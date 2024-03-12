MPD Reports: Pedestrian injured in hit-and-run; suicide threat; suspicious persons and domestic disputes

The City of Monroe Police Department reported the following incidents for the period Feb 29 – March 7, 2024. Due to the length, this report has been split into five parts. This is the second part. Please note an arrest or charge does not constitute a conviction.

Hit and Run – W. Spring St.- In reference to a white in color truck rear ending a blue in color sedan, the white truck left the scene prior to police arrival. No injuries report, GEARs report completed.

Traffic Stop/Arrest – Bryant Rd. @ Edwards St – In reference to a male subject stopped for traffic offense. He was arrested for driving without a license, Possession of Cocaine, and Drug Related Objects. He also had an active warrant out of Walton County Sheriff’s Office was fingerprinted and Turned over to WCSO staff without incident.

Suicide Attempt – Towler St – In reference to an anonymous caller stating that a juvenile was going to shoot themselves with a firearm. Area was checked and no juvenile was located.

Found Property – W. Spring St – In reference to a third party turning over a wallet found at the car wash. Wallet was returned to the owner.

Suspicious Person – W Spring Street, Texaco- In reference to a named subject standing outside of the gas station. He was informed of loitering laws and he left the scene shortly after.

Suspicious Vehicle – W Fambrough Way- In reference to a trailer dropped off at the complainant’s house by a landscaping company. The trailer was left at the wrong address and the company was notified.

Traffic Stop/Arrest – E. Spring St. @ Dairy Queen – In reference to a named subject stopped for traffic offense. He was arrested for driving with no license and taken to MPD for fingerprinting. He was released on copy of citation.

Dispute – South Madison Ave -Physical dispute between a male and female subject. The both declined to press charges. Non prosecution waivers completed. Parties separated.

Suspicious person – N Broad St: In reference to the complainant advising of a male subject running in the roadway almost getting struck by vehicles. The area was checked, and negative contact was made.

Hit & Run Pedestrian – East Spring/ Mr. Quicks – In reference to a black passenger car striking a pedestrian crossing the road. The pedestrian was transported to Piedmont. Vehicle was gone when officers arrived.

Harassment – W Spring; Walmart- Complainant advised his ex-girlfriend keeps showing up to his work and causing issues. Remedies were advised.

Suspicious Vehicle – 4th St. – In reference to a silver passenger Car with a large antenna driving slowly In Front of her house multiple times. Passenger car was gone when officers arrived.

Suspicious person – W Spring St; Haven Inn: In reference to the complainant advising of a male subject inappropriately speaking with a 13-year-old female. Officer’s spoke with the 13 (YOA) female who denied all claims to the male speaking inappropriately with her.

Warrant – Davis St.; Monroe Metro – In reference to a male subject calling to turn himself in. Warrant was confirmed out of Morgan Co. He was transported to WCSO without incident.

Suspicious Person – East Spring @ Glen Iris – Male subject was identified and all appeared to be okay. He was walking away from a closed business (City Market).

Juvenile complaint – Plaza Dr. – Walter Bell requested to make a report in reference to 3 unknown juveniles knocking and his door and leaving the area. Report taken.

Dispute Non-Violent – Sweetgum Dr. – In reference to a male and female subject verbally arguing. Parties were separated upon arrival and advised of remedies. The female removed her belongings

from the residence and left. All OK on location.

Domestic – W Fambrough St at heritage Park- Officers observed vehicle slow rolling, and female walking beside the vehicle. Contact made with parties who dvised they argued, and all was okay. They were sent on their way.

Traffic Stop/Arrest – Autozone/East Spring St – Male subject was stopped for traffic offense. He was arrested for an outstanding warrant and charged with possession of Schedule II. 24M004683

Traffic Stop/Arrest -Unisia Drive / Walmart DC- Traffic stop conducted on a female subject for her outstanding Probation Violation warrant out of Barrow County. She was taken into custody and transported to WCSO without incident. While on scene another female arrived on location and was taken into custody for outstanding warrant out of Franklin County for Entering Auto. She was also transported to WCSO without incident.

