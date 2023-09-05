MPD Reports: Patient caught smoking crack cocaine in ER bathroom, hiding it in her underwear

The City of Monroe Police Department reported the following incidents for the period Aug. 24 – 31, 2023. Due to the length, this report has been split into five parts. This is the second part. Please note an arrest or charge does not constitute a conviction.

Suspicious Person – Piedmont Walton – In reference to a named female on location smoking crack cocaine in the ER bathroom. Subject was on location under a signed 1013. Drugs and drug related objects were taken and placed into evidence to be destroyed. Report taken.

Dispute – Wall St @ New Lacy – While patrolling the area, officer observed an irate female get out of a vehicle and approach a male while using profane language, possibly about to fight the male. Situation mediated, all okay.

Dispute – Booth Dr; – A female subject called about her boyfriend pushing her on the ground after taking her PS5 and Taurus G3. No third party witness and the boyfriend was gone when officers arrive. PS5 and Taurus could not be listed as missing at time of call due to no serial numbers provided. The complainant was transported to Piedmont Walton per her request due to leg pain.

Dispute – Davis Street in reference to a named subject arguing with her daughter and wanting the police to make her leave. She was advised she needed to go to the courthouse to evict her daughter.

Suspicious vehicle – Panel Road in reference to a black Dodge Ram driving reckless. Traffic stop was done on a Dodge Ram for not making a complete stop at a stop sign. Driver was given a warning.

Suspicious Person – N Broad / Highland- In reference to the complainant stating someone threatened him at the Valero on E spring St. A verbal dispute took place. Situation mediated.

Fraud Report – Davis St – In reference to a woman wanting a police case number to attach to the fraudulent transaction process she is walking through with her bank.

Traffic Stop – Hickory Dr / Garden Ct- Male subject arrested for a warrant out of Athens-Clarke County Police Department after a traffic stop.

Suspicious Vehicle – Church Street at S Madison Ave in reference to a Black Ram truck passing vehicles. Negative contact.

Hit & Run – Church Street in reference to a Honda Civic collided into the victim’s truck. The suspect was identified and was placed under arrest and released on citations.

Traffic Stop – N Madison / E Highland Ave – Vehicle stopped for brake light violation. Driver was fingerprinted and released for No License. Passenger had an active warrant and was turned over to Oconee County.

Damage to Property – Dean St- In reference to an individual cutting grass hitting the complainant’s vehicle with the lawn mower. Report taken.

Civil Issue) 419 South Madison Ave – In reference to two subjects arguing and damaging mutual property. One subject had an active warrant out of Gwinnett and was transported to Walton County Sheriff’s Office without incident.

Suspicious Vehicle – Hwy 78 and James Huff – In reference to a driver with unrestrained children in the car. Turned over to Georgia State Patrol.

Other Law – WCSO in reference to a named female subject wanted to make sure her aunt did not file her as a missing person. All okay.

Domestic Dispute – Ridge Rd. – On going at shift change. Complainant had questions regarding the Temporary Protection Order process. Remedies advised.

Dispute – E Fambrough St – In reference to a verbal dispute between a male and a female. The male was gone when officers arrived. Remedies advised to the female subject.

Drugs – Piedmont Walton – In reference the same female subject still being on location, and having crack cocaine located in her underwear by the hospital staff. The drugs were taken and placed into evidence to be destroyed.

Damage to Property – Tanglewood Dr. – In reference to damage to property, Damage happened to gray Honda Accord. Damage is suspected to have happened at quality foods parking lot. Report Taken.

Suspicious Person – Longhorn – In reference to two male subjects looking into vehicles. Subjects were seen heading towards Michael Etchison. Area was checked with negative contact.

Animal Complaint – Michael – In reference to K9’s running loose in the neighborhood. Area was checked with negative contact. On call Animal Control was notified of the issue.

Damage to Property – Plaza Dr. – The complainant’s porch door glass is shattered from what looks like a rock that hit the bottom left of the door. Report taken

Dispute – Popeye’s Chicken – In reference to a male subject on location refusing to leave. Employees denied criminally trespassing him and he left without incident.

Civil Dispute – Dairy Queen – Both parties of the dispute were advised that the dispute was civil and needed to be handled civilly.

Domestic Dispute – Meadows Trace – A physical dispute between a male subject and his soon-to-be ex- wife. The male subject pistol whipped his soon-to-be ex-wife in the head during the dispute regarding child custody. The subject was arrested and was transported to WCSO.

Armed Robbery – Matthew’s Park – In reference to a named subject reporting four subject attempted to rob him at Matthew’s Park. He was intoxicated and could not provide a description of the subject. No items were stolen from him but he had complaints of being injured. He was transported to Piedmont Walton by EMS. CID Notified, report taken.

Suspicious person – Cafe- A named male subject struck a parked vehicle in the parking lot of 2412 Cafe and then threatened a security guard on location. The subject had an outstanding warrant through WCSO, he was arrested and transported to WCSO with no issues.

Loitering – 24/12 Cafe – In reference to the patrons of the Twenty Four Twelve business refusing to leave the premises after the business closed. Officer responded and cleared the parking lot without incident.

Verbal Dispute – Davis St. – in reference to a verbal dispute where the disputing parties were gone when officers arrived.

Child Custody – Lacy St.- Female subject requesting that the 8-month-old child be returned to her residence from S. Madison Ave, child was delivered to her at above listed address. All okay.

Firearms – Cook Pl: in reference to shots being heard but no one was on location. Complainant did not want to meet. No observed evidence in the area.

Dispute – W. Spring St. – Unknown caller stating that a subject was intoxicated and needed to leave but did not provide room number or further information. The Hotel was checked with no signs of a dispute.