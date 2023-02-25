MPD Reports: Patient refuses to leave hospital after discharge; juvenile problems; mental health issues and traffic concerns

The City of Monroe Police Department reported the following incidents for the period Feb. 9 – 16, 2023. Due to the length, this report has been split into five parts. This is the final part. Please note an arrest or charge does not constitute a conviction.

Traffic stop – S Midland and Synova – Female subject arrested for driving on a suspended license. Released on a copy of the citation.

Illegal Parking – N Midland @ Highland Ave- In reference to the complainant stated a black Toyota SUV was parked in the roadway and blocking traffic. The vehicle was observed and traffic was not blocked.

Traffic Stop – Hwy 78 @ Unisia Dr.- Vehicle was stopped for a window tint violation. The driver had an active warrant for his arrest and was taken into custody.

Mental Patient – Magnolia Ter – In reference to a subject having a mental episode. Turned over to EMS.

Suspicious Vehicle – Nowell St- In reference to a motorcycle that was parked across the street from the above residence. The registered owner was located in the area. All ok.

Dispute – Barrett & Boulevard. Report of a dispute between a bus driver trying to turn down the road and a trailer blocking it. Parties gone prior to officer’s arrival.

Runaway Juvenile – W Spring St- In reference to female juvenile running away from home. She was located on Douglas St. A warrant for her arrest was issued by juvenile court and she was taken into custody.

Child Custody – Baron Dr – In reference to a custody dispute between a male and a female Report taken.

Threats – MLK Jr Blvd:Dominos: Pizza delivery driver went to the wrong address while dropping a pizza off. The subject whose order was undelivered became irate and sent a text in a threatening manner to the complainant. Complainant did not want to press charges.

Suspicious Person – S Broad St at Walker St. Subject sitting in a wheelchair. Area checked no male in the roadway. One male sitting in a chair on the sidewalk in front of Walton Mill. Male subject is outside of the Mill on a nightly basis.

Motorist Assist – S Broad St at 6th St: Tractor trailer stopped in the roadway causing a road hazard. Subject was not broken down, subject was lost. Subject was informed of the location he decided to park and given directions.

Suspicious Person – S Broad at E Fambrough St: Male in a wheel chair in the roadway causing a road hazard. Male was identified and attempts were made to contact family in which there was no answer. He was provided a room at the Monroe Motor Inn through the FISH.

Civil Issue – Etten Dr: Male complaint called from out of town stating that his daughter had taken a vehicle without permission. It was later discovered that his daughter had permission to drive the car prior to a verbal dispute. Civil remedies explained.

Traffic Stop – S Broad St at Court St. Vehicle was stopped for equipment violation and No insurance. The driver was issued citations and the vehicle was removed by Taylor’s. Report taken.

Theft – S Broad St: Male called in reference to a theft of a bicycle and a toolbox. Dispatch advised the theft had just occurred. It was discovered on scene the theft had occurred 30-40 minutes prior to LEO being called. Report taken.

Illegal Parking – Aycock Ave & HWY 78:Truck Stop – In reference to a semi-truck parked illegally. Semi- truck driver moved truck upon request, all okay.

Suspicious Vehicle – E Spring St (Taylors Towing)- In reference to a vehicle parked in front of Taylors, contact was made with the subjects near the vehicle who stated they were just taking pictures due to a movie that was filmed at the location.

Other Law – W Spring St Piedmont Walton: Female subject was discharged from the ER and refused to leave. She caused a scene in the ER yelling and cursing at staff. With great patience, officers were able to get her off location. Officers made contact with the subject’s mother who called an uber driver to retrieve her daughter from Piedmont Walton.