the way. All okay.

Damage to Property – M.L.K. Jr Blvd; Tractor Supply- Female subject advised her vehicle was hit by a shopping cart in the parking lot. Report taken.

Follow up – W Spring Street-In reference to a juvenile case. Documents handed over by Piedmont staff and filed into evidence accordingly.

Damage to Property – Old Mill Pt; – Complainant reporting damage caused to her kitchen window sometime in the evening of 02/15. Report taken.

Traffic Control – Alcovy St/Oakland Ridge -Assisted utilities with traffic control due to downed power lines.

Loud Music – Wheel House Ln- No loud music observed in the area.

Found Property – S Broad St; – Reference to subject having iPhone that was lost at Walnut Grove High School, and wanting to return property to owner. Property was returned.

Traffic Stop/Arrest – West Spring St/Piedmont Walton -Female subject was stopped for traffic offense, She was placed under arrest for multiple warrants out of Walton County.

Wanted Person – Perry St: In reference to complainant advising they saw a female subject on location who has active warrants through Walton County Sheriffs’ Office. Residence was checked and negative contact was made.

Dispute – Hwy 138 – Dispute over food order, situation resolved.

Harassment – S Broad St;. In reference to a subject being harassed by a male named subject with unknown last name and DOB. Report taken.

Civil issue – Maple St: In reference to a female subject advising she needed to gather her belongings to leave the listed residence due to her needing a place to stay and was not welcome. She was given a courtesy to another family member’s house.

9-11 Hangup – Hwy 138 – Reference 98 y/o male falling, Turned over to EMS.

Other law – Community Court; Boys and Girl Club. In reference to complainant’s son’s phone was missing and pinging inside of a boys book bag. Bag was searched by a teacher and no phone was located.

Firearms Call – W Spring St; Haven Inn. In reference to a female subject and her son seeing two black males with a firearm outside of room. Negative contact made, report taken.

Assault – Piedmont Walton: In reference to male patient throwing a knife at staff. WCSO was on scene prior to MPD arrival. WCSO took the charges and MPD transported the patient to Walton County Jail.

Dispute call – Plaza Dr. In reference to two subjects arguing in the kitchen over dirty dishes, Report taken.

Violation of Temporary Protection Order – Springer Ln; In reference to the complainant advising her daughter contacted her via telephone in reference to an EBT card. Report taken.

Suspicious person – S Broad St: In reference to a male subject jumping out of a truck wearing gray overalls. Area checked negative contact.

Dispute – at Wendy’s in reference to customer wanting a report to document poor service.

Loud music – Plaza Dr. In reference to female complanant hearing “static noises” around her apartment. Unfounded.

EMS Assist – Ridge Rd. In reference to a subject who was found unconscious and unresponsive. Two doses of Narcan were delivered and the patient was turned over to EMS. EMS did not believe it was narcotics related.

Damage to property – North Broad Street, WOW Car wash. Complainant stated that the car wash brush was dirty and caused a large crack to appear across his entire front windshield. Damage to property report taken.

Stolen Property Located – Athens-Clarke County – GCIC hit confirmed for stolen firearm. Supplemental report added and removed from GCIC.

Dispute – Perry Street – Reference two parties in verbal dispute. No physical altercation occurred, both parties separated.

Road rage – Reference a black Honda civic honking at complainant. Offense occurred in Walton County, Turned over to WCSO